MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Bucs Star Shaq Barrett

Not only did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football to fall to 3-5 on the season.

They lost one of their top defensive players in the process.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday morning that Shaquil Barrett tore his Achilles during the game and will miss the remainder of the season. Barrett is looking at a seven-to-nine-month recovery timeline.

The loss of Barrett is a brutal blow for a Bucs team that has been struggling of late.

Barrett had logged 31 tackles and three sacks so far this season. The two-time Pro Bowler led the Bucs with 10 sacks last season, and he led the NFL in 2019 with 19.5.

The Bucs have lost five of their past six games and three in a row.

Still, considering quarterback Tom Brady's age, it would make sense for the Bucs to try to add pieces prior to the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline. Perhaps they will join the market for a pass-rusher as a result of Barrett's injury. Several big names at the position have been rumored to be available, including a pair of former top-10 draft picks.