ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSA

House uninhabitable after Halloween house fire on northwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody is hurt after a house fire on the northwest side on Halloween night, but two people living there will have to stay elsewhere as the home suffered extensive damage. San Antonio firefighters worked the scene Monday night just as trick-or-treaters were heading out...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Survey: San Antonio is 5th Best Warm Weather Destination

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are plenty of travel options for people living in cold-weather cities who want to thaw out during the winter, and a new study shows San Antonio is among the most popular destinations in the United States when it comes to warming up. WalletHub...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Stone Oak Parkway closed due to gas leak

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Stone Oak Parkway was shut down in both directions late Tuesday morning because of a gas leak. San Antonio police say the closure is set up between Knights Cross and Las Lomas. CPS Energy is working to get the leak resolved. Police say the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
B93

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

FLAMINGO CAM: Watch live video from inside the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – Are you fascinated by flamingos? These birds are pretty in pink and are one of the many animals that can be found at the San Antonio Zoo. After bringing a variety of animal cams to life over the last year, including koalas and tree kangaroos, KSAT is now teaming up with San Antonio Zoo to bring you the Flamingo Cam.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy