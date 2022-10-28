Read full article on original website
KTSA
House uninhabitable after Halloween house fire on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody is hurt after a house fire on the northwest side on Halloween night, but two people living there will have to stay elsewhere as the home suffered extensive damage. San Antonio firefighters worked the scene Monday night just as trick-or-treaters were heading out...
The spookiest house in San Antonio isn't putting their Halloween decorations away just yet
SAN ANTONIO — In the West Oak Estates neighborhood on the far west side is a house that has taken Halloween decorations to a whole other level. Joanna Meeks, who owns the home at 13918 Tahoe Vista, said she and her family have been putting on holiday displays for nearly 30 years.
9 San Antonio restaurants serving huge, flavorful calzones
Similar to pizza and just as delicious.
'Bad Blood' emerges online as Taylor Swift tour leaves 'Blank Space' for San Antonio
Swift's The Eras tour will make stops in Arlington and Houston, but she won't be playing SA or Austin.
Can You Find Ghost Kids In San Antonio on the Train Tracks?
We all love a good ghost story; but sometimes the stories might have a ring of truth to them. If you live in San Antonio, then you've probably heard of the Ghost Tracks that exist just south of the city... Here's a little backstory: way back around the 1930/40s, a...
KTSA
Survey: San Antonio is 5th Best Warm Weather Destination
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are plenty of travel options for people living in cold-weather cities who want to thaw out during the winter, and a new study shows San Antonio is among the most popular destinations in the United States when it comes to warming up. WalletHub...
KSAT 12
Here’s how to identify the butterflies you are seeing now in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It’s peak butterfly season! Late October, early November is the best time in San Antonio to butterfly watch. It’s not only the endangered Migrating Monarchs making their way to Mexico for the winter. We are also experiencing cooler temps and fall blooms on our...
KSAT 12
Construction crew hits natural gas main causing leak, road closure in Stone Oak
SAN ANTONIO – A construction crew ruptured a natural gas main Tuesday morning, prompting a stretch of Stone Oak Parkway to be closed in both directions from Knight’s Cross to Arrow Hill. Hazmat crews and CPS Energy workers worked to stop the leak, clean up the gas and...
Despite 'Military City USA' rep, San Antonio not among the best places for veterans to live, study says
San Antonio scored well for its economy, but not so well on the number of jobs available to veterans.
How this weekend's clock change could affect your health
SAN ANTONIO — This weekend we fall back as we go from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time. For most of us, we love the clock change. Some get an extra hour of sleep. Others like to party a little longer. How you approach the one hour change determines how your body will react.
KTSA
Stone Oak Parkway closed due to gas leak
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Stone Oak Parkway was shut down in both directions late Tuesday morning because of a gas leak. San Antonio police say the closure is set up between Knights Cross and Las Lomas. CPS Energy is working to get the leak resolved. Police say the...
KTSA
Fight leads to stabbing at home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for the person stabbed a man at a home on the West side. KSAT-12 reports police were called to the 2300 block of West Poplar at around 3 A.M. Wednesday. The victim and his attacker both live in the house and...
[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio
This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
KTSA
Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded
Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
KSAT 12
FLAMINGO CAM: Watch live video from inside the San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO – Are you fascinated by flamingos? These birds are pretty in pink and are one of the many animals that can be found at the San Antonio Zoo. After bringing a variety of animal cams to life over the last year, including koalas and tree kangaroos, KSAT is now teaming up with San Antonio Zoo to bring you the Flamingo Cam.
Guess the rent of this 1970s-style Converse-area 3-bedroom house
How much will you pay for this 1970s callback?
San Antonio International Airport warns travelers to plan ahead this weekend for road repair
Crews will be repairing a portion of Airport Boulevard from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.
Mobile nail salon bringing convenience to customers all over San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — We go to the nail salon, but has the nail salon ever come to you?. One San Antonio business owner decided to make pampering convenient with her mobile nail salon truck. Owner Natalie Arrufat already owns two event-planning businesses and saw that there was a specific...
Woman playing with gun shoots baby at Halloween party, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said a woman was mishandling a gun when it fired, hitting an 18-month-old boy in the chest. Eloisa Fraga, 33, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Bexar County court records. The parents brought the child,...
