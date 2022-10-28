ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Cooper Kupp Settles The NFL's Grass vs. Turf Debate

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mm5fv_0iqNJuAR00

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Fourteen of the 30 NFL stadiums across the league use an artificial surface instead of grass.

Speaking with the media this week, Cooper Kupp is hoping that number changes, and quickly.

When asked if he preferred playing on grass or artificial surfaces, Kupp didn't hesitate, saying, "hands down, we should be on grass."

"Rams WR Cooper Kupp: All NFL games should be played on grass. Amen," Field Yates tweeted Friday.

SoFi Stadium, where both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers play home games, came under scrutiny following non-contact injuries to Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf and Chargers defensive back J.C. Jackson last week.

The Rams and Chargers' stadium is one of the 14 in the NFL to use an artificial surface, prompting Kupp, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, to make their objections heard.

"We've got to do what's right, and we've got to do what's safest for the players, and we've got to make those choices. I would pound on the drum for that," Carroll said Wednesday when asked his thoughts on the safety of artificially turfed fields.

The Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi stadium this Sunday, while the Chargers have a bye in Week 8.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Athlon Sports

Bradley Chubb Reacts To Broncos Trading Him To Miami

The final day before the NFL trade deadline has been full of action, with one of the biggest deals seeing star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb traded from the Denver Broncos to the Miami Dolphins. A couple hours after learning of the trade, Chubb spoke about the move. Chubb told Mike Klis of the Denver ...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts to Buffalo Bills Adding Another Weapon

In a trade deadline buzzer-beater, the Buffalo Bills added another weapon to their potent offense. The Bills are trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.  Buffalo is sending running back Zack Moss and a fifth-round draft pick to Indianapolis ...
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

Tyreek Hill Reacts To Dolphins' Blockbuster Trade Tuesday

In one of several huge moves made across the NFL today, the Miami Dolphins traded a first-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for pash-rusher Bradley Chubb. With Miami seemingly preparing for a deep postseason run this season, All-Pro Dolphins' receiver Tyreek Hill took to twitter to share ...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Ron Rivera This Tuesday

The NFL world is sending thoughts and prayers to Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera this Tuesday.  In a statement released just moments ago, the Commanders announced Ron's mother, Dolores, has passed away.  Dolores was surrounded by Ron and the rest of her family and the time of her ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Athlon Sports

Cooper Kupp Injury Details Revealed On Monday Afternoon

Rams' head coach Sean McVay was reportedly "kicking himself" for putting Cooper Kupp into the game Sunday while down by three scores late in the fourth quarter against San Francisco. Kupp, who suffered an ankle sprain in the final minutes of Los Angeles' 31-14 loss to the 49ers yesterday, ...
Athlon Sports

Bears Reportedly Beat Out Packers For Chase Claypool

One of the most surprising deals in an action-packed final day before the NFL trade deadline came when the Chicago Bears traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. It turns out, the Bears not only bolstered their own offense with the move, but played some defense against a ...
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

Jim Harbaugh Reveals There's Additional Stadium Tunnel Footage

Following Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State this weekend, a scuffle broke out in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium. News of the incident first broke shortly after the conclusion of the game, where a video showed several Spartans appearing to prevent a Michigan player from entering the ...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Sean McVay's Family On Tuesday

Sean McVay and the rest of the McVay family received heartbreaking news this Tuesday evening.  John McVay, Sean's grandpa and longtime 49ers general manager, has passed away. He was 91 years old.  "This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the 49ers ...
Athlon Sports

Oregon Wide Receiver Has Reportedly Left The Team

Oregon is one of the hottest football teams in the country right now. But the Ducks will have to continue their winning streak without one of their offensive weapons. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported Monday that wide receiver and kick returner Seven McGee has left the Oregon team and intends to ...
EUGENE, OR
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy