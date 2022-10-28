Cooper Kupp Settles The NFL's Grass vs. Turf Debate

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Fourteen of the 30 NFL stadiums across the league use an artificial surface instead of grass.

Speaking with the media this week, Cooper Kupp is hoping that number changes, and quickly.

When asked if he preferred playing on grass or artificial surfaces, Kupp didn't hesitate, saying, "hands down, we should be on grass."

"Rams WR Cooper Kupp: All NFL games should be played on grass. Amen," Field Yates tweeted Friday.

SoFi Stadium, where both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers play home games, came under scrutiny following non-contact injuries to Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf and Chargers defensive back J.C. Jackson last week.

The Rams and Chargers' stadium is one of the 14 in the NFL to use an artificial surface, prompting Kupp, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, to make their objections heard.

"We've got to do what's right, and we've got to do what's safest for the players, and we've got to make those choices. I would pound on the drum for that," Carroll said Wednesday when asked his thoughts on the safety of artificially turfed fields.

The Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi stadium this Sunday, while the Chargers have a bye in Week 8.