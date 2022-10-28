Read full article on original website
ODOT Construction Updates – Union and Baker Counties
UNION & BAKER COUNTIES – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) McAlister Rd Bridge: The contractor will be installing the decorative fencing on top of the bridge rail. Single lane closures will be in affect with flaggers controlling traffic. 2nd Street Bridge over I-84: Bridge re-opened this weekend....
Business owners encouraged to fill out contact form with Grant County 9-1-1
JOHN DAY – Business owners are being encouraged by the local 9-1-1 center to fill out a Business Emergency Contact Form. The Grant County Emergency Communications Agency recently issued a release, stating, “Many times it can be difficult for emergency responders to reach business owners after hours in the event of an emergency. If you are a business owner and would like to have your emergency contact information on file with the Grant County Emergency Communications Agency, please take time to complete and return the Business Emergency Contact Form located on our website’s documents page:
Back-to-Back Ice Related Vehicle Accidents Near Baker City
BAKER CITY – (Information from the Oregon State Police) On October 24, 2022, the Oregon State Police responded to two separate vehicle accidents on I-84 near Baker City. The accidents occurred approximately two hours apart and resulted in injuries to the respective drivers. Initial investigation for both accidents notes loss of control due to ice on the highway. Drivers should be aware of potentially hazardous road conditions due to declining temperatures and increasing precipitation. The reports are as follows:
Oregon escaped burn inflames old tensions between ranchers and federal government
SALEM, Ore. — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but the...
FireWatch: U.S. Forest Service Chief denounces Oregon Sheriff's arrest of USFS staff member
SALEM, Ore. -- The head of the U.S. Forest Service is challenging an Oregon sheriff's arrest of a Forest Service staff member. Randy Moore is chief of the U.S. Forest Service, and he said today the arrest was highly inappropriate under the circumstances. Moore has denounced the arrest of Forest Service "burn boss" Rick Snodgrass this month.
Forest Service chief says agency won’t ‘stand idly by’ after Oregon arrest of worker in planned burn
The head of the U.S. Forest Service has denounced the arrest by an Oregon sheriff of a Forest Service employee after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. The criticism by Forest Service Chief Randy Moore was followed by a statement from Grant County District Attorney...
DA says investigation will move forward for USFS Burn Boss case
CANYON CITY – Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter has issued an updated release, regarding the investigation into Forest Service Burn Boss Rick Snodgrass following his arrest for Reckless Burning on Oct. 19th. Carpenter wrote, “The investigation in this matter is ongoing and will be completed in due course. Investigations of this type may take several weeks, or even months to complete.” He said once it’s complete it will be reviewed and a decision will be made as to whether or not a charge will be made. He noted that, “There is no need to rush to judgment and doing so would not result in a just outcome for anyone.” Find the full press release below:
Readers respond: Oregon needs Drazan
My husband’s great grandmother recounted the words her mother said in the summer of 1862 during a newspaper interview decades later. The family was traveling by wagon east to Baker County when her mother instructed them to stop at the top of a hill above Portland and gaze down at the buildings and houses near the river. “Remember what you see here because one day, this will be a great city,” she said. I wonder what she would think of that city 160 years later.
Greater Idaho organizers face a new foe: Growing apathy
In the same place where thousands of voters once affirmed one of Greater Idaho’s first electoral victories, Mike McCarter wondered why more people weren’t continuing to show up to voice their support. Two years ago, Union County voters approved a ballot measure that mandated the Union County Board...
Power Your Future: OTEC Academic Scholarship Applications Open Tuesday, November 1
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative) It is that time of the year again when Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative, through the OTEC Member Foundation, begins to seek applications for academic, trade school, lineman college and the Washington, D.C., Youth Tour scholarships. These are all incredible opportunities for local students and adults!
So much Halloween fun in Eastern Oregon!
EASTERN OREGON — Halloween weekend is upon us and every community in Eastern Oregon puts its own spin on the holiday with activities for youth and adults. The Eagle Valley Grange in Richland has the annual trunk-or-treat on Saturday, Oct. 29, noon-2 p.m. The chili contest is back — entries must be registered at the grange kitchen before 11:45 a.m.
