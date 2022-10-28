CANYON CITY – Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter has issued an updated release, regarding the investigation into Forest Service Burn Boss Rick Snodgrass following his arrest for Reckless Burning on Oct. 19th. Carpenter wrote, “The investigation in this matter is ongoing and will be completed in due course. Investigations of this type may take several weeks, or even months to complete.” He said once it’s complete it will be reviewed and a decision will be made as to whether or not a charge will be made. He noted that, “There is no need to rush to judgment and doing so would not result in a just outcome for anyone.” Find the full press release below:

GRANT COUNTY, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO