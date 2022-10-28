ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WSAV News 3

Chatham Area Transit to expand DOT shuttle service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — There are some big changes coming to Chatham Area Transit as the service and the city teamed up to expand the DOT shuttle service.  It will now run to historic Carver Village and Clover Dale. This is the first expansion of service outside of the historic district. The new route will […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines as Assistant to the City Manager

Statesboro City Council welcomed Olympia Gaines who is a familiar face in the County to the City of Statesboro at their bi-monthly meeting held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Gaines has served as the Bulloch County Clerk for the past seven years. She moved over to the city to accept the Assistant to the City Manager position working with Charles Penny, City Manager and Jason Boyles, Assistant City Manager. Mr. Penny noted that this was the same position he stepped into decades ago in developing himself professional to become a city manager.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Chatham County interstate closure advisory for 16@95 projects

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
wtoc.com

GSP investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal early morning crash involving two pedestrians in Chatham County. According to GSP, two pedestrians were attempting to cross GA 25 at Gamble Road when they were struck by a vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Driver struck and killed by moving train in Jasper County

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTGS) — A driver was struck and killed by a moving train in Hardeeville on Thursday morning. According to the Jasper County Coroner's Office, 58-year-old Rose Black, of Hardeeville, was driving shortly before 8 a.m. when her Nissan Altman was struck by an oncoming train. She was...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Proud to be a Farmer: Colby Cromley

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Colby Cromley calls the cab of his tractor his “office” this time of year. He’s a sixth-generation farmer helping harvest almost 3,000 acres of cotton. They started planning this harvest before they planted back in the Spring. “You have to basically plan...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah Civic Center sees large turnout of Sunday early voters

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia continues to see a record breaking turnout of early voters. The Savannah Civic Center was one of two Chatham County sites to offer Sunday early voting. People did not hesitate to take advantage. Residents who submitted their ballot Sunday told WJCL 22 the process took...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police complete another two-day operation leading to dozens of arrests over the weekend. The operation took place this past Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. During it, officers made 20 felony arrests, 24 DUI arrests and a misdemeanor arrest. They also recovered seven guns...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Evans Memorial Hospital Named 2022 Hospital of the Year by HomeTown Health

The Georgia Hospital Association recently shared that HomeTown Health, LLC recognized Evans Memorial Hospital as the “Hospital of the Year” at its 23rd Annual Fall Conference. Evans Memorial was selected from among 70 hospital members across the Southeast. “In the everchanging healthcare market, it takes consistent leadership as...
CLAXTON, GA
connectsavannah.com

EAT IT AND LIKE IT: New 520 wings spot, Regional food and event roundup

Last week in this space we gave you a list of nearly a dozen new eateries on the horizon in and around Savannah with a promise that there would be more. There are always more. It is certainly not the plan here to do a play-by-play every week of upcoming restaurants, but we found out about this one after press time. It is very much worthy of a mention simply because of what it means for the neighborhood where it is being built.
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Illegal immigrant convicted in murder of Ga. whistleblower

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal jury unanimously convicted an illegal immigrant for his role in a conspiracy to kill a man who exposed a multi-million-dollar scheme to fraudulently employ undocumented workers. Juan Rangel-Rubio, 45, of Rincon, a citizen of Mexico illegally in the United States, was found guilty after...
RINCON, GA
WRDW-TV

An update on Burke County coach who collapsed at game

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County High School head football coach Eric Parker is in a hospital after collapsing during an away game. Parker will remain in the hospital for the next few days. Family and friends gathered for a prayer vigil Tuesday evening to pray for healing for Parker.
BURKE COUNTY, GA

