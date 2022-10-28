McConnell ‘horrified and disgusted’ by attack on Pelosi’s husband

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Friday said he was “horrified and disgusted” by the news that Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was assaulted by an intruder at their home in San Francisco early Friday morning.

“Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case,” McConnell added on Twitter.

McConnell was not the only GOP leader to send well wishes to the Pelosis. A spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told The Hill that he “reached out to the Speaker to check in on Paul,” adding that “he’s praying for a full recovery and is thankful they caught the assailant.”

A source briefed on the attack told The Hill that before Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked with a hammer, the assailant shouted, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?”

The Speaker was not home at the time of the attack. According to U.S. Capitol Police, she was in Washington, D.C., with her protective detail.

Sgt. Adam Lobsinger of the San Francisco Police Department wrote in a Twitter post that authorities responded to the break-in at 2:27 a.m. Capitol Police said it is involved in a joint investigation of the break-in alongside the FBI and San Francisco police.

Mychael Schnell contributed.