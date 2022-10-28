ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

McConnell ‘horrified and disgusted’ by attack on Pelosi’s husband

By Al Weaver
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOXaK_0iqNJSeD00

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Friday said he was “horrified and disgusted” by the news that Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was assaulted by an intruder at their home in San Francisco early Friday morning.

“Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case,” McConnell added on Twitter.

McConnell was not the only GOP leader to send well wishes to the Pelosis. A spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told The Hill that he “reached out to the Speaker to check in on Paul,” adding that “he’s praying for a full recovery and is thankful they caught the assailant.”

A source briefed on the attack told The Hill that before Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked with a hammer, the assailant shouted, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?”

The Speaker was not home at the time of the attack. According to U.S. Capitol Police, she was in Washington, D.C., with her protective detail.

Sgt. Adam Lobsinger of the San Francisco Police Department wrote in a Twitter post that authorities responded to the break-in at 2:27 a.m. Capitol Police said it is involved in a joint investigation of the break-in alongside the FBI and San Francisco police.

Mychael Schnell contributed.

Comments / 110

Terri Geer
4d ago

It was a cowardly and unwarranted attack. It doesn't matter what you think of someone's politics, it doesn't give you the right to hurt or kill them.

Reply(16)
64
Karen Porter
4d ago

McConnell had a chance to stop this ugly hatred a long time ago! This is the result of the Republicans formenting this ugly place in American politics today! And the fertilizing of hate continues!

Reply(1)
26
phill riley
4d ago

Seems like her home should have a detail on it even if she is not at the residence. The right has been going after her for years. With those idiots, her entire family is a target because she does her job. Right or left your home is you sanctuary, hell, the mafia don't even bother your home. This person or persons behind this are cowards. What will he gain for betting up an old man while he was in the privacy of his own home.

Reply(1)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Melania Trump?

Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC

Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.” “We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet. Liberal activists using whistles who approached the gathering to protest were branded “paid agitators” and members of Antifa by Mr Moran. Trump was not an organiser...
The Hill

The Hill

745K+
Followers
86K+
Post
535M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy