A former prison warden and his brother face additional charges in the shooting of migrants in West Texas
Two brothers who were accused of shooting two migrants in West Texas are now facing additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being rearrested earlier this week.
MilitaryTimes
Air Force lieutenant colonel who assaulted daughter faces court
An ex-Air Force lieutenant colonel from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey faced a court-martial before the military’s top court yesterday. Former Lt. Col. Norbert King II, previously of the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron, was charged with sexual assault and committing a sexual act upon a minor, according to court documents.
Ex-Army sergeant admits to brutal stabbing death of soldier in Georgia barracks for 'snitching'
A former Army soldier pleaded guilty to killing a soldier who reported his friend to his superiors for drug use, prosecutors said
FBI, military police responding to reported 'barricade' situation at US Army's Fort Belvoir
The FBI and military police are responding to a reported barricade situation in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, a military base. The FBI has not released details on the incident.
Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail
A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
Family of murdered 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' star confront his killer at sentencing: 'How can you sleep?'
Family members of "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" star Andre Montgomery Jr. confronted his murderer Travell Anthony Hill at his sentencing. Hill was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
NOLA.com
Men who killed federal witness in murder-for-hire plot will serve life in prison
Four men convicted of a murder-for-hire plot that saw a federal government witness in a Medicare fraud case slain in Gentilly were sentenced on Thursday to life in prison during a hearing in U.S. District Court. Louis Age Jr., his son Louis Age III, Ronald Wilson Jr. and Stanton Guillory...
Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder in death of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White
Casey White, the Alabama murder suspect who escaped custody in April with help from a corrections official, pleaded not guilty to escape and felony murder.
A 6 Foot American Soldier Was Forced to Spend 34 Days in a 4 Foot Trench as Punishment For a Daring Escape
Colonel George Grigsby McKnight was an American soldier who was shot down and imprisoned in North Vietnam for over 7 years. Initially, he was incarcerated in the infamous Hoa Lo Prison otherwise called the Hanoi Hilton in Vietnam by American POWs but was later transfered to another prison following a daring escape attempt.
Prosecutors say man accidentally recorded himself plotting wife's kidnapping
Schanda Handley and her daughter, Isabella Cumberland, were at their home on a quiet street in Lafayette, Louisiana, on August 6, 2017, when two men appeared at their front door. At first glance they looked like deliverymen, which was a welcome interruption, since Handley had been anxiously awaiting a clothes steamer she had ordered.
Convicted Killer Sentenced to Life Behind Bars for Murdering Co-worker, Dismembering Body with Chainsaw
A man who was charged with murdering his co-worker has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, said the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia. “On the October 06, 2022 Plea negotiation was held in Morgan County Superior Court, Georgia within the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit,” deputies wrote about the malice murder case against Christopher Collin Demmon, 34.
Then-officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya will stand trial for the killing
The White former police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya, a Black man, this year in Michigan will stand trial for the killing, according to a judge's memo posted online and announced in court Monday.
Warden George Stephenson placed on "stop order" after prison homicide
(CBS DETROIT) - Macomb Correctional Facility's Warden George Stephenson was placed on "stop order" Oct. 18 pending internal investigations, officials say. A stop order meaning Stephenson is barred from entering the prison.This comes after a prisoner stabbed another prisoner multiple times in the back, arm and face. Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz says Stephenson has not been fired and there is no police investigation related to Stephenson. Gautz explained whenever there is criminal activity, like the recent homicide, MSP is called and they conduct an investigation. Willis Chapman, who is the correctional facilities administration assistant deputy director of operations, has assumed control of facility operations of the Macomb Correctional Facility as warden.Chapman is the former warden at the prison and will also continue in his current role.
Man Accused Of Four Murders In New Mexico Pleads Guilty To New Jersey Man's Beating Death
Sean Lannon allegedly confessed to killing his ex-wife, her new boyfriend, their alleged drug dealer and a delivery man to death and leaving their remains in a parking garage. He's now pleaded guilty to beating an old friend, Michael Dabkowski, to death in New Jersey thereafter. A man eyed for...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan governor
The three men, accused of supporting terrorism in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, were convicted of all charges
ABC News
3 men imprisoned for 28 years freed after judge vacates murder convictions
For 28 years, Kunta Gable, Leroy Nelson and Bernell Juluke were wrongfully imprisoned, convicted as teens for a fatal drive-by shooting in New Orleans that they did not commit. The three men were finally freed Wednesday when a state judge vacated their murder convictions after prosecutors cited the interference of...
State Promises Additional Tests After Alex Murdaugh’s Attorneys Point to ‘Unidentified DNA’ Under Dead Wife’s Fingernails
Defense attorneys for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh — whose legal woes are myriad — on Thursday lambasted prosecutors for allegedly failing to explain precisely when the state believes the defendant’s wife Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and his son Paul Murdaugh, 22, were murdered.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jayden Myrick Convicted Of Murder, Testifies He’s A Member Of 4PF: Report
In the separate YSL case, Myrick is accused of attempting to shank YFN Lucci in jail. He admits to being affiliated with Nine Trey & YSL. A new court update has some shaking in their boots as a conviction has been handed down. Earlier this year, Young Thug and Gunna were named in an explosive indictment, along with two dozen others. The YSL Records rappers were promptly arrested and charged with a series of gang-related crimes. Investigators have insisted that YSL is a criminal street organization and not only a record label, but Thugger and Gunna’s teams, as well as their supporters, have contested that argument.
Alabama Jail Escapee Pleads Not Guilty In Death Of Corrections Officer Who Freed Him
Prosectors won’t seek the death penalty against Casey White in two separate murder cases involving Connie Ridgewood and corrections officer, Vicky White. Alabama inmate Casey White has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the death of former corrections officer Vicky White, who died after allegedly breaking him out of jail earlier this year.
