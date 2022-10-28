ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

15-year-old in critical condition, hit by car on Hwy 60

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqmBl_0iqNJI4B00

AURORA, Mo. – A 15-year-old Aurora, Missouri boy is in critical condition after a car hits him on Highway 60.

“His injuries are critical and he has undergone surgery. He is far from out of the woods. We would encourage our community to continue prayers and offers of support for this young man and his family. The outpouring so far has been remarkable and refreshing to us in a business where we hear so much negative. We are reminded so often how incredible our community is and how willing people are to offer help, support, prayer, and time for people in need. We need that, this family needs that.” – Aurora and Marionville Police Department.

According to the Aurora Police Department, they continue conducting a “full and thorough” investigation.

Authorities say right now, it doesn’t appear the driver of the car that hit the boy was impaired.

Police believe the 15-year-old boy and a friend were crossing Highway 60 in low-light conditions and were hard to see as he was in dark clothing.

“We continue to assess evidence to determine if any traffic violation was committed,” states the Police Department on social media .

Crash-Related Headlines

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

15-year-old struck by vehicle on Highway 60 passes away

AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Police believe the 15-year-old boy and a friend were crossing Highway...
AURORA, MO
KOLR10 News

Suspicious death under investigation at north Springfield home

UPDATE 3:30 P.M.— Officers say the circumstances of the death are suspicious and the investigation is underway. UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Acting Lieutenant Jason Trusler said that police were originally called to the home for a well-being check at 11:48 a.m. today, Nov. 1. Police are now waiting for a search warrant to be able […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Teen dies days after being hit by a car in Aurora, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager from Aurora has died after suffering critical injuries after a car struck him on October 27. The crash happened near U.S. 60 and State Highway 39 in Aurora. Investigators say 15-year-old Troy Clifton Devine, Jr. was crossing the intersection with a friend in low light when he was hit. Police say the driver could not see him in the dark.
AURORA, MO
KTTS

Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF man arrested for allegedly holding woman and kids at gunpoint

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after officers responded to a call about a woman being beaten for hours and held at gunpoint with her children. Jaime Omar Vasquez Sr., 48, of Springfield was arrested on Oct. 30 and formally charged with three felonies: first-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault, and unlawful use […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: mobile home fire, hit and run

AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Click here to read more about this story, or click here to read a previous article.
PITTSBURG, KS
KYTV

Teenager recovering after struck by a car in Aurora, Mo.

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager from Aurora suffered critical injuries after a car struck him on Thursday morning. The crash happened near U.S. 60 and State Highway 39 in Aurora. Investigators say the boy was crossing the intersection with a friend in low light when he was hit. Police say the driver could not see him in the dark.
AURORA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Multiple crashes cripple I-44 traffic east of Fidelity

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before noon reports of a tractor trailer and vehicle crash near I-44 19.6 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Additionally Sarcoxie Fire responded to crashes. Google Maps initial crash screenshot. M&M Wrecker are working to remove the large crash. Then following...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield church converted into emergency family shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Connecting Grounds Church in Springfield is making a change starting November 1.   The church is being converted into an emergency family shelter, housing up to four families at any given time.  One of the group’s volunteers, Amanda Garretson, is paying it forward.  “I don’t want to see another family have to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Crash slowed traffic on I-44 west of Springfield Sunday morning

HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash slowed traffic Sunday morning on I-44 west of Springfield. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the injury crash near Halltown. MoDOT, for a short time, closed both lanes of eastbound traffic at mile marker 58. Investigators have not released any information about the extent of the injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy