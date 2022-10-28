ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Rivera: 'We have no intention of moving Antonio Gibson'

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The NFL trade deadline is next week, on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. While the Washington Commanders may deny it, cornerback William Jackson III is available. Currently sidelined with a back injury, Jackson reportedly asked for a trade earlier this month, although he denied it.

Two other popular names have surfaced for the Commanders: defensive tackle Daron Payne and running back Antonio Gibson.

It’s important to note the team hasn’t made either player available. Still, Payne’s contract situation has reportedly let other teams to inquire about the potential availability of the talented fifth-year defensive tackle. Payne is playing the season on his fifth-year option and is a free agent at the season’s end.

As for Gibson, he is under contract through next season and is coming off his best game of the season in Sunday’s win over the Packers. The 6-foot-2 Gibson, a former college receiver, also has a 1,000-yard rushing season on his resume, making him a perfect fit for the modern NFL.

But Washington loves its backfield, and head coach Ron Rivera made it clear Friday that Gibson is going nowhere.

“We have no intention of moving Antonio Gibson,” Rivera said as he opened his Friday press conference.

Later, Rivera said he will speak to Gibson about the alleged rumor that Washington was listening to offers of Gibson.

The Commanders have a talented backfield in rookie Brian Robinson Jr., Gibson and passing-game extraordinaire J.D. McKissic. They intend on keeping that group intact.

Comments / 0

 

