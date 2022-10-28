ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Technician Online

NC State men’s basketball faces challenging 2022-23 schedule

NC State men’s basketball’s 2021-22 season ended on March 8 in an ACC Tournament loss courtesy of the Clemson Tigers. After a long 244-day offseason, the Wolfpack will return to the court against Austin Peay on Monday, Nov. 7. Nonconference Matchups. The Wolfpack will play 12 nonconference games...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

No. 10 NC State women’s basketball set to face impressive slate of opponents

Following an impressive 32-win season, which set a new program record, NC State women’s basketball will look to have an even better encore. Winning a fourth-straight ACC championship and finding a way to the Final Four are two goals for the Wolfpack this season. Before achieving those, the Pack will have a gauntlet of tough opponents to face during the 2022-23 season.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Fresh-faced NC State men’s basketball roster ready to flip the script

A robust NC State men’s basketball program is ready to put last year’s historically disappointing 11-21 season behind it — and this is the team that’s going to do it. Transferring from Ole Miss, graduate guard Jarkel Joiner is easily NC State’s most exciting addition from the past offseason. Outside of his ability as a scorer, Joiner adds a necessary veteran presence to help mold this strung-together Wolfpack team consisting of younger players and transfers into a cohesive unit.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

TechSports’ predictions for NC State men’s basketball in 2022

Record: 18-13 MVP: Terquavion Smith. Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith is a pure hooper, plain and simple. His energy, his touch and his never-lacking confidence are exactly what the Pack needs from a returning player to help guide this relatively fresh-looking men’s basketball squad. Breakout player: Jarkel Joiner. Graduate guard...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young

Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

NC State vs. UNC game time, TV info set

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and North Carolina have regularly played their rivalry matchup on Black Friday over the years, but the importance has been magnified more each season. This year, the Wolfpack and Tar Heels will get national TV coverage, with the game kicking off on ABC at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Wake Forest vs. UNC Kickoff Time Announced

The Big Four Championship will be determined over the next month, as Wake Forest plays NC State and UNC in successive weeks, followed by Duke to close out the regular season. The Deacs and the Tar Heels will square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Technician Online

‘Comeback Pack’ wins against Hokies

On Oct. 27, NC State football played Virginia Tech. After holding a trailing score for most of the game, the Wolfpack pulled through at the last minute and won with a score of 21-22. Video by Shaun Deardorff. Website: http://www.technicianonline.com/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/NCSUTechnician. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncsutechnician/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncsutechnician/
Technician Online

NC State rifle records second loss to No. 6 Akron

No. 19 NC State rifle dropped a close match against Akron, losing 4695-4662. Despite a season-high air rifle score of 2352, it could not beat the top-10 team. The Wolfpack (1-2) previously beat Army in a two-day trip to West Point, New York with a program-record score in smallbore, but it could not repeat the win against the Zips (5-2).
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

ICYMI: Men’s soccer beats William & Mary

Watch highlights from the NC State vs. William & Mary men’s soccer game. The Wolfpack won 2-1. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncsutechnician/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncsutechnician/
kion546.com

No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh. The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season. Taylor is a graduate transfer from Virginia. He had started all eight games and has 3 1/2 sacks. Evans had started seven games. Hood had started four games and had secured a growing backfield role in wins at Miami and Duke. UNC visits Virginia on Saturday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Game Preview: Duke vs Fayetteville State (Exhibition)

Duke will take part in their first, and only, public facing exhibition game on Wednesday night when the program plays host to Fayetteville State. The game will tipoff at 7PM and be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Live stats can be followed here. While the matchup between the two in-state...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
247Sports

Duke opens as three-point favorites over Boston College

Coming off a bye week for their ninth game of the year, Duke Football will be road favorites at Boston College for the teams' Friday night matchup. Mike Elko is on the verge of one of the most unexepected rebuilding projects in all of college football by getting the Blue Devils back to bowl eligibility after three straight losing seasons. Under the lights of Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, Duke will be favored for just the fourth time this year and the second time in a road game.
DURHAM, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

No playoff game for Southside Friday

The Southside Seahawks were supposed to open the 1A football playoffs at home Friday night against Rocky Mount Prep. Instead, they’ll have the night off. Southside (7-3) is the sixth seed while Rocky Mount Prep (1-8) is 27th. The Jaguars only victory came by forfeit against Northampton County after it was determined they used an ineligible player in a game Northampton actually won by a huge margin.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy