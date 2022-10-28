Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Park Feature: Apex Community ParkJames TulianoApex, NC
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball faces challenging 2022-23 schedule
NC State men’s basketball’s 2021-22 season ended on March 8 in an ACC Tournament loss courtesy of the Clemson Tigers. After a long 244-day offseason, the Wolfpack will return to the court against Austin Peay on Monday, Nov. 7. Nonconference Matchups. The Wolfpack will play 12 nonconference games...
Technician Online
No. 10 NC State women’s basketball set to face impressive slate of opponents
Following an impressive 32-win season, which set a new program record, NC State women’s basketball will look to have an even better encore. Winning a fourth-straight ACC championship and finding a way to the Final Four are two goals for the Wolfpack this season. Before achieving those, the Pack will have a gauntlet of tough opponents to face during the 2022-23 season.
Technician Online
Trust the process: NC State men’s basketball looks to bounce back in 2022-23 campaign
Last season was one to forget for the NC State men’s basketball team. A school-record 21 losses, a last-place finish in the ACC, multiple key injuries and a first-round exit in the ACC Tournament left a lot of uncertainty as to the direction of the program heading into the offseason.
Technician Online
Fresh-faced NC State men’s basketball roster ready to flip the script
A robust NC State men’s basketball program is ready to put last year’s historically disappointing 11-21 season behind it — and this is the team that’s going to do it. Transferring from Ole Miss, graduate guard Jarkel Joiner is easily NC State’s most exciting addition from the past offseason. Outside of his ability as a scorer, Joiner adds a necessary veteran presence to help mold this strung-together Wolfpack team consisting of younger players and transfers into a cohesive unit.
Technician Online
TechSports’ predictions for NC State men’s basketball in 2022
Record: 18-13 MVP: Terquavion Smith. Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith is a pure hooper, plain and simple. His energy, his touch and his never-lacking confidence are exactly what the Pack needs from a returning player to help guide this relatively fresh-looking men’s basketball squad. Breakout player: Jarkel Joiner. Graduate guard...
Technician Online
Transfer Jarkel Joiner set to lead reconstructed NC State men’s basketball team
By this point, it’s no secret that the NC State men’s basketball team has nearly an entirely new roster. Only retaining a handful players on its roster from the 2021-22 season, head coach Kevin Keatts had to do some serious work in recruiting and in the transfer portal to construct the new-look roster.
NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young
Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
NC State vs. UNC game time, TV info set
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State and North Carolina have regularly played their rivalry matchup on Black Friday over the years, but the importance has been magnified more each season. This year, the Wolfpack and Tar Heels will get national TV coverage, with the game kicking off on ABC at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Wake Forest vs. UNC Kickoff Time Announced
The Big Four Championship will be determined over the next month, as Wake Forest plays NC State and UNC in successive weeks, followed by Duke to close out the regular season. The Deacs and the Tar Heels will square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Technician Online
‘Comeback Pack’ wins against Hokies
On Oct. 27, NC State football played Virginia Tech. After holding a trailing score for most of the game, the Wolfpack pulled through at the last minute and won with a score of 21-22. Video by Shaun Deardorff. Website: http://www.technicianonline.com/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/NCSUTechnician. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncsutechnician/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncsutechnician/
Technician Online
NC State rifle records second loss to No. 6 Akron
No. 19 NC State rifle dropped a close match against Akron, losing 4695-4662. Despite a season-high air rifle score of 2352, it could not beat the top-10 team. The Wolfpack (1-2) previously beat Army in a two-day trip to West Point, New York with a program-record score in smallbore, but it could not repeat the win against the Zips (5-2).
Technician Online
Wolfpack volleyball falls to No. 10 Georgia Tech despite Leoniak’s 19 kills
The NC State volleyball team lost to the No. 10 Georgia Tech Yellowjackets in a tough four-set match on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Wolfpack (12-11, 6-6 ACC) came into this match off a sweep of Clemson on Friday night but was not able to respond to the tough offense of the Yellow Jackets (17-4, 10-2 ACC).
Technician Online
ICYMI: Men’s soccer beats William & Mary
Watch highlights from the NC State vs. William & Mary men’s soccer game. The Wolfpack won 2-1. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncsutechnician/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncsutechnician/
kion546.com
No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh. The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season. Taylor is a graduate transfer from Virginia. He had started all eight games and has 3 1/2 sacks. Evans had started seven games. Hood had started four games and had secured a growing backfield role in wins at Miami and Duke. UNC visits Virginia on Saturday.
Game Preview: Duke vs Fayetteville State (Exhibition)
Duke will take part in their first, and only, public facing exhibition game on Wednesday night when the program plays host to Fayetteville State. The game will tipoff at 7PM and be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. Live stats can be followed here. While the matchup between the two in-state...
Duke opens as three-point favorites over Boston College
Coming off a bye week for their ninth game of the year, Duke Football will be road favorites at Boston College for the teams' Friday night matchup. Mike Elko is on the verge of one of the most unexepected rebuilding projects in all of college football by getting the Blue Devils back to bowl eligibility after three straight losing seasons. Under the lights of Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, Duke will be favored for just the fourth time this year and the second time in a road game.
thewashingtondailynews.com
No playoff game for Southside Friday
The Southside Seahawks were supposed to open the 1A football playoffs at home Friday night against Rocky Mount Prep. Instead, they’ll have the night off. Southside (7-3) is the sixth seed while Rocky Mount Prep (1-8) is 27th. The Jaguars only victory came by forfeit against Northampton County after it was determined they used an ineligible player in a game Northampton actually won by a huge margin.
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to study
North Carolina is remote work-friendlyCody Scott Milewski on Unsplash. So your company is now enabling employees to work remotely. Congratulations, you have the ultimate freedom! But the million-dollar question is, where should you move to?
NC Gov. Roy Cooper creates commission to ensure diversity for UNC system
The commission will assess the current appointment system of leaders in the UNC System and make recommendations to the governor on how it can be reformed.
