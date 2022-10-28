Coming off a bye week for their ninth game of the year, Duke Football will be road favorites at Boston College for the teams' Friday night matchup. Mike Elko is on the verge of one of the most unexepected rebuilding projects in all of college football by getting the Blue Devils back to bowl eligibility after three straight losing seasons. Under the lights of Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, Duke will be favored for just the fourth time this year and the second time in a road game.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO