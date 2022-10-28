ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Eyewitness News

Bridgeport police: man injured in overnight shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bridgeport police say a man was shot on Tuesday evening in Bridgeport. Police officers were dispatched around 9:15 P.M. to the 400 block of William Street to investigate a potential aggravated assault with a firearm. Police dispatch subsequently received multiple calls regarding a motor vehicle accident.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect in custody after man drives into police scene in Waterbury

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. All this month we’re offering ideas on how to save money and make money in these challenging economic times. Final debate in race for governor. Updated: 6 hours ago. Final debate in race for governor. Waterbury Police...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Milford police investigate report of man with a gun

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun on Wednesday morning. The scene unfolded in the area of 301 Bridgeport Ave. They said the individual appeared to have mental health issues. Authorities said the area should be avoided, and delays can be...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

23-year-old fatally shot on Halloween in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal shooting took place on Willow Street in Waterbury on Monday, which was Halloween, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., Waterbury officers said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. on reports of shots being fired. Shortly after, police were notified that a gunshot victim was dropped […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: State works to crackdown on robocalls

All this month we’re offering ideas on how to save money and make money in these challenging economic times. Suspect in custody after man drives into police scene in Waterbury. Updated: 1 hour ago. Police said it happened in the area of 62 Chase Avenue around 7:10 p.m. Waterbury...
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Shootout on the East Side

2022-11-01@9:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers messaged me of a shootout on the East Side. I found police trying to locate shell casing on East Main at Arctic Street. A witness said it was two individuals shooting each other. Viewers then told me one of the shooters was shot and crashed his car on William Street near Shelton and Jane Street. It is not known if the person shot was located. I’ve reached out to the police for more information.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NECN

Police ID Couple Found Dead in Vernon, Conn.

Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead at a Vernon home on Friday and said they were husband and wife. Officers responded to Vinetta Drive around 5:43 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of two deaths and found a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had died.
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

23-year-old man shot, killed at Waterbury street corner

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man in his twenties died Monday afternoon after he was shot just feet from where two others were killed in separate incidents earlier this year. Police are investigating. Police were called to the intersection of Willow Street and Hillside Avenue shortly after 4 p.m....
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dies from gunshot wound at Waterbury Hospital

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 23-year-old man was killed in a homicide Monday afternoon, according to police in Waterbury. Police said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. shortly after 4 p.m. for a complaint about shots being fired. A little while later, police said they were notified...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspected murderer behind bars after weekend police chase

(WFSB) - A suspected killer from East Hartford is behind bars. Mekhi Thompson, 21, was in Manchester Superior Court on Monday. Thompson has an extensive criminal background. Most recently, Thompson is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase over the weekend. Police also believe he is...
EAST HARTFORD, CT

