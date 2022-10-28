Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Bridgeport police: man injured in overnight shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bridgeport police say a man was shot on Tuesday evening in Bridgeport. Police officers were dispatched around 9:15 P.M. to the 400 block of William Street to investigate a potential aggravated assault with a firearm. Police dispatch subsequently received multiple calls regarding a motor vehicle accident.
Eyewitness News
Suspect in custody after man drives into police scene in Waterbury
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. All this month we’re offering ideas on how to save money and make money in these challenging economic times. Final debate in race for governor. Updated: 6 hours ago. Final debate in race for governor. Waterbury Police...
Eyewitness News
Milford police investigate report of man with a gun
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Milford police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun on Wednesday morning. The scene unfolded in the area of 301 Bridgeport Ave. They said the individual appeared to have mental health issues. Authorities said the area should be avoided, and delays can be...
23-year-old fatally shot on Halloween in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal shooting took place on Willow Street in Waterbury on Monday, which was Halloween, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., Waterbury officers said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. on reports of shots being fired. Shortly after, police were notified that a gunshot victim was dropped […]
Bridgeport Man Shot, Girlfriend Charged With Having A Gun In Vehicle, Police Say
A 24-year-old Fairfield County man was shot and his girlfriend who accompanied him to the hospital was charged with having a gun in a vehicle. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police, Bridgeport Hospital contacted the...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: State works to crackdown on robocalls
All this month we’re offering ideas on how to save money and make money in these challenging economic times. Suspect in custody after man drives into police scene in Waterbury. Updated: 1 hour ago. Police said it happened in the area of 62 Chase Avenue around 7:10 p.m. Waterbury...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Shootout on the East Side
2022-11-01@9:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers messaged me of a shootout on the East Side. I found police trying to locate shell casing on East Main at Arctic Street. A witness said it was two individuals shooting each other. Viewers then told me one of the shooters was shot and crashed his car on William Street near Shelton and Jane Street. It is not known if the person shot was located. I’ve reached out to the police for more information.
NECN
Police ID Couple Found Dead in Vernon, Conn.
Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead at a Vernon home on Friday and said they were husband and wife. Officers responded to Vinetta Drive around 5:43 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of two deaths and found a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had died.
Eyewitness News
Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
23-year-old man shot, killed at Waterbury street corner
WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man in his twenties died Monday afternoon after he was shot just feet from where two others were killed in separate incidents earlier this year. Police are investigating. Police were called to the intersection of Willow Street and Hillside Avenue shortly after 4 p.m....
Eyewitness News
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect in custody after he drove into deadly crash investigation
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A deadly crash investigation in Waterbury erupted into chaos when another vehicle plowed into the crash scene. Police said it started in the area of 62 Chase Ave around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. A 42-year-old man was hit and killed at the intersection of Chase...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Suspected killer in East Hartford homicide cut GPS ankle monitor off
(WFSB) - We’re learning that 21-year-old suspected killer Mekhi Thompson took off his GPS ankle bracelet, a bracelet that was supposed to be monitoring him 24-7 while on probation. When arrested this weekend, Police say Mekhi Thompson had two open active arrest warrants, for failing to appear in other...
Eyewitness News
Man dies from gunshot wound at Waterbury Hospital
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 23-year-old man was killed in a homicide Monday afternoon, according to police in Waterbury. Police said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. shortly after 4 p.m. for a complaint about shots being fired. A little while later, police said they were notified...
Eyewitness News
Suspected murderer behind bars after weekend police chase
(WFSB) - A suspected killer from East Hartford is behind bars. Mekhi Thompson, 21, was in Manchester Superior Court on Monday. Thompson has an extensive criminal background. Most recently, Thompson is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase over the weekend. Police also believe he is...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury Police arrest man who drove into police scene and crashed police cruiser
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. All this month we’re offering ideas on how to save money and make money in these challenging economic times. Final debate in race for governor. Updated: 6 hours ago. Final debate in race for governor. Suspect in...
New Britain Herald
Plainville man who alluded to being the devil, threatened to skin police could avoid conviction
PLAINVILLE – A Plainville man who alluded to being the devil when he allegedly made threats to blow up the local police department and skin and torture officers could avoid prosecution through the use of a diversionary program. The case against Jason Desanzo, 32, of 160 Whiting St., has...
NBC Connecticut
Suspect in Theft From Naugatuck Amazon Warehouse Caught After Falling Asleep: Police
A Waterbury man who is suspected of stealing wire from an Amazon warehouse in Naugatuck last week was caught because he took a nap in his truck while in the warehouse, according to police. Naugatuck police officers responded to the Amazon warehouse on Sheridan Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday,...
Officials: Former Bridgeport resident sentenced for illegal possession of firearm
Authorities say 52-year-old Albert Lopez was re-arrested for illegally possessing a firearm.
Family of cold case victim seeks answers, closure nearly 30 years after her death
HARTFORD, Conn. — On October 29, 1995, 25-year-old Leah Ulbrich was last seen arguing with the driver of a car she was in before she tried to climb out the vehicle’s window. The driver took off – dragging the young mother of two from Hartford to Wethersfield and...
News 12
Police: Man stabbed outside Woodbury strip mall following altercation with 3 suspects
A man was stabbed during an altercation with three other people outside a strip mall in Woodbury, police say. The incident happened Saturday at 787 Main St. South around 5:25 p.m. Police say the man was involved in an altercation with three suspects and was stabbed in his upper torso.
Comments / 1