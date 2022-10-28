MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announced the 55th Honor Flight to Washington DC will take place on Nov. 8. This flight takes place for Veterans who served during our conflicts to visit the monuments built in their honor. There will be around 90 Veterans on this flight, who will be accompanied by 60 volunteer guardians to assist them throughout the day.

MOLINE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO