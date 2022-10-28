Read full article on original website
KWQC
One dead following Rock Island car crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead following a car crash Tuesday afternoon in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded to a car crash at the intersection of Route 92 and the off-ramp of the Stanley Talbot Memorial Bridge. A 52 year-old male driver of a...
ourquadcities.com
Crews on scene of house fire early Sunday
Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that started shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in a house at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport. A haze of smoke still hung in the air as crews used fans to remove smoke from the home on the 1600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard.
KWQC
13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island. A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.
KWQC
Crews respond to dryer fire in commercial building Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport firefighters responded to a dryer fire in a commercial building Thursday. The Davenport Fire Department responded around 8:47 p.m. Thursday to the 7000 Block of Brady Street for a structure fire, according to a media release. A caller said a commercial dryer was on fire inside a local manufacturing facility.
KWQC
Aerial transmission work over Mississippi River to start Wednesday
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Wednesday a contract aerial line crew will be working on a MidAmerican Energy transmission line replacement project over the Mississippi River. According to a media release, the work will be west of the I-74 bridge and will include the Rock Island Arsenal and Sylvan...
KWQC
Police: 1 man injured in Muscatine shooting
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A 44-year-old man was injured following a Sunday shooting at a Muscatine apartment complex, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue for a report of a 44-year-old man that was shot, according to a media release.
KWQC
Halloween weather history in the Quad Cities
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - October in the Quad Cities can bring us a wide range of weather. The warmest Halloween on record at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline was 85° in 1950. The coldest temperatures on October 31 was 21° on the cold morning in 2019....
KWQC
Red Cross recommends test smoke alarms while turning back clocks to help stay safe from home fires
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Red Cross recommends testing smoke alarms and replacing the batteries if needed while turning your clocks back at the end of Daylight saving time Sunday. The Red Cross gives a list of tips to keep your home safe in case of a fire:. Install smoke...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 31, 2022
10/27/22 – 10:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 300 block of Avenue F. 10/27/22 – 1:32 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 2600 block of Avenue L.
KCRG.com
Mount Pleasant Schools closing two hours early Tuesday
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Pleasant Schools announced schools will close two hours early on Tuesday. The district reports its due to a water main break in downtown. School will be out at 1:30 p.m.
KWQC
Family remembers Corey Harrell Jr on 4 year anniversary of death
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Family and friends gathered in Moline Monday in remembrance of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr. It was four years ago Monday Harrell was shot and killed while driving his vehicle near city hall. “This is about remembrance of Corey Harrell Jr. and, also to bring awareness toward...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline police for fleeing charges arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Moline police has been arrested, according to Quad Cities Crime Stoppers. Eric Brewer, 31, was wanted for two counts of aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police. Crime Stoppers said they gave two photos of Brewer because his current look was not known.
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
KWQC
Troopers: 1 dead after exchanging gunfire with police following vehicle, foot chase
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday. Around 2:50 a.m., multiple agencies were on patrol in the 5200 block of Grand Avenue. According to the Iowa State Patrol, officers tried to pull over a vehicle but the driver did not stop.
KWQC
Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announces Flight #55
MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announced the 55th Honor Flight to Washington DC will take place on Nov. 8. This flight takes place for Veterans who served during our conflicts to visit the monuments built in their honor. There will be around 90 Veterans on this flight, who will be accompanied by 60 volunteer guardians to assist them throughout the day.
KWQC
Rain this evening
KBUR
Downtown Burlington business catches fire
Burlington, IA- A Jefferson Street business in downtown Burlington was damaged Wednesday by a fire. According to a news release, at 4:36 PM Wednesday, the Burlington Fire Department and West Burlington Fire Department were called to Bent River Brewing Company at 500 Jefferson Street for a report of smoke coming through the floor.
KWQC
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind on Friday released a statement several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. “We are so thankful for all the love and support we have received from family, friends,...
Woman holds 3-year-old hostage in Iowa home
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A domestic assault report quickly turned into a hostage situation early Friday morning. At around 2:12 a.m. officers with the Fairfield Police Department responded to the 800 block of East Burlington Ave. on a report of a domestic assault. According to the Fairfield police, a male victim told officers that his girlfriend, […]
KCJJ
Friday night accident closes I-80 for several hours
An accident on Interstate 80 caused the roadway to be closed for multiple hours Friday night. The Iowa Department of Transportation reported the accident in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits just before 10pm. Because the Herbert Hoover Highway exit is currently closed, eastbound I-80 traffic was forced to use the incident bypass route of Highway 218 south to Highway 1 to Highway 6 through Iowa City and West Liberty before taking Garfield Avenue back north to the interstate.
