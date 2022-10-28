A Monday afternoon traffic accident ended with a driver being arrested. According to El Centro police, the accident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Monday at Imperial and Broadway. A pick-up truck hit a utility pole near the intersection. The driver of the pick-up truck immediately ran away from the scene but was found minutes later in the parking lot of a nearby bank. The driver refused to take a field sobriety test but it was determined that he was determined driving under the influence and was booked at Imperial County Jail on that charge as well as hit and run. The utility pole sustained minor damage.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO