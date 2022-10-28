Read full article on original website
Brawley City Council Meeting
(Brawley City Council Meets Tuesday eveninbg)...The meeting can be attended in person or via zoom. It starts at 6:00 pm in the City Council Chambers on Main Street. The Council will discuss waiving the street closing fees for Christmas activities in December. The same request from the Hidalgo Society for events they plan on November 10. Those are the only items on the action agenda.
New Urgent Care Center
(Urgent Care Center in Calexico)...It is being funded by the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District. It will be the first Urgent Care Center in Calexico. Once it opens it will be operated by Tyson Medical, Incorporated. It is expected to provide faster professional medical care and reduce travel by ambulance to El Centro Regional Medical Center. Officials expected the new Urgent Care Center to be operational by April 2023.
COVID 19 Active Cases
(COVID 19 update)...New numbers were released Tuesday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers, there are currently 154 active cases of the virus in Imperial County. That is virtually unchanged from what was reported last Thursday. The COVID 19 Tier metrics for Imperial County indicate new cases per day per 100,000 population at 11.30, with a positivity rate of 17.2%, about the same as they were before. Fatalities attributed to COVID 19 are still at 956.
A Change In The Weather
(National Weather Service says there is a change in the air)...They say a cold system will be moving in Wednesday. The system will bring strong winds, cloudy skies, a chance of light rain and cooler tempretures. The Weather Service says the strong winds may produce difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles, generating blowing dust and blowing light objects around. A wind Advisory will go into effect this evening for southwest Imperial County. The winds will continue throughout the night and possibly continue through Thursday.. Below normal temperatures are expected into Friday, with freezing night time temperatures in some areas. Te National Weather System says the Cold Weather System should clear out by the weekend.
Accident Leads to Arrest
A Monday afternoon traffic accident ended with a driver being arrested. According to El Centro police, the accident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Monday at Imperial and Broadway. A pick-up truck hit a utility pole near the intersection. The driver of the pick-up truck immediately ran away from the scene but was found minutes later in the parking lot of a nearby bank. The driver refused to take a field sobriety test but it was determined that he was determined driving under the influence and was booked at Imperial County Jail on that charge as well as hit and run. The utility pole sustained minor damage.
Man Arrested for Arson
A man was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly lighting a fire in the area of 3rd and Ross. El Centro Fire Department responded to the fire at an apartment complex at about 5:41 p.m. Witnesses were able to positively identify the man who started the small fire, and he was taken into custody shortly after 6:00 p.m. The man was booked at Imperial County Jail on charges of Arson.
Football Playoff Pairings 2022
The CIF-San Diego Section has announced the 2022 football playoff pairings. In Division 2, The Central Spartans with a 6 -3 record and Imperial Valley League Championship will have a first round bye. The Brawley Wildcats, 7 - 3 , will meet the Mt. Carmel Sundevils, 6-4, Friday night at Ward Field in Brawley.
