Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Mayor presents Carnegie Medal to Rochester man for heroism

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On behalf of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, Mayor Malik Evans presented Rochester resident Darnell Wilson Jr. with the Carnegie Medal on Tuesday in recognition for his heroic actions to stop a robbery and potential deadly assault in 2019. “In a moment of crisis that could...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local church hosts City Fest as outreach event in response to violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New Progressive Cathedral Church hosted its City Fest in Rochester on Sunday. The event offered free haircuts, a job fair, health fair, school supplies, and other resources. Organizers describe it as an outreach event put on in response to the violence that’s been overwhelming the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Mild fall weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After another beautiful day, clouds will move in this evening and that will keep our temperature a bit milder overnight with lows dipping down to near 40°. Halloween will feature more clouds and isolated spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. It will not be...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two people hospitalized while working on transformer behind Gannett building

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are hospitalized after an electrical accident on Tuesday behind the Gannett building on South Fitzhugh Street. Rochester Fire Department said the workers were replacing a live transformer across from District Attorney’s office when it exploded. The accident shut down the Hall of Justice in the morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together. We saw an interesting photo posted on Facebook. It shows former Rochester mayor Lovely Warren smiling in a picture with La’Ron Singletary, the man she fired as Rochester police chief in 2020. Singletary is now the republican candidate for congress.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD is investigating after shots were fired on Atlantic Avenue and Illinois Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are searching for a person of interest in an incident that led to a shutdown of Atlantic Avenue overnight on Wednesday. Rochester police say they got a report of shots fired in the area of Atlantic Avenue and Illinois Street around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. That area was blocked off when they received a report that someone with a gun might have entered a home.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two teens shot on Weld Street, one has died

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said two teenagers were shot on Weld Street near Scio Street on Tuesday. One of the victims died at the scene. RPD officers responded at around 3:45 a.m. after getting calls for a shooting. They found the male in his late teens dead from an upper-body gunshot wound.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after shooting on Sullivan Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the lower body on Sullivan Street. Rochester police responded after getting calls for a shooting and found the injured man on Joesph Avenue near Clifford Avenue. An investigation determined that the shooting happened one block south of that area, on Sullivan Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Areas of fog developing tonight, but brighter days ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Low clouds and lower level moisture filling in behind a cold front Tuesday afternoon will clear with drier air moving in from the west, but that’ll also lead to the development of some fog overnight into early Wednesday. Fog will tend to linger longest near Lake Ontario, with clearing south of Rochester. Once we do clear out of the fog, we’ll see a lovely stretch of weather Wednesday afternoon through Saturday, with a mix of clouds and sun, and steadily warming air. In fact, we’ll likely feel the 70s again by Friday and Saturday, before another cold front moves in on Sunday, dropping us back into the 60s. That is a new change to the weekend forecast, with the showers arriving a little earlier, likely impacting the second half of the weekend.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

15-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot on Genesee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot last night on Genesee Street near Epworth Street on Monday. She has serious injuries but is expected to survive. Rochester police officers responded to calls for a shooting at around 7 p.m. After...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Golisano is creating a two-year business school for $8,900 a year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Philanthropist and Paychex founder Tom Golisano announced on Wednesday that he’s turning a former Paychex property in Brighton into a two-year business school. The tuition will be $8,900 a year for the school offering course in sales, marketing, accounting, business law, and other topics. Golisano...
BRIGHTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Irondequoit man, 25, killed in crash on West Ridge Road

PARMA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to a fatal crash early Sunday morning in Parma. Christopher Attili, 25, of Irondequoit was killed in the single-car crash. It happened on West Ridge Road between Dean and Pease roads. Deputies say Attili was the...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Irondequoit council members meeting to discuss censuring council member

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A meeting is set for Tuesday to discuss censuring Irondequoit Council Member Atrina Freeman. According to the censure notice, the town board was made aware of certain actions taken by Freeman it says are “antagonistic.” It also claims she frequently addressed town employees in a demeaning and accusatory manner.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing 12-year-old boy has been found

GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Police Department is asking the community to help locate missing person Grayson Halaciuga, 12. He is wearing a black Reebok Hoody with white lettering, black pants, bro boots, and a black skull cap. He is possibly on a black Trek bicycle. If you have any information, or if you see him call 911.
GREECE, NY

