WHEC TV-10
The Community Food Cupboard of Rochester ransacked for the second time in nine days
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Community Food Cupboard of Rochester located on Nester Street was broken into early Tuesday morning and thousands of dollars of items were stolen. This is the second time in nine days the cupboard was broken into forcing it to close temporarily for the day. The...
Families felt safe, trick-or-treating at “Halloween at the Market”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With surging violence in the city, a safe space to trick-or-treat was the goal for the Public Market. “Halloween at the Market” was the place to be Sunday night. Thousands of people dressed up in their costumes to have some fun and hunt for treats in a safe environment.
News10NBC Investigates: The tent city remains at the Loomis Street lot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One week ago we took you to a vacant lot where the city cut clear the trees and overgrown brush. To us, it exposed an open-air heroin market and tent city. News10NBC went back there today because the neighbors say the tents have returned. “It’s just...
Mayor presents Carnegie Medal to Rochester man for heroism
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On behalf of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, Mayor Malik Evans presented Rochester resident Darnell Wilson Jr. with the Carnegie Medal on Tuesday in recognition for his heroic actions to stop a robbery and potential deadly assault in 2019. “In a moment of crisis that could...
Local church hosts City Fest as outreach event in response to violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New Progressive Cathedral Church hosted its City Fest in Rochester on Sunday. The event offered free haircuts, a job fair, health fair, school supplies, and other resources. Organizers describe it as an outreach event put on in response to the violence that’s been overwhelming the...
First Alert Weather Update: Mild fall weather
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After another beautiful day, clouds will move in this evening and that will keep our temperature a bit milder overnight with lows dipping down to near 40°. Halloween will feature more clouds and isolated spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. It will not be...
Two people hospitalized while working on transformer behind Gannett building
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are hospitalized after an electrical accident on Tuesday behind the Gannett building on South Fitzhugh Street. Rochester Fire Department said the workers were replacing a live transformer across from District Attorney’s office when it exploded. The accident shut down the Hall of Justice in the morning.
Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together. We saw an interesting photo posted on Facebook. It shows former Rochester mayor Lovely Warren smiling in a picture with La’Ron Singletary, the man she fired as Rochester police chief in 2020. Singletary is now the republican candidate for congress.
First Alert Weather: Tracking some warmth and beautiful weather heading into the weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mostly cloudy skies are in store for Tuesday with a slight chance for a shower but most of the day will be dry. There will be fair weather for Wednesday with seasonable temperatures. Warmer air begins to arrive Thursday into Friday with near-record warmth this weekend.
RPD is investigating after shots were fired on Atlantic Avenue and Illinois Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are searching for a person of interest in an incident that led to a shutdown of Atlantic Avenue overnight on Wednesday. Rochester police say they got a report of shots fired in the area of Atlantic Avenue and Illinois Street around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. That area was blocked off when they received a report that someone with a gun might have entered a home.
Two teens shot on Weld Street, one has died
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said two teenagers were shot on Weld Street near Scio Street on Tuesday. One of the victims died at the scene. RPD officers responded at around 3:45 a.m. after getting calls for a shooting. They found the male in his late teens dead from an upper-body gunshot wound.
Man hospitalized after shooting on Sullivan Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the lower body on Sullivan Street. Rochester police responded after getting calls for a shooting and found the injured man on Joesph Avenue near Clifford Avenue. An investigation determined that the shooting happened one block south of that area, on Sullivan Street.
First Alert Weather Update: Areas of fog developing tonight, but brighter days ahead
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Low clouds and lower level moisture filling in behind a cold front Tuesday afternoon will clear with drier air moving in from the west, but that’ll also lead to the development of some fog overnight into early Wednesday. Fog will tend to linger longest near Lake Ontario, with clearing south of Rochester. Once we do clear out of the fog, we’ll see a lovely stretch of weather Wednesday afternoon through Saturday, with a mix of clouds and sun, and steadily warming air. In fact, we’ll likely feel the 70s again by Friday and Saturday, before another cold front moves in on Sunday, dropping us back into the 60s. That is a new change to the weekend forecast, with the showers arriving a little earlier, likely impacting the second half of the weekend.
15-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot on Genesee Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot last night on Genesee Street near Epworth Street on Monday. She has serious injuries but is expected to survive. Rochester police officers responded to calls for a shooting at around 7 p.m. After...
Golisano is creating a two-year business school for $8,900 a year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Philanthropist and Paychex founder Tom Golisano announced on Wednesday that he’s turning a former Paychex property in Brighton into a two-year business school. The tuition will be $8,900 a year for the school offering course in sales, marketing, accounting, business law, and other topics. Golisano...
Irondequoit man, 25, killed in crash on West Ridge Road
PARMA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to a fatal crash early Sunday morning in Parma. Christopher Attili, 25, of Irondequoit was killed in the single-car crash. It happened on West Ridge Road between Dean and Pease roads. Deputies say Attili was the...
RPD Internal Investigation: Investigator Involved in EMT Arrest at Strong Hospital Violated Regulations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Investigator seen on camera pushing an EMT up against the registration desk inside Strong Hospital and cuffing her while she had a patient on the stretcher, has been found to have violated at least one of the Rochester Police Department Rules and Regulations.
Irondequoit council members meeting to discuss censuring council member
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A meeting is set for Tuesday to discuss censuring Irondequoit Council Member Atrina Freeman. According to the censure notice, the town board was made aware of certain actions taken by Freeman it says are “antagonistic.” It also claims she frequently addressed town employees in a demeaning and accusatory manner.
Irondequoit Town Board member who accused supervisor of breaking her wrist is censured
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – A few weeks ago, Irondequoit Town Board member Patrina Freeman accused town Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick of slamming a door into her arm and breaking her wrist after a heated meeting. On Tuesday, Freeman was censured by her fellow town board members, which means if she wants...
Missing 12-year-old boy has been found
GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Police Department is asking the community to help locate missing person Grayson Halaciuga, 12. He is wearing a black Reebok Hoody with white lettering, black pants, bro boots, and a black skull cap. He is possibly on a black Trek bicycle. If you have any information, or if you see him call 911.
