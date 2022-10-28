Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Take Daughter Trick-Or-Treating In NYC, Fueling Reconciliation Rumors

mega

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted in New York City trick-or-treating with their 5-year-old daughter. The festive family affair continued to fuel rumors that the former couple is back together, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The exes/possible lovers looked effortlessly cool while walking around the city with Lea , who dressed as a little devil in a sparkly red outfit.

Shayk wore a black jumpsuit that featured edgy zipper details on the chest and ankles with a matching handbag. The model paired the sleek outfit with a plaid overcoat — a perfect addition for the NYC trick-or-treating outing.

Cooper stepped out in casual plaid attire, wearing a light grey button-up and khaki pants while toting a coffee travel mug from home in true dad fashion.

The co-parents shared several sweet moments as they were seen out as a family unit, even smiling and gazing into each other's eyes. The exchanges came after the parents and their daughter went on a vacation together earlier this year, which sparked reconciliation rumors that the two could be getting back together — and may even welcome a sibling for Lea.

Cooper and Shayk dated from 2015 to 2019 and welcomed their first child together in 2017. While the couple called it quits two years after their daughter's birth, they remained amicable while co-parenting.

Their family trip to the Bahamas over the summer was a "real family getaway," according to an insider close to the couple.

"They are considering getting back together," the source shared while dishing details on their vacation.

According to the pal, not only was the pair considering rekindling their relationship but a new baby could also be added to the mix.

The source shared that the model "would like her daughter to have a sibling," while adding that Cooper was open to her wish to expand their family.

Following their split in 2019, Cooper was linked to Hillary Clinton 's confidant, Huma Abedin , although the two were not serious .

For a brief stint following Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 's separation, Shayk was tied to the Chicago rapper.