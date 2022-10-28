ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Reveals Almost 50 Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Completely Changed My Lifestyle'

"I've literally never felt better physically, mentally and spiritually," the country star said on Instagram Thursday Shay Mooney is debuting a new look! The Dan + Shay singer, 30, shared on his Instagram Stories Thursday that he has lost nearly 50 pounds in the last five months after refocusing on his diet and adding a walking and weight-training routine to his schedule. "Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me lookin' healthy," Mooney wrote in a post. "Really means a lot." He continued, "Been a little over 5 months I...
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Has Lost 50 Pounds! [Pictures]

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)

Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Accused of 'Ultimate Betrayal' in 'Next Chapter' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Leah Messer is getting called out by her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-stars for the "ultimate betrayal." In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Briana DeJesus confronts Messer for not coming to her directly with her issues about her "mean girl" behavior at the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier this year and instead posting about it on Instagram.
Debbie Johnson Is a ‘90 Day Fiance’ OG! See The TLC Star’s Net Worth, How She Makes Money, More

90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson first made her appearance in the franchise in 2018 with a supporting role in her son Colt Johnson’s love story with Larissa Dos Santos Lima, but the mom of one has gone on to create her own narrative on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Following Colt’s hasty departure from their shared home, the Las Vegas resident was in a bind looking for a place to live and looked toward her new boyfriend, Tony. So how does Debbie make money? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Debbie’s net worth and more.
Married at First Sight Season 16 First Look: Meet the New Couples Hoping for a Happily Ever After

The hit matchmaking series is headed to Nashville for season 16 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the new couples Married at First Sight is taking on the Music City for season 16! The beloved matchmaking series is set to return to Lifetime in 2023 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the 10 Nashville-based singles ready to find their forever loves. As MAFS fans know, the series will follow each couple as they tie the knot, head out on a honeymoon and move in...
‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Expecting Baby #2

Lindsay Arnold and Sam Cusick are expecting their second child!. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared the news with E!, "Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal. It's just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy." When the 28-year-old found out she was expecting,...
Christine Brown makes final Sister Wives departure in new trailer

Sister wife, Christine Brown, officially said her goodbye in the latest midseason teaser. The TV personality, 50, announced her separation in November 2021 from husband, Kody Brown, whom she was spiritually married to in 1994. The special trailer obtained by People showed glimpses of the reality star's effect of leaving...
