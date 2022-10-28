Read full article on original website
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Reveals He Lost 50 Lbs in 5 Months: ‘I’ve Literally Never Felt Better’
10,000 hours … of exercise! Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney recently lost 50 lbs in five months — and he’s ready to show off his transformation. "Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me looking healthy," Mooney, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, October 27. "Really means a […]
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Reveals Almost 50 Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Completely Changed My Lifestyle'
"I've literally never felt better physically, mentally and spiritually," the country star said on Instagram Thursday Shay Mooney is debuting a new look! The Dan + Shay singer, 30, shared on his Instagram Stories Thursday that he has lost nearly 50 pounds in the last five months after refocusing on his diet and adding a walking and weight-training routine to his schedule. "Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me lookin' healthy," Mooney wrote in a post. "Really means a lot." He continued, "Been a little over 5 months I...
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Has Lost 50 Pounds! [Pictures]
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)
Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
DWTS’ eliminated Teresa Giudice finally reveals why she grabbed the mic from host Tyra Banks on live TV
DWTS contestant Teresa Giudice has opened up about the buzzed-about moment she snatched the mic from host Tyra Banks on stage. The RHONJ star spoke out about the incident for the first time following her elimination from the competition. During Wednesday's episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, Teresa explained to...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought. On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Popculture
'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Accused of 'Ultimate Betrayal' in 'Next Chapter' Exclusive Sneak Peek
Leah Messer is getting called out by her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-stars for the "ultimate betrayal." In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Briana DeJesus confronts Messer for not coming to her directly with her issues about her "mean girl" behavior at the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier this year and instead posting about it on Instagram.
Debbie Johnson Is a ‘90 Day Fiance’ OG! See The TLC Star’s Net Worth, How She Makes Money, More
90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson first made her appearance in the franchise in 2018 with a supporting role in her son Colt Johnson’s love story with Larissa Dos Santos Lima, but the mom of one has gone on to create her own narrative on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Following Colt’s hasty departure from their shared home, the Las Vegas resident was in a bind looking for a place to live and looked toward her new boyfriend, Tony. So how does Debbie make money? Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Debbie’s net worth and more.
The Family Chantel’s Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Shades Ex Chantel Everett Amid Divorce: ‘My Happiness’
A subtle dig? The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno seemingly took aim at his estranged wife, Chantel Jimeno (née Everett), amid their divorce when he responded to a fan in an Instagram comment. “Wow you look rejuvenated haha congratulations. You look amazing!!!” the person commented under Pedro’s Friday, October...
'DWTS' Pro Val Chmerkovskiy on the Added Pressure of Being Partnered with a 'Bachelorette' (Exclusive)
After a disappointing finish last year on Dancing with the Stars, there was talk that Val Chmerkovskiy wouldn’t be returning for season 31, but back he is and feeling “splendid” after finishing last week in a three-way tie for first place. Val, who’s partnered with Bachelorette Gabby...
Mel B Reveals She's Engaged to Rory McPhee and Dishes on His Romantic Proposal
Watch: Tyler Henry Predicts Spice Girls Reunion Tour in Mel B Reading. Melanie "Mel B" Brown confirmed she is engaged to her boyfriend of three years, Rory McPhee, and recapped the romantic proposal during a recent appearance on a special edition of U.K. series Celebrity Gogglebox. "He said, 'I love...
'Dancing with the Stars' Judge Derek Hough Shares a Sneak Peek of Wedding Planning, Including the First Dance
Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert confirmed that they were engaged this past June after dating since 2015. Now, the next step will be the actual wedding and the Emmy-winning choreographer says that plans are underway for medium-sized nuptials. “It’ll be 160 people I think, something...
Did ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Go to Son Logan Brown’s Wedding? Everything We Know
Making amends? Sister Wives star Logan Brown married Michelle Petty on October 22. But did his father, Kody Brown, attend the ceremony? Keep scrolling to find out if Kody was at the wedding amid the family drama. Did Kody Brown Attend Logan Brown and Michelle Petty’s Wedding?. Kody did...
‘Married at First Sight’ Heads to Nashville for Season 16: Meet the Couples Ready to Tie the Knot
Sing out, Music City! As Married at First Sight leaves its five San Diego couples to face their new normals together or apart, the series is making moves across the country to Nashville. The Lifetime dating series, which first premiered in 2014, will see longtime matchmakers Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson help 10 lucky Tennessee […]
Married at First Sight Season 16 First Look: Meet the New Couples Hoping for a Happily Ever After
The hit matchmaking series is headed to Nashville for season 16 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the new couples Married at First Sight is taking on the Music City for season 16! The beloved matchmaking series is set to return to Lifetime in 2023 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the 10 Nashville-based singles ready to find their forever loves. As MAFS fans know, the series will follow each couple as they tie the knot, head out on a honeymoon and move in...
‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Expecting Baby #2
Lindsay Arnold and Sam Cusick are expecting their second child!. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared the news with E!, "Honestly, it still feels a little bit surreal. It's just kind of crazy, but we are so, so happy." When the 28-year-old found out she was expecting,...
WUSA
David Foster & Katharine McPhee On Their 'Musical' Son Following in Their Footsteps (Exclusive)
A perfect Christmas with their little drummer boy! Katharine McPhee and David Foster are opening up about their 1-year-old son, Rennie's love for music, and whether or not they see a career in the industry in his future. The couple recently spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier, as they are gearing...
msn.com
Christine Brown makes final Sister Wives departure in new trailer
Sister wife, Christine Brown, officially said her goodbye in the latest midseason teaser. The TV personality, 50, announced her separation in November 2021 from husband, Kody Brown, whom she was spiritually married to in 1994. The special trailer obtained by People showed glimpses of the reality star's effect of leaving...
