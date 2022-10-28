ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Urban Wildlife Cameras: A secret window into the animal world of Florida

ESTERO, Fla. — The technology is simple, a motion-activated camera in a box, but the results are extraordinary. Wildlife cameras placed in backyards across Florida are helping shape how to protect and co-exist with our most loved creatures. Imagine sitting out on your back patio and seeing a bear,...
Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. An area of low pressure could develop over the Bahamas early next week, possibly bringing...
Watch This Alligator Rush on Shore to Chase Florida Fisherman

Watch This Alligator Rush on Shore to Chase Florida Fisherman. Fishing is a pastime for many, including those that live in the Sunshine State. A unique fish you can only toss a line for in Florida is called Tarpon. These animals may reach a length of eight feet and a weight of 280 pounds.
Missing Florida boy found safe in Canada 2 months later

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled the Amber Alert for a boy from Miami after he was found safe in Canada. The 6-year-old – who has autism – went missing on Aug. 27 after his mother reported that the father failed to return him as part of their custody agreement, according […]
Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run

Orlando - A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Driver George Lackey said the hit-and-run incident happened on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. near the interchange with State Road 408.
Mocktails in Orlando

15 social spots for NA beers, CBD sips, and mocktails in Orlando. Cheers. Kampaii. Salud. Prost. Tcin Tcin. Celebrations around the world this time of year are often marked with the clink of a glass and the sip of a boozy drink. But, maybe you’ve attended a few too many...
Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida

Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
Man shot during home invasion in Daytona Beach, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It was a violent weekend in Daytona Beach as police responded to three unrelated crimes Sunday, including two shootings and a stabbing, but none of the incidents were life-threatening. One of the violent incidents was a home invasion robbery in which a 66-year-old man was...
Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
Prayers pouring out on social media for motorcyclist injured in crash in The Villages

Prayers are pouring out on social media for a motorcyclist airlifted to the hospital after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Ocala, was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager at 12:22 p.m. on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
