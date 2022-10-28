Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ABC Action News
Urban Wildlife Cameras: A secret window into the animal world of Florida
ESTERO, Fla. — The technology is simple, a motion-activated camera in a box, but the results are extraordinary. Wildlife cameras placed in backyards across Florida are helping shape how to protect and co-exist with our most loved creatures. Imagine sitting out on your back patio and seeing a bear,...
Deputy captures 75-pound boa constrictor in Florida neighborhood
You've heard about snakes on a plane, but what about snakes in your neighborhood?
wogx.com
Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. An area of low pressure could develop over the Bahamas early next week, possibly bringing...
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Alligator Rush on Shore to Chase Florida Fisherman
Watch This Alligator Rush on Shore to Chase Florida Fisherman. Fishing is a pastime for many, including those that live in the Sunshine State. A unique fish you can only toss a line for in Florida is called Tarpon. These animals may reach a length of eight feet and a weight of 280 pounds.
WOKV.com
Watch: Paramotor pilot in Florida sees car in canal, stops to rescue woman
Watch: Paramotor pilot in Florida sees car in canal, stops to rescue woman For a Florida woman, Superman didn’t wear a cape — he flew a paramotor. (NCD)
Missing Florida boy found safe in Canada 2 months later
MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled the Amber Alert for a boy from Miami after he was found safe in Canada. The 6-year-old – who has autism – went missing on Aug. 27 after his mother reported that the father failed to return him as part of their custody agreement, according […]
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run
Orlando - A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Driver George Lackey said the hit-and-run incident happened on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. near the interchange with State Road 408.
edibleorlando.com
Mocktails in Orlando
15 social spots for NA beers, CBD sips, and mocktails in Orlando. Cheers. Kampaii. Salud. Prost. Tcin Tcin. Celebrations around the world this time of year are often marked with the clink of a glass and the sip of a boozy drink. But, maybe you’ve attended a few too many...
‘A miracle’: Three teen hikers are saved during a break in a storm in Utah
Severe weather conditions stranded the 19-year-old hikers on the more than 9,000-foot summit of Utah's Mt. Olympus.
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
floridapolitics.com
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
fox35orlando.com
Winter Forecast: Here's what winter season in Florida could be like
FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro takes a look at the winter outlook in Central Florida and around Florida. How much rain could we see?
First Coast News
The moment Florida gas tax holiday ends: Watch price switch
The Florida gas tax holiday ended Tuesday. And with the click of a button... Our wallets are that much emptier. Ouch.
WESH
Man shot during home invasion in Daytona Beach, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It was a violent weekend in Daytona Beach as police responded to three unrelated crimes Sunday, including two shootings and a stabbing, but none of the incidents were life-threatening. One of the violent incidents was a home invasion robbery in which a 66-year-old man was...
Heartache remains in Florida 1 month after Hurricane Ian's unimaginable destruction
It’s been one month since Hurricane Ian unleashed fury on the Southwest Florida coast as survivors return to ruins, starting a long recovery process.
VIDEO: Fire at Lakeland movie theater prompts evacuation
Cell phone video shows the moments after a Lakeland movie theater was evacuated due to a fire.
Western snowpacks to keep growing as significant storm sweeps across region
A stormy week across the West continues Wednesday with a myriad of impacts, including significant mountain snow, valley rain, gusty winds and cooler temperatures.
WESH
Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
villages-news.com
Prayers pouring out on social media for motorcyclist injured in crash in The Villages
Prayers are pouring out on social media for a motorcyclist airlifted to the hospital after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Ocala, was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager at 12:22 p.m. on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida's property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month.
Fox Weather
New York, NY
2K+
Followers
362
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 10