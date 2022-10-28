ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epic 'Garlic and Onion Burger' Recipe Is Making Our Mouths Water

By Tamika M. Murray
 3 days ago

We’re making one of those right now!

If there is one thing we can’t turn down, it’s a hamburger. Burgers are one of the best go-to foods, especially when you’re in a hurry. If you enjoy making them at home, you’ll love today’s post.

In a TikTok video, content creator @thatdudecancook shared his epic recipe for a Garlic and Onion Burger . Our mouths are watering already. We’re making one of those right now!

Everything about this burger looks like perfection. The grinding up of the chuck, the use of the confit garlic, and the butter steak butter already make this a winner. Then he mixes the mayonnaise, garlic puree, and onion powder to create garlic mayonnaise. The fried onions, cheese, garlic, mayonnaise, and pickles make this burger a superstar.

Let’s see how the TikTok viewers reacted to it. User @Marco Antonio wrote, “I need it!” @gooderbetterweller said, “I mean, that’s the perfect burger. There isn’t anything wrong. Perfect.” @Cody Tries Stuff replied, “Damn, homie. Can’t decide if I was more amazed by the burger or the vault kick. @Nico admitted, “That burger looks amazing, and the pole vault was hilarious.” @HomebrewKing revealed, “The only man I know that can make me want to eat after Thanksgiving dinner. LOL.” @Horus Barskiy said, “One thing for sure, you can never have too much Garlic.”

We totally agree that you can never have enough garlic. Garlic is delightful and always improves the taste of a burger. If you enjoyed the video and want to see more content, visit @thatdudecancook’s TikTok channel. You’ll be glad you did. For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News!

