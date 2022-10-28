ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Groups ask appeals court to stop individuals gathering at Arizona ballot drop boxes to surveil voters

A federal appeals court was asked on Friday night to issue an emergency order blocking individuals from gathering at Arizona ballot drop boxes to record voters. The Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino turned to the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals after a district court judge denied their request earlier Friday for a temporary restraining order.
ARIZONA STATE
Fetterman Rallies with Supporters for Canvass Kickoff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – It’s the home-stretch for both Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman and his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, with now only nine days to the election. On Sunday, Fetterman was in Harrisburg to kick off a canvassing event with dozens of supporters....
HARRISBURG, PA
National Fuel Seeks First Base Delivery Rate Increase Since 2007

For the first time in 15 years, National Fuel is planning to increase its base delivery rates for all Pennsylvania customers. National Fuel charges those rates to cover the cost of operating and maintaining its gas pipeline system. For the first time since 2007, the company is seeking an increase...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

