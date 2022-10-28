Read full article on original website
Groups ask appeals court to stop individuals gathering at Arizona ballot drop boxes to surveil voters
A federal appeals court was asked on Friday night to issue an emergency order blocking individuals from gathering at Arizona ballot drop boxes to record voters. The Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino turned to the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals after a district court judge denied their request earlier Friday for a temporary restraining order.
Fetterman Rallies with Supporters for Canvass Kickoff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – It’s the home-stretch for both Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman and his Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, with now only nine days to the election. On Sunday, Fetterman was in Harrisburg to kick off a canvassing event with dozens of supporters....
National Fuel Seeks First Base Delivery Rate Increase Since 2007
For the first time in 15 years, National Fuel is planning to increase its base delivery rates for all Pennsylvania customers. National Fuel charges those rates to cover the cost of operating and maintaining its gas pipeline system. For the first time since 2007, the company is seeking an increase...
Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, community leader and longtime pastor in Harlem, dies at 73
The Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, a prominent faith leader who led Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, died on Friday, the church said. He was 73. "The Butts Family and entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers for us in our bereavement," the church said in a statement about the passing of its beloved pastor.
Millcreek Police Department Receive Recognition for their Work in Fighting Hunger
Millcreek Police received some recognition for their work fighting hunger in our region. This fall, the department hosted a Fill the Cruiser event, collecting donations for the second harvest food bank. Officers said the event serves a win-win station. Not only does it help feed local families during a time...
Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Park Along Harborcreek Wesleyville Line
State police, volunteer fire department rescuers and Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook were all called to the scene after a body was found in Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek off Cumberland Road. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Cpl. Timothy McConnell from the Pennsylvania State Police told Erie...
