krcrtv.com
Transient arrested for fire near Cypress and Bechelli Tuesday morning
REDDING, Calif. — A Redding transient was arrested Tuesday morning for an early morning fire that damaged a commercial building. According to the Redding Fire Department, firefighters were called to the area of 495 East Cypress Avenue for a structure fire just before 12:30 a.m. When crews arrived they...
krcrtv.com
Wintu remains found in Redding construction site; why they're concerned about time
REDDING, Calif. — Wintu remains were found at a local construction site and tribe members say they were not given proper time to shift through the dirt to look for all of the remains. Arthur Garcia is the cultural resource manager for the Northern California Wintu Tribe. He is...
actionnewsnow.com
Arson arrest made in early-morning Redding fire
REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested for arson following an early morning fire in Redding on Tuesday, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters said they arrested 42-year-old Charles Pratt after responding to a fire on Bechelli Lane. At about 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to Cypress Avenue and Bechelli...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Man walking in I-5 lanes dies in collision Saturday night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man walking north on Interstate 5 died after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in southern Shasta County, according to the CHP. The CHP said a 28-year-old man was driving a 1999 Ford F-250 north on Interstate 5 north of the Main Street on-ramp in Cottonwood.
actionnewsnow.com
Police search for wanted person in Redding attack
REDDING, Calif.- Police are seeking the public's help in locating 37-year-old Eli Crow. Police say they have connected Crow to a violent attack near Clear Creek bridge on Thursday. The victim of the attack received non-threatening injuries. Crow is described as a 5'9 white male with brown hair and weighing...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire burns an acre of vegetation in Redding Saturday
REDDING, Calif. 2:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Redding Fire Department says that firefighters responded to a report of a vegetation fire burning near Hartnell Avenue and Alta Mesa Drive on Saturday. When crews arrived they saw that the fire was burning near the Churn Creek drainage on an open and...
actionnewsnow.com
1-lane traffic control in place in eastern Tehama County after logging truck rollover
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 2:43 P.M. UPDATE - One-way traffic control is in place on Highway 32 in eastern Tehama County following a big rig rollover, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans says the crash happened about four miles east of the Butte County line. The crash was reported just before...
Mysterious fire just the latest incident at ‘haunted’ hotel in Dunsmuir
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dunsmuir is a quaint little town nestled in the mountains of Northern California, and one hotel in the area has quite the haunted past. On the week of Oct. 16, that haunted history got a little more colorful. On Sunday Oct. 16, Hotel Dunsmuir owner Mark Juarez was having a normal […]
KDRV
Crews respond to multiple possible fires northeast of McCloud Saturday
MCCLOUD, Calif. - Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials say that fire personnel responded to multiple fires in the Black Fox Mountain area, Saturday afternoon. Officials received reports of either one, or more fires, northeast of McCloud. Crews and aircraft responded to the fire and are making good progress, according to the...
actionnewsnow.com
Smoke will be visible Monday during controlled burn off of Oak Run Road in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says that they will be conducting a prescribed burn south of Oak Run on Monday from about 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If weather permits, they will be burning up to 250 acres off of Oak Run Road. Smoke is expected to be visible during the burn.
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE plans control burn of 250 acres near Oak Run
Over 200 acres of dead and dry fuels will be part of a CAL FIRE control burn near the community of Oak Run tomorrow. The burn will start tomorrow, October 31st, and is expected to last from 9AM - 5 PM. It will burn about 250 acres worth of dead and down fuels south of Oak Run. Smoke from the fire will likely be visible to residents in Palo Cedro, Oak Run, and Millville.
kymkemp.com
A Rising Tide: The Impact of Redheaded Blackbelt on Solving the North Coast’s Rural News Desert
A review of historical newspaper archives from across Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity County is a crash course in the rise and fall of the American small-town newspaper. At points, every logging and fishing outpost had a daily broadsheet, some full-fledged newspapers. The community used these writings to reflect on themselves, their neighbors, and the future.
A dog came home covered in blood. Its owner's remains were just found in Shasta County.
The family of a missing Shasta County man has waited in agony for answers since 1997.
kezi.com
Linn County deputies find missing person’s vehicle, continue search for person
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- After finding a vehicle connected to a missing woman from northern California, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for the woman and is asking the public for tips. According to the LCSO, on October 29 deputies responded to reports of a suspicious...
krcrtv.com
'47 Chevy Coupe recovered in Oregon, as vehicle thefts see usual spike in colder months
SHASTA COUNTY — On Thursday, a classic car was reported stolen from a private storage unit in Redding, just off Airport Road. Less than two days later, the vintage 1947 Chevy Coupe, worth between $40,000 and $50,000, if not more, was found in Douglas County, Ore., a rural area, at what law enforcement say is a drug house.
krcrtv.com
Power restored after hit-and-run crash into PG&E pole near Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 1, 8:01 AM:. Power is back on for customers near Anderson. The California Highway Patrol said the outage was caused by a driver crashing into a PG&E power pole. The driver left the scene. Officials said when they arrived on the scene, they found...
oregontoday.net
DINT Meth Bust, Douglas Co., Nov. 1
On Saturday, October 29th, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested two California men for trafficking large amounts of narcotics into Douglas County. As part of an ongoing investigation, DINT detectives contacted 53 year old Roberto Silva Diaz of Red Bluff, California, and 60 year old Feliciano Bobadilla, of Corning, California, in the parking lot of a business in the 3,000 block of Aviation Drive in Roseburg. Detectives had information indicating the two were trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Roseburg Police K-9 “Trapper” searched the exterior of the suspects’ vehicle and gave an alert indicating he could smell the odor of narcotics coming from inside. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 13.9 grams of suspected heroin, 300 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing suspected fentanyl, and 3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Both suspects were lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Possession and Delivery of Heroin, Possession and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession and Delivery of Sch. II Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency, prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO ACCUSED CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS ARRESTED BY DINT
On Saturday, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested two California men, accused of trafficking large amounts of narcotics into the county. Lieutenant Rick McArthur said as part of an ongoing investigation, DINT detectives contacted 53-year old Roberto Silva Diaz of Red Bluff, and 60-year old Feliciano Bobadilla of Corning, in the parking lot of a business in the 3,000 block of Northwest Aviation Drive in Roseburg. McArthur said detectives had information indicating that the two were trafficking large amounts of meth and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.
krcrtv.com
Wild pigs cause concern for Northstate locals
LAKE, Calif. — Hundreds of wild pigs are destroying yards, flower beds and more in the Lake area. However, this isn't exactly a new thing for Shasta County. The county has had a large population of wild pigs for years—from Redding all the way to the Bay Area.
krcrtv.com
WANTED: Police search for violent assault suspect in Redding
REDDING, CALIF. — Police announced they are currently looking for a man connected to a violent assault. The department is searching for 50-year-old Reno Riddle, who they say is connected to a violent assault of a female acquaintance on Oct. 29, near the 1300 block of Hartnell Avenue. He's been described as a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes, who stands at 5'7" and weighs around 170 pounds.
