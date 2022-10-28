ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta Lake, CA

krcrtv.com

Transient arrested for fire near Cypress and Bechelli Tuesday morning

REDDING, Calif. — A Redding transient was arrested Tuesday morning for an early morning fire that damaged a commercial building. According to the Redding Fire Department, firefighters were called to the area of 495 East Cypress Avenue for a structure fire just before 12:30 a.m. When crews arrived they...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

actionnewsnow.com

CHP: Man walking in I-5 lanes dies in collision Saturday night

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man walking north on Interstate 5 died after he was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in southern Shasta County, according to the CHP. The CHP said a 28-year-old man was driving a 1999 Ford F-250 north on Interstate 5 north of the Main Street on-ramp in Cottonwood.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police search for wanted person in Redding attack

REDDING, Calif.- Police are seeking the public's help in locating 37-year-old Eli Crow. Police say they have connected Crow to a violent attack near Clear Creek bridge on Thursday. The victim of the attack received non-threatening injuries. Crow is described as a 5'9 white male with brown hair and weighing...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire burns an acre of vegetation in Redding Saturday

REDDING, Calif. 2:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Redding Fire Department says that firefighters responded to a report of a vegetation fire burning near Hartnell Avenue and Alta Mesa Drive on Saturday. When crews arrived they saw that the fire was burning near the Churn Creek drainage on an open and...
REDDING, CA
KDRV

Crews respond to multiple possible fires northeast of McCloud Saturday

MCCLOUD, Calif. - Shasta-Trinity National Forest officials say that fire personnel responded to multiple fires in the Black Fox Mountain area, Saturday afternoon. Officials received reports of either one, or more fires, northeast of McCloud. Crews and aircraft responded to the fire and are making good progress, according to the...
MCCLOUD, CA
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE plans control burn of 250 acres near Oak Run

Over 200 acres of dead and dry fuels will be part of a CAL FIRE control burn near the community of Oak Run tomorrow. The burn will start tomorrow, October 31st, and is expected to last from 9AM - 5 PM. It will burn about 250 acres worth of dead and down fuels south of Oak Run. Smoke from the fire will likely be visible to residents in Palo Cedro, Oak Run, and Millville.
OAK RUN, CA
kymkemp.com

A Rising Tide: The Impact of Redheaded Blackbelt on Solving the North Coast’s Rural News Desert

A review of historical newspaper archives from across Mendocino, Humboldt, and Trinity County is a crash course in the rise and fall of the American small-town newspaper. At points, every logging and fishing outpost had a daily broadsheet, some full-fledged newspapers. The community used these writings to reflect on themselves, their neighbors, and the future.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Power restored after hit-and-run crash into PG&E pole near Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 1, 8:01 AM:. Power is back on for customers near Anderson. The California Highway Patrol said the outage was caused by a driver crashing into a PG&E power pole. The driver left the scene. Officials said when they arrived on the scene, they found...
ANDERSON, CA
oregontoday.net

DINT Meth Bust, Douglas Co., Nov. 1

On Saturday, October 29th, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested two California men for trafficking large amounts of narcotics into Douglas County. As part of an ongoing investigation, DINT detectives contacted 53 year old Roberto Silva Diaz of Red Bluff, California, and 60 year old Feliciano Bobadilla, of Corning, California, in the parking lot of a business in the 3,000 block of Aviation Drive in Roseburg. Detectives had information indicating the two were trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Roseburg Police K-9 “Trapper” searched the exterior of the suspects’ vehicle and gave an alert indicating he could smell the odor of narcotics coming from inside. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 13.9 grams of suspected heroin, 300 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing suspected fentanyl, and 3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Both suspects were lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Possession and Delivery of Heroin, Possession and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession and Delivery of Sch. II Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency, prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

krcrtv.com

Wild pigs cause concern for Northstate locals

LAKE, Calif. — Hundreds of wild pigs are destroying yards, flower beds and more in the Lake area. However, this isn't exactly a new thing for Shasta County. The county has had a large population of wild pigs for years—from Redding all the way to the Bay Area.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

WANTED: Police search for violent assault suspect in Redding

REDDING, CALIF. — Police announced they are currently looking for a man connected to a violent assault. The department is searching for 50-year-old Reno Riddle, who they say is connected to a violent assault of a female acquaintance on Oct. 29, near the 1300 block of Hartnell Avenue. He's been described as a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes, who stands at 5'7" and weighs around 170 pounds.
REDDING, CA

