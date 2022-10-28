Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
Advocates calling on lower speed limits in residential areas across Tennessee
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Halloween is a fun time for many, but not for the Isbell family, it's one of the more difficult times for them two years ago their son died after being hit by car. Parents and advocates said they want safer streets in Rutherford County. Chuck Isbell...
fox17.com
Multiple arrests, guns found during street racer operation by Nashville police, THP
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Five Tennessee men were arrested over the weekend in a street racer enforcement operation by the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). MNPD reports the coordinated operation led to multiple arrests which includes four felony evading charges. The operation also resulted in the seizure of...
fox17.com
Cold case: 'Lady of the Dunes' identified as Tennessee woman nearly 50 years after killing
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials used investigative genealogy to identify a woman whose mutilated body was found on the Cape Cod National Seashore nearly 50 years ago, solving the mystery of the “Lady of the Dunes” that had stumped authorities for decades. The woman has been identified as...
fox17.com
Fetterman discusses debate performance at campaign event
Harrisburg, Pa. (WHP) — After the recent Pennsylvanian gubernatorial debate, candidate John Fetterman's health was again under examination by Pennsylvanian voters. When asked what they thought about Fetterman's health, one voter shared that her mother suffered a stroke and had issues speaking. "I recognize that in John Fetterman and...
Comments / 0