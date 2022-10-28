Read full article on original website
Jinx
4d ago
Go worry about your germs and let the public make their own decision. The other girls already called her out. Stay in your lane.
ETOnline.com
Why Camilla, Queen Consort Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at King Charles' Coronation (Exclusive)
Camilla, Queen Consort is pulling for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles III's coronation. ET royal expert Katie Nicholl explained why the Queen Consort wants the couple to attend, and why she thinks their attendance could put an end to the ongoing tension amongst the royal family.
netflixjunkie.com
Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix
The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
Prince Harry Is Reportedly 'Tortured' About The Release Of His Memoir After The Queen's Death
In addition to being conflicted about his and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, which they are both said to be desperately trying to “cut chunks” from, Prince Harry is also reportedly still in two minds about whether to release his bombshell memoir following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8th.
King Charles III is Reportedly 'Jealous' of Kate Middleton for One Very Surprising Reason
It’s long been known that King Charles III prefers the spotlight to be on him. He doesn’t love it when the women in his life are in the headlines, especially when it comes to their fashion. He had an issue when Princess Diana became the superstar in their marriage, and now, a recently published book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, by royal expert Katie Nicholl, is alleging he felt similarly about all of the attention Kate Middleton was receiving. The well-noted jealousy issues with Diana came early in their marriage. “The diligent, sensitive, and status-conscious...
‘Everyone Is Fearing For The Worst’: The Sad Last Days Of 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters Revealed As TV Icon Is A ‘Shadow Of Herself’ Due To Dementia
Barbara Walters is living her sad last days stuck inside her longtime apartment, wheelchair-bound and suffering from advanced dementia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that Walters spends her days as a “recluse" inside her NYC pad. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed Barbara, 93, has been fading away as she suffers from advanced dementia. An insider said the legendary newscaster can rarely leave her bed.The TV icon hasn’t been seen in public since 2016. “Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation,” spilled the insider. “She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day...
womenworking.com
Ted Danson Changed his Life for Whoopi--what happened, and more…
Actor Ted Danson and comedian Whoopi Goldberg were a pair that no one saw coming. The two started dating back in the ‘90s, which controversially led to Danson’s divorce from his wife in 1993. According to Hello Magazine, Danson and Goldberg met in 1988 on the set of...
epicstream.com
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Meghan Markle for Saying That Being on Deal or No Deal Reduced Her to a Specific Archetype: ‘The Objectification Might Be Coming From You’
Whoopi Goldberg is the latest celebrity to slam Meghan Markle after the latter accused Deal or No Deal of reducing her to a specific archetype. During this week's episode of her Spotify podcast, the Duchess of Sussex claimed that she wasn't happy to be reduced to someone who's beautiful but who lacks substance.
Piers Morgan Just Called Out Prince Harry And Meghan Markle As 'B-List Wannabes' Who Need To Stop 'Trashing' The Royal Family
Piers Morgan has once again made his opinions on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle known! For his latest tirade against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the 57-year-old Piers Morgan Uncensored host has accused them of “trying to steal the royal family’s thunder” for releasing their new official photographs just two days after King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton released theirs. Yikes!
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
Whoopi Goldberg Snaps At 'The View' Cohost Ana Navarro In Awkward TV Moment: 'Let Me Finish!'
Whoopi Goldberg was not having it with her cohost during a recent episode of The View. During a heated panel discussion between the ladies, moderator Goldberg lost it on Ana Navarro while discussing comments former president Barack Obama made on his podcast, "Pod Save America," with cohost Jon Favreau, his former speechwriter.Goldberg, 66, posed the question, "Is it time to stop talking about the past since he isn't running and talk about the fact that the party that's in power put together a fix of the country after four years of you know who?" WHOOPI GOLDBERG CALLS OUT 'THE VIEW'...
Here’s Why Prince Harry’s Children Can’t Have These Titles, Royal Expert Says
This article was originally posted on 09/23/22 titled: The Palace Speaks Out About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Kids’ Title Snub The world changed in so many ways when the late Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8th. And one ...
Body Language Expert and Voice Analyst Says Meghan Markle’s Podcasts Are ‘Engineered to Reveal Some New Detail About Her’
Here's what a leading body language expert and voice analyst had to say about the Duchess of Sussex's podcast "reveals" and "break" heard during Meghan’s recent recording.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry 'Desperately Unhappy' After Leaving Royal Family With Meghan Markle? Prince William's Brother Still Hasn't Achieved Dream Of Living A Normal Life
Prince Harry wanted to live a normal life, that was why he left the firm after marrying Meghan Markle. However, two years after he stepped back from his royal duties, he still hasn't achieved his goal. Prince Harry Hasn't Realized His Dream Despite Sacrificing Everything. The Duke of Sussex has...
Camilla Reportedly Didn’t Think Kate Middleton Was ‘Worthy of Joining the Royal Family’ Before She Married Prince William
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There is always such a fuss about Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family, but Kate Middleton wasn’t always so welcome in their inner circle either. She reportedly was rebuffed by Camilla quite often while she was dating Prince William.
Transgender businesswoman buys Miss Universe pageant for $20M
A Thai businesswoman and transgender advocate bought the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, making her the first woman to own the global beauty pageant in its 71-year history, her company announced Wednesday. Anne Jakkapong Jakrajutatip, the CEO of the Thailand-based media company JKN Global Group, is a reality TV...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech
Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Table of...
The View’s Joy Behar rolls eyes at producer after he scolds her over ‘inappropriate’ comment forcing them to go to break
JOY Behar has scoffed at a show producer after he scolded her for making harsh comments and for failing to go to a commercial break. The View star recently returned from a long hiatus as she celebrated her 80th birthday. During Thursday morning's episode, both Joy and Whoopi, 66, had...
Meghan Markle Has Become ‘Unemployable’ Because People Are ‘Scared’ to Work With Her, According to Royal Expert
Meghan Markle is making an effort to build her brand and build a new life for herself and Prince Harry after stepping away from royal duties. One royal expert thinks Meghan is 'unemployable.'
Meghan Markle Thinks Backlash Over ‘Deal or No Deal’ Comments Is ‘Extremely Disappointing’: ‘She Doesn’t Regret’ It
Rising above. Meghan Markle “doesn’t regret” speaking up about her experience on Deal or No Deal, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, recently recalled what it was like to be one of the “briefcase girls” on the NBC game show, alleging on her “Archetypes” podcast that she felt like the job reduced her to a “bimbo.” Her comments quickly raised eyebrows, but the Suits alum is choosing to take the high road.
TODAY.com
Mila Kunis got booed on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ multiple times — and responded perfectly
Mila Kunis didn’t get the warmest welcome from New York City during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. Host Jimmy Kimmel brought his Los Angeles based show to Brooklyn for a week with plenty of celebrity guests, including Kunis, who was promoting her new Netflix movie “Luckiest Girl Alive.”
