‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Here’s Everything We Know About Season 3

By Aramide Tinubu
 3 days ago

Set in the ’90s in Queens, New York, Power Book III: Raising Kanan centers on the teen years of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) before he became the menacing man fans met in Power . Kanan’s mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller), is a drug queenpin who runs her business with her brothers, Marvin (London Brown) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays). However, Raq’s lies and ambitions have caused her family and her business to implode.

With everything in shambles following the Raising Kanan Season 2 finale, here’s what we know about Season 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMj4T_0iqNEIO400
London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Patina Miller as Raq Thomas and Malcolm Mays as Lou Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

Filming for ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 3 is already underway

Fans of Raising Kanan will be thrilled that filming for the new season has been underway for a couple of months. In Sept. Raising Kanan showrunner Sascha Penn shared an image of a vintage McDonald’s Supersized cup on his Instagram . He captioned it, “Today is the first day of production on the third season of Raising Kanan. We’re back at it!”

Here’s what is known about Season 3 so far.

Creator Sascha Penn shared some insights into Season 3

Though he’s remaining mostly tightlipped about what’s next in the series, Penn has given fans some small details about what they can expect when the next season of the show premieres in 2023.

“I do think that in season three, there’s a lot that happens, and there are some new characters that emerge,” he told Uproxx . “We’ve done, I think, a very decent job pacing this thing out so we can get to where we are now. We’ve spent a good amount of time over the past two seasons developing these characters, making them feel human, and exploring their humanity. I think we’ve done a good enough job that people are responding well, right? So I think if you liked the finale, you’re going to really, really like season three because season three continues on with the groundwork that the finale laid out.”

Tony Danza will star in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Speaking of new characters, fans can expect to see more of Tony Danza in Season 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan . The Hollywood icon appeared in the Season 2 finale “If Y’don’t Know, Now You Know.” He portrayed New York mob godfather Stefano Marchetti. Stefano warns both Raq and Newark mob boss Sal Boselli (Michael Rispoli) to end their war quickly and quietly.

However, as fans know, that didn’t happen. Now, both the gangster and the queenpin will face Stefano’s wrath in Season 3.

According to Deadline , the official character deception reads, “Danza will portray Stefano Marchetti, the godfather of New York City’s mafia scene and the most powerful man in town. Anyone wanting to do business in NYC needs to come to see him first or expect to pay the price.”

