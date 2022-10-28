ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
ocnjsentinel.com

Two County Commission seats up for grabs Nov. 8

Editor’s note: There are four candidates seeking two seats on the Cape May County Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 8 election. Democrat Dr. Julia Hankerson is challenging Republican incumbent E. Marie Hayes and Republican Andrew Bulakowski. Hayes is running for re-election. The other seat is held by Commission...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Ocean City touts flood mitigation work since Superstorm Sandy

OCEAN CITY – Recognizing the threats of coastal flooding and rising seas, Ocean City has taken a leading role in investing in solutions. On the 10th anniversary of the devastating Superstorm Sandy making landfall about 12 miles away, Ocean City remains committed to elevating homes and infrastructure, installing pumping stations, replacing bulkheads and barriers, creating living shorelines, purchasing open space and various other measures that are vital to protecting the island and its residents.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Planning board enthusiastically approves Ventnor Plaza variances

VENTNOR – “Congratulations, it’s a boy and a girl,” Planning Board chairman Jay Cooke said after the board voted unanimously Oct. 24 to approve three variances for Ventnor Plaza shopping center owner Mark Greco of MLG Realty, LLC of Turnersville to begin revitalizing the city’s gateway area on Wellington Avenue.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Inbound Lane Closures on Ninth Street Causeway on Saturday

The inbound lanes of the Route 52 causeway (entering Ocean City at Ninth Street) will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the Trail of Two Cities 5-kilometer run/walk. Drivers may leave Ocean City during that time period using the outbound lanes of the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Highlights a Decade of Flood Mitigation Efforts Post Sandy

The following is a statement from Ocean City on the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy:. Recognizing the threats of coastal flooding and rising seas, Ocean City has taken a leading role in investing in solutions. On the 10th anniversary of the devastating Superstorm Sandy making landfall about 12 miles away,...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Proposed Glassboro-Camden light rail line enters preliminary design phase

Plans to bring a new light rail route along an 18-mile stretch of South Jersey, from Glassboro to Camden, took another step forward last week with the selection of two firms that will handle project management and preliminary design work. The Glassboro-Camden light rail project was first envisioned in 2005...
GLASSBORO, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish

Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
roi-nj.com

TD Bank names new commercial market president for South/Coastal N.J.

TD Bank last week announced it appointed Gregory Carlisle as its commercial market president for South Jersey/Coastal New Jersey. Carlisle succeeds Robert Curley III, following his move to regional president of the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Metro. In this role, Carlisle will lead the local Commercial and Small Business banking...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Log cabin in South Jersey, oldest in Western Hemisphere, listed for sale

The owners of a Gloucester County log cabin, deemed one of the oldest in the world, have listed the property for sale again. This time it's at a price of $475,000. The Nothnagle Log Home in Greenwich, at 406 Swedesboro Road, was built around 1638 by Finnish settlers and remains intact with most of its original logs. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites and includes a two-story home that was attached to the original cabin in the 1738, bringing the living space to about 1,800 square feet.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in Gloucester County

ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS News

Road closed in Mullica Hill following accident

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A road is closed following an accident in Gloucester County. Authorities were called to an accident with entrapment on Ellis Mill Road in Mullica Hill just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellis Mill Road is closed for investigation in the area of Elk and Clems Road.
MULLICA HILL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy