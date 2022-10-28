Agreement reached between Nexstar and Verizon: 8News returns to Verizon FiOS

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After millions of Americans went more than ten days without crucial news offered by 13 local television stations owned by Nexstar Media Inc., an agreement has been reached between Verizon and Nexstar. This means, for viewers with Verizon, 8News is back on the air.

The agreement came after nearly three million Americans lost local news, traffic, weather, sports, and entertainment programming, such as Jeopardy! and college football and NFL games, for more than a week after Verizon removed Nexstar programming on Oct. 14.

The announcement of the agreement was made Friday, Oct. 28. A statement released by Verizon online read, “Good news! We’ve been able to reach an agreement with Nexstar to resume airing their programming. We appreciate your patience during these negotiations, and we thank you for your support. Thanks for choosing Verizon.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.