Delphi, IN

FOX59

Experts weigh in on why Delphi arrest court documents are still sealed

INDIANAPOLIS — Two charges of murder have been filed against Richard Allen, but the details behind those charges are still under wraps. The probable cause affidavit is still sealed, despite an arrest made and charges filed. Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McCleland said the investigation is ongoing. ”For that reason, and for the nature of this […]
DELPHI, IN
953wiki.com

Arrest Made in Delphi Double Murder Case

Carroll County, Indiana – After an extensive investigation, the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force made an arrest for the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. On February 13, 2017, Abigail Williams and Liberty German were tragically murdered while visiting the Monon High Bridge in Delphi, IN. Shortly after, the Indiana State Police and Carroll County Sheriff’s office created the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force, which encompassed federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. This task force has worked diligently the last five and a half years to ensure this horrendous crime did not go unsolved.
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
DELPHI, IN
WOWO News

Delphi murders press conference will be Monday

DELPHI, Ind. (Network Indiana) – A news conference that will be an update on the Delphi murder investigation will take place Monday, at Delphi United Methodist Church, announced Indiana State Police Friday afternoon. A news release from state police did not specify what the press conference would be about,...
DELPHI, IN
actionnews5.com

Report: Indiana police make arrest in killings of 2 teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. (CNN) — An arrest has reportedly been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana. CNN affiliate WXIN reports its sources say authorities have arrested a 50-year-old man for the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams. The teens disappeared on the Monon High Bridge...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WTHR

