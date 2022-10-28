Read full article on original website
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by FOX59. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and […]
Delphi Murders: Why are court records sealed for Richard M. Allen, the man charged in Abby & Libby's death?
DELPHI, Ind. — An arrest has been made in the high-profile killings of Abby Williams and Libby German, but investigators have declined to release any details connecting the suspect to the actual crimes. In a press conference Monday, officials released the name and photo of the suspect, Richard M....
Experts weigh in on why Delphi arrest court documents are still sealed
INDIANAPOLIS — Two charges of murder have been filed against Richard Allen, but the details behind those charges are still under wraps. The probable cause affidavit is still sealed, despite an arrest made and charges filed. Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McCleland said the investigation is ongoing. ”For that reason, and for the nature of this […]
Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect charged in Delphi murders
Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi was formally charged with two counts of murder last Friday. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Trix and Holland. Arrest made in Delphi murders investigation. Updated: 4 hours ago. Richard Allen,...
Delphi bakery continues to honor memory of Abby and Libby
Around town, the memories of Abby and Libby are still present – memorials mark the Monon High Bridge – signs mark restaurants downtown.
Arrest Made in Delphi Double Murder Case
Carroll County, Indiana – After an extensive investigation, the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force made an arrest for the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. On February 13, 2017, Abigail Williams and Liberty German were tragically murdered while visiting the Monon High Bridge in Delphi, IN. Shortly after, the Indiana State Police and Carroll County Sheriff’s office created the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force, which encompassed federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. This task force has worked diligently the last five and a half years to ensure this horrendous crime did not go unsolved.
This is why police are keeping important court records secret in Delphi case
DELPHI, Ind. — The arrest of a murder suspect usually comes with plenty of information about the defendant and why police believe the suspect is connected to the alleged crime. But that is not the case following the highly-publicized arrest and charges filed against Richard Allen. Carroll County Prosecutor...
Five years after double homicide in Delphi, state police announce arrest
Fifty-year-old Richard Allen of Delphi was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged Friday with two counts of murder.
Suspect Arrested for 2017 Delphi Deaths
A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the 2017 killings of 2 teen girls in Indiana. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
Abby and Libby investigation: Why are the records sealed?
Delphi Murders: Why are court records sealed for Richard M. Allen, the man charged in Abby & Libby's death?
Why are the court documents sealed in the Delphi murders?
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators and the Carroll Prosecutor’s Office are being tight-lipped when it comes to most details regarding the Delphi murders investigation. The probable cause affidavit, which holds key information regarding the charges and the case, is sealed under court order. Abby and Libby were last...
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in connection […]
‘It’s chilling’: Mourners pay respects at Monon High Bridge after arrest in Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — The news of Friday’s arrest in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German drew people from near and far to Delphi to pay their respects. A lot of them choose to visit the Monon High Bridge where the girls took some of their final steps in February 2017. “Being […]
Delphi murders press conference will be Monday
DELPHI, Ind. (Network Indiana) – A news conference that will be an update on the Delphi murder investigation will take place Monday, at Delphi United Methodist Church, announced Indiana State Police Friday afternoon. A news release from state police did not specify what the press conference would be about,...
Suspect Taken Into Custody in Connection With 2017 Delphi Murders of 2 Indiana Teens: Reports
Note: NBC Chicago will stream the 9 a.m. CST Monday Delphi press conference live on NBCChicago.com and our streaming channel on Peacock. To find the streaming channel, click on the “channels” tab on the free Peacock app and scroll down to NBC Chicago News. A suspect has been...
Report: Indiana police make arrest in killings of 2 teen girls
DELPHI, Ind. (CNN) — An arrest has reportedly been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana. CNN affiliate WXIN reports its sources say authorities have arrested a 50-year-old man for the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams. The teens disappeared on the Monon High Bridge...
