ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

State Christmas tree on its way to the Michigan Capitol

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esQwi_0iqNDXPw00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The state Christmas tree is making its way to the Capitol City.

State officials held a ceremony this morning in St. Johns to cut down the massive holiday pine tree.

The 63-foot-tall spruce was donated by the mother and daughter tandem, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck.

The tree was near the road and almost touching the home, making it a tough job to lift over some wires in the area.

This is the first time in Michigan’s history that the state Christmas tree came from Clinton County, and only the twelfth time the tree has come from the Lower Peninsula.

Officials said the tree will arrive at the Capitol on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 5

Related
Detroit News

Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day

Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Whitmer, Dixon make final pushes ahead of election

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Whitmer rallied voters in Lansing on Tuesday, touting her record over the last 4 years. “We’ve made progress for when it comes to education, roads, public safety, our fundamental rights are in this ballot too, right? Everything from our voting rights to our reproductive rights,” said Whitmer. Another topic? Claims […]
LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan: Should You Bag Your Leaves or Just Leaf ’em on the Ground?

Anyone else not have the motivation to rake up leaves and lug lawn bags to the side of the road for pickup? Turns out, you may be doing the environment a favor. Each year, about 8 million tons of leaves are put in landfills. Melissa Hopkins with the National Audubon Society tells NPR that keeping leaves out of landfills can have a significant benefit to your lawn.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election Results: Governor's race - Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The governor race between Democrat Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon is Michigan's most consequential statewide election in four years and one of the most significant races in the 2022 Midterm race. Whitmer has been in office for major policy changes like auto...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Trunk-Or-Treating on the rise in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Halloween trend is taking over, Trunk-or-treats are becoming just as popular as door-to-door trick-or-treating. Trunk or treating is like trick or treating, but it is where families go from car to car to get a sweet treat. Amber Pitts takes her kid out to both trunk-or-treats and door-to-door. She said being out in the daylight offers a sense of security.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Michigan adds 11,651 new COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The number of reported COVID cases here in Michigan has fallen slightly over the past week. Around 11,651 new cases have been reported since last week. That’s about 1,600 a day on average. Around 156 more deaths were reported over the past seven days. Ingham, Jackson and Clinton counties are in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

These 10 races will decide who controls the Michigan Legislature

Lansing — New district lines, changing voting patterns and a political environment that one operative described as "volatile" have marked an expensive and intense battle this fall for control of the Michigan Legislature as candidates head into their final week of campaigning. In the state Senate, Democrats have their...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
WLNS

WLNS

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy