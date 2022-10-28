Read full article on original website
Related
ems1.com
Play ball! 5 leadership lessons from the Savanah Bananas
There is a lot EMS leaders and organizations can learn from TikTok’s favorite baseball team — I’ve hardly watched a minute of major league baseball in recent seasons, but I’ve watched moreTikTok videos of the Savannah Bananas than I can count. The Bananas, founded in 2016, bring together on-field skill, social media savvy and youthful energy to fill every ballpark they visit and generate millions of social media views and engagements.
ems1.com
Managing the acutely agitated behavioral health emergency
Key takeaways for police and EMS from SWAT physician, Dr. Faroukh M. Mehkri — This episode of EMS One-Stop with Rob Lawrence is brought to you by Lexipol, the experts in policy, training, wellness support and grants assistance for first responders and government leaders. To learn more, visitlexipol.com. Faroukh...
ems1.com
Ky. EMS provider, 2 others injured in 3-vehicle crash involving cow
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. — An EMS provider and two other people were hospitalized after an accident early Monday involving a cow, a Wayne County ambulance and two other vehicles. At least one of the injured people is an EMS provider who had to be extricated from the ambulance, WTVQ reported.
ems1.com
Baltimore FF-EMT, 34, dies after suffering medical emergency on duty last month
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore firefighter-EMT who suffered a medical emergency while on duty in September died Sunday, the department and the firefighters union announced on social media. Juan Wilson, 34, was an 11-year veteran of the Baltimore City Fire Department, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 posted. ”Additional units were...
Comments / 0