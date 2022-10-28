ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Taylor Swift Removing the Scale Scene In ‘Anti-Hero’ Draws Contrasting Praise and Criticism

By Abeni Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

It’s been a big week for Taylor Swift . On October 21, she released her tenth studio album, Midnights to the world. In just one day, the album became the best-selling album of the year. For the lead single, Swift chose “Anti-Hero”, a song that explores the self-loathing the multi-millionaire experiences at times. To accompany the tune, Swift released a music video, which she herself wrote and directed. However, one scene from the video involving a scale has sparked a fair amount of controversy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwKB0_0iqNDMxB00
Taylor Swift | Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Why did Taylor Swift’s scale scene in the ‘Anti-Hero’ music video cause controversy?

In the original Anti-Hero music video, Swift steps onto a scale, while another version of herself looks on judgingly. After spinning a bit, the scale eventually lands on “Fat.” Both versions of Swift look on disappointedly by this revelation. The scene, while brief, spurred a lot of reactions and discourse. Some people felt that this was a way Swift was highlighting her own, personal, experiences with disordered eating. However, others felt that the scene was fatphobic, feeling Swift was equating fatness with something that was inherently undesirable.

The ‘Midnights’ artist has removed the word fat from the music video

It’s clear that some of the backlash about the usage of the word fat has reached Swift. The “hoax” singer recently made the decision to remove the scale and the showing of “Fat” from the Anti-Hero music video on Apple Music. However, at the time of this article, the YouTube version of the music video remains untouched.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Refers to Herself as a ‘Geriatric’ Pop Star

Naturally, people had a lot to say about Swift’s decision to remove the scale from “Anti-Hero”. She drew both praise and criticism for the choice. Some people feel that she gave into the pressures of people on the Internet and should’ve been free to express her truth. Meanwhile, others championed the All Too Well director for educating herself and righting her wrongs.

Some fans feel Swift shouldn’t have removed the scale because it expressed her personal experiences with disordered eating

“Let’s normalise talking about body dysmorphia and struggles”… oh wait, that’s too hard of a conversation, and people get offended when others speak about personal experience,” one person penned on Twitter in reaction to Swift removing the scale from “Anti-Hero.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Never Gets Tired of Signing Autographs for 1 Reason

Other Twitter users championed Swift’s decision to remove the scale from the ‘Anti-Hero’ music video

Others, however, felt that Swift removing the scale from the Anti-Hero music video was the right decision to make. “The very fact that ‘thinking you’re fat’ is seen as *a bad thing* is the crux of the problem,” another Twitter user chimed in. “Something can be both a valid piece of artistic expression and a dangerous thing to present unquestioned on a massive platform. Power, responsibility, that jazz.”

Will Swift herself address claims of fatphobia?

Clearly, the reaction to Swift’s inclusion of the scale and the word “Fat” in her Anti-Hero music video is mixed. It makes sense there’s been a myriad of reactions to her removal of it. Only time will tell if Swift will publicly address the situation and if the YouTube version of the music video will receive the same treatment as the one on Apple Music.

Comments / 0

Related
NYLON

Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"

Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
TODAY.com

People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them

A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
MICHIGAN STATE
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras

What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
POPSUGAR

Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot

Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
netflixjunkie.com

“I actually didn’t know…”- Billie Eilish Once Told How She Could Not Recognize Taylor Swift on One of Her Favorite Songs

Billie Eilish is one of the most influential artists of our generation. In recent times, Billie’s prominence in the music industry has rose sharply. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, but she is a fan of Justin Bieber AKA a die-hard Belieber. Time and again, she has expressed her love for Justin’s songs. However, do you know that the Lovely singer is also a massive Taylor Swift fan? As strange as it sounds, one of Billie’s favorite childhood songs was sung by Taylor Swift, but the former didn’t know it until now.
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
A.V. Club

Casket company takes full, appropriately ghoulish advantage of appearing in a Taylor Swift video

It’s not only obsessive Taylor Swift fans who are picking through every minute detail and accompanying bit of promo material associated with her latest album, Midnights. The casket makers of America, it turns out, are also paying close attention to Swift’s latest offering—and finding, in the process, that the video for the record’s “Anti-Hero” includes the appearance of a burial product they’re very excited to see recognized.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ETOnline.com

Janet Jackson Reacts to Taylor Swift's 'Snow on the Beach' Shout-Out

Janet Jackson is feeling the vibes from Taylor Swift’s Midnights album. In a video posted on her TikTok, the iconic musician grooves to Swift’s song, “Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey. The song, which is track number four on her latest album, has a...
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Is the First Artist to Sell 1 Million Records in Week One Since… Taylor Swift in 2017

The days when a superstar could sell a million records for their album’s opening week are supposed to be at an end — a relic of a time before streaming services, when fans still mainly purchased albums and directly drove artists’ album sales. But as Taylor Swift often does, she has once again moved the goalposts regarding what the music industry can see as possible from a major pop star.
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Thanks Loretta Lynn For ‘Paving The Way’ In Surprise Appearance At Tribute Special

Although Taylor Swift wasn’t announced as one of the guests partaking in CMT’s Loretta Lynn tribute special on Oct. 30, she showed up in a short video clip to remember the singer. Taylor specifically honored Loretta for her songwriting, which is something that she, herself, has become known for in her music career. However, Taylor acknowledged that female songwriters would not be where they are today if it wasn’t for Loretta, who died earlier this month.
SMU Daily Campus

Taylor Swift Has Finally Let Me Down

Let’s get something straight right off the bat: I am a big fat diehard Swiftie. Since before I can remember, Taylor Swift has been a key player in my life story. Her debut album was the first CD I owned to put in my karaoke player as a kid, choreographing performances to “Our Song” for my mom and an imaginary sold out stadium over and over again. Her concerts serve as core memories for me, her album releases constitute listening parties as if I’m celebrating a best friend’s birthday, and her presence always slaughters any chance of looking cool when it’s time for Spotify Wrapped.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

213K+
Followers
118K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy