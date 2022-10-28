Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
ComicBook
EA Says Marvel Deal Was a Result of Success With Star Wars Games
EA has claimed that the success it had with its Star Wars games has resulted in the recent deal with Marvel Games. IPs are all the craze these days. Very few major developers and publishers actively invest in huge new AAA IPs, everything is an adaptation, remake, reboot, or sequel to something else. Although not ideal, people don't seem to mind because they're selling incredibly well and the reviews tend to be positive for a lot of these major games. That's also not to say that there are no new IPs, but they're few and far between in comparison to the huge franchises out there.
wegotthiscovered.com
A post-apocalyptic sci-fi stunner navigates a bleak and dangerous future on streaming
Thought-provoking sci-fi regularly tends to be a mixed bag; one that’s just as capable of putting a stunning new spin on a familiar genre as it is to disappearing up its own behind in the name of leaden pacing and existential themes that aren’t as clever as they think they are. Depending entirely on personal preference, you could end up feeling either way about Vesper.
ComicBook
Seth Rollins Debuts His New Look on WWE Raw and Fans Love It
Seth Rollins arrived for his match with Austin Theory on this week's Monday Night Raw looking noticeably different, adding blonde back into his hair. Fans immediately reacted to the change, pointing out how it was called back to his days with the blonde streak in his hair during his days as a member of The Shield. Meanwhile, others saw it as a sign that WWE might finally be turning him back into a babyface, something he hasn't been since late 2019 but has flirted with as his popularity has increased over the past year.
Modern Warfare 2 players have devised an ingenious trick to rack up thousands of XP in seconds
All you need to do is climb aboard an active tank driven by people who want you dead. Simple.
wegotthiscovered.com
Yoda’s reputation is restored as rare ‘Star Wars’ fact finally explains his speech
Yoda’s reputation took a hilarious hit this week after Yaddle, the female of his species first introduced in The Phantom Menace, finally got a speaking role in a piece of Star Wars media. Bryce Dallas Howard voices the Jedi Master in the new animated series, Tales of the Jedi, but how did this affect Yoda? Yaddle speaks like a normal person, making it clear that not all Yoda’s kind talk backwards, thereby calling into question everything we understood about the wise Grand Master.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘I’m not dead!’ MCU star addresses unexpected absence from one of Phase Five’s biggest films
The lineup of familiar villains and anti-heroes confirmed to be making up the roster of the MCU’s Thunderbolts, as first revealed at September’s D23 expo, contains a handful of heavy-hitters, but there’s one character who’s conspicuous for their absence. While the team includes the likes of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), there’s currently no indication if a fixture of the group from the comics could likewise appear.
Polygon
The Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals finally defeated god, and now they have a new one
There’s still one more bookend issue to go in the saga of AXE: Judgment Day, but it’s safe to say it’s Marvel’s best crossover event in years — maybe the best Big Two crossover in years. In AXE: Judgment Day #6, we saw how the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals kept the Progenitor Celestial from executing humanity. All that’s left is the fallout, to be contained in next week’s AXE: Judgment Day Omega.
wegotthiscovered.com
A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey
The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Shines With Star Platinum
In an anime world populated by Stands, Star Platinum has been able to set itself apart in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, thanks to the role that Jotaro Kujo has played. With Kujo first being introduced in Stardust Crusaders, he has returned following his starring role and has attempted to save his daughter's life in the latest season, Stone Ocean. Now, one fan has perfectly brought Star Platinum to life thanks to spot-on cosplay that takes us back to the earlier days of the hard-hitting Stand.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer: South Korean Bodybuilder Goes Viral Over Nezuko Cosplay
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has plenty of lovable characters, but few of them wield the fanbase Nezuko does. Over the years, the heroine has become a fan favorite, and netizens have honored the demon with all kinds of cosplays. Now, Eunhee Kang has given their take on Nezuko, and the bodybuilder redefines the definitions of beauty, brain, and brawn.
wegotthiscovered.com
The Netflix original sequel to an epic disaster that lost $100 million decapitates the platform’s Top 10
It sounds like a nightmarish fever dream, but did you know Netflix made a sequel to one of the biggest box office bombs of all-time, one that’s directed by the guy who played Sergeant Qiang in the live-action Mulan remake, and was co-written by Lucifer star Aimee Garcia and former WWE wrestler A.J. Mendez? Because it exists, and Blade of the 47 Ronin has already been making a splash.
ComicBook
Hideo Kojima's New Game Casts Deadpool 2 Actor
Hideo Kojima has not officially announced his next project, but Deadpool 2 actress Shioli Kutsuna will appear in the game. A new teaser has been revealed on the official Kojima Productions website, with the words "Where am I?" written in white and an image of Kutsuna in red. The teaser then disappears and is replaced with a black screen that reads "How come?" Unfortunately, it's not much to go on, and fans will just have to speculate until the game is officially revealed. Hopefully Kojima Productions won't keep fans waiting for too much longer!
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals New Video Game Acquisition
It's been nearly a year since Netflix began to include video games as part of its subscription service, and the company has purchased a handful of studios since. The company has now announced the purchase of Spry Fox, which will be its sixth in-house video game studio. Predominantly known for its work on mobile games, Spry Fox was founded in 2010, and has developed games such as Triple Town, Alphabear, and Cozy Grove. In a press release, Spry Fox co-founder Daniel Cook talked up the acquisition, speaking highly about the opportunity to work with Netflix.
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
The Xbox Series S is doing exactly what Microsoft wanted
The Game Pass machine is bringing new people into the Xbox ecosystem
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
ComicBook
Sega Developing "Super Game" for Release in 2026
While Sega has a major Sonic game set to release this month, it seems the company has big plans for the future. Sega Sammy Group's Integrated Report 2022 has revealed that it is currently planning to release a "super game" by March 2026. Sega has revealed no actual details about the game, or if it will use any of the company's existing IPs. However, Sega CEO Haruki Satomi is aiming for something "revolutionary" that can attract major attention from the streaming community.
