EA has claimed that the success it had with its Star Wars games has resulted in the recent deal with Marvel Games. IPs are all the craze these days. Very few major developers and publishers actively invest in huge new AAA IPs, everything is an adaptation, remake, reboot, or sequel to something else. Although not ideal, people don't seem to mind because they're selling incredibly well and the reviews tend to be positive for a lot of these major games. That's also not to say that there are no new IPs, but they're few and far between in comparison to the huge franchises out there.

11 HOURS AGO