The Pokemon TCG Charizard Ultra Premium Collection box has finally released, and fans are eager to know how much the three prized Charizard promos inside may be worth. The Pokemon TCG has released many expansions and premium collections for the Sword & Shield era of the card game over the past several years. While some of these, like the Zamazenta and Zacian Ultra Premium Collection or Shining Fates Elite Trainer Boxes, have been particularly sought after, the new Charizard UPC may be one of the most anticipated.

2 DAYS AGO