Effingham, SC

WBTW News13

4 charged after shooting on Kershaw Street in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people who were detained on Monday after a shooting that hurt one person in Florence are now facing charges, according to police. Jamyn Trayvon Anderson, 23, Tydrea Burroughs, 34, Tashina Erica Nicole James, 29, and Keith Andrea Williams, 40, were detained without incident after officers got a description of a […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were detained Monday morning in Florence after a shooting that injured one person, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt. It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the 1000 block of Kershaw Street. Brandt said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but […]
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman arrested after confrontation leads to injuries, damaged cars at Sumter Waffle House

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in jail on charges that include attempted murder following a frantic chain of events in a Waffle House parking lot. Sumter Police said that 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray was taken into custody only after showing up at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for treatment of a minor injury at the same time officers were there to speak with victims.
SUMTER, SC
WRAL News

NC woman sentenced to prison after DA says she caused fatal crash being high on Dust-Off

A woman from Columbus County was found guilty on Monday of second-degree murder and sentenced to up to 13 years in prison. Authorities said the crash was caused by the woman being high on prescription medications and a cleaning spray known as Dust-Off, which contains difluoroethane, a colorless, liquefied hydrocarbon gas. It's used for cleaning dust and dirt from computers and other hard-to-reach places.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WIS-TV

Minivan used in early morning attempted murder case in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after officers were called to a Waffle House at 3 a.m. Sunday. Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Broad Street, is charged with attempted murder, assault, and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
SUMTER, SC
wpde.com

Teen dead in Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A teen was killed Sunday night in a shooting in the Hartsville community, according to Darlington County Todd Hardee. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said it’s possible that the shooting happened in the city limits of Hartsville, but they’re still trying to piece it all together.
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

16-year-old girl missing from Pembroke area of Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old girl is missing from the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Erika Jones, 16, of Pembroke, was last seen in the 7000 block of Highway 711 near Pembroke, the sheriff’s office said. Jones was wearing black jogging pants with ‘BACKWOODS’ along the […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies investigating series of shootings

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of shooting incidents early Sunday morning are being investigated, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shootings originated at a club on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area, the sheriff’s office said. Additional shots were fired at or into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

67-year-old man charged in carjacking at Conway Medical Center; wife charged with filing false police report

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged in connection with a carjacking Thursday at Conway Medical Center, according to police. William Michael Lanigan, 67, of Conway, was arrested and charged with carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent offense and theft of a controlled substance. Police were called to Conway Medical […]
CONWAY, SC
WIS-TV

Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31. According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area. The Kershaw County Fire Service...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Florence County Saturday night. The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on SC 403 near Creek Road around six miles south of Timmonsville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies: 2 found shot dead in Marlboro County home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman were found shot to death Tuesday night in a Marlboro County home, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Step Road near Wallace, deputies said. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

