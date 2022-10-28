Read full article on original website
T Bm
4d ago
he probably is one of joe bidens illegals that he let into our country illegally
Reply(1)
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man knocked unconscious by former Florence County deputy after alleged assault ID’d
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The man who reportedly was knocked out by a former deputy after allegedly assaulting a person has been identified after News13 received a response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Antoine Laurell Lawrence, 27, of West Columbia, was arrested on Oct. 19 on […]
4 charged after shooting on Kershaw Street in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people who were detained on Monday after a shooting that hurt one person in Florence are now facing charges, according to police. Jamyn Trayvon Anderson, 23, Tydrea Burroughs, 34, Tashina Erica Nicole James, 29, and Keith Andrea Williams, 40, were detained without incident after officers got a description of a […]
WMBF
SLED called in to help investigate 15-year-old’s shooting death in Hartsville
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old was the victim of a deadly Hartsville shooting over the weekend, the Darlington County coroner said. According to the Hartsville Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday a shooting was reported on Security Drive in Hartsville. Responding officers said the teenage male victim was taken...
Deputies searching for owner after starving, dead cows found in South Carolina pasture
Georgetown County deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty involving cows.
1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were detained Monday morning in Florence after a shooting that injured one person, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt. It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the 1000 block of Kershaw Street. Brandt said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but […]
2 jailed, charged with multiple counts of attempted murder in Atlantic Beach incident
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman from North Carolina have been extradited to Horry County to face attempted murder charges following an August incident in Atlantic Beach, according to the Atlantic Beach Police Department. Titus Jaleek Dicker, 22, of Greensboro, and Alexandria Jacqueline Powell, 19, of Greensboro, were each charged with […]
Woman arrested after confrontation leads to injuries, damaged cars at Sumter Waffle House
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in jail on charges that include attempted murder following a frantic chain of events in a Waffle House parking lot. Sumter Police said that 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray was taken into custody only after showing up at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for treatment of a minor injury at the same time officers were there to speak with victims.
NC woman sentenced to prison after DA says she caused fatal crash being high on Dust-Off
A woman from Columbus County was found guilty on Monday of second-degree murder and sentenced to up to 13 years in prison. Authorities said the crash was caused by the woman being high on prescription medications and a cleaning spray known as Dust-Off, which contains difluoroethane, a colorless, liquefied hydrocarbon gas. It's used for cleaning dust and dirt from computers and other hard-to-reach places.
WIS-TV
Minivan used in early morning attempted murder case in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after officers were called to a Waffle House at 3 a.m. Sunday. Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Broad Street, is charged with attempted murder, assault, and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
Police: Bystander hurt after fight, shooting at Waffle House in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A bystander was hurt Sunday morning in a shooting at a Waffle House in Florence, according to police. It happened at about 2:20 a.m. at the Waffle House on Pamplico Highway, Florence police said. A bystander was injured and taken to a local hospital by EMS. The bystander’s current condition is […]
wpde.com
Teen dead in Hartsville shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A teen was killed Sunday night in a shooting in the Hartsville community, according to Darlington County Todd Hardee. Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said it’s possible that the shooting happened in the city limits of Hartsville, but they’re still trying to piece it all together.
16-year-old girl missing from Pembroke area of Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old girl is missing from the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Erika Jones, 16, of Pembroke, was last seen in the 7000 block of Highway 711 near Pembroke, the sheriff’s office said. Jones was wearing black jogging pants with ‘BACKWOODS’ along the […]
Florence County deputies investigating series of shootings
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of shooting incidents early Sunday morning are being investigated, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shootings originated at a club on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area, the sheriff’s office said. Additional shots were fired at or into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half […]
67-year-old man charged in carjacking at Conway Medical Center; wife charged with filing false police report
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged in connection with a carjacking Thursday at Conway Medical Center, according to police. William Michael Lanigan, 67, of Conway, was arrested and charged with carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent offense and theft of a controlled substance. Police were called to Conway Medical […]
WMBF
Surveillance video catches equipment theft from Conway store; owner offers reward
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Ronald Stalvey, the owner of Stalvey’s Bait and Tackle is offering a reward for anyone who can help him find his stolen trailer and four-wheeler. Stalvey shared surveillance video of what appears to be a silver pickup truck taking off with his black 5x10 ft. trailer and green Honda four-wheeler.
WIS-TV
Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31. According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area. The Kershaw County Fire Service...
wpde.com
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Florence County Saturday night. The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on SC 403 near Creek Road around six miles south of Timmonsville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the...
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
WIS-TV
Another suspect in custody after being wanted for attempted murder in Sumter
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Jaquante Montgomery has turned himself in after being on the run for 14 days. Officials say Montgomery was wanted in connection to an attempted murder that took place on Oct. 13. Investigators say Montgomery and five others...
Deputies: 2 found shot dead in Marlboro County home
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman were found shot to death Tuesday night in a Marlboro County home, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Step Road near Wallace, deputies said. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call […]
Comments / 29