A woman from Columbus County was found guilty on Monday of second-degree murder and sentenced to up to 13 years in prison. Authorities said the crash was caused by the woman being high on prescription medications and a cleaning spray known as Dust-Off, which contains difluoroethane, a colorless, liquefied hydrocarbon gas. It's used for cleaning dust and dirt from computers and other hard-to-reach places.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO