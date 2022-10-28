ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Multicolored memorial a grim display of lives taken by gun violence

By Justin Udo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027Bg0_0iqNCbtL00

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) — A grim display in Delaware County is a potent reminder of the many victims of gun violence .

Dwayne Brico, Fanta Bility , Sinsir Parker — these are just a few of the names printed on the 160 shirts stretched along the lawn of Tree of Life Church on the Baltimore Pike in Delaware County. Each name in the multicolored memorial represents a life lost as a result of gun violence in the county over the last three years.

Courtenay Willcox, the transitional pastor at Tree of Life, explains the purpose succinctly: “To stand with those individuals whose lives have been taken, but also with their family and community, to show them that they’re not forgotten. Their lives meant something.”

That’s why, on each shirt, they have written the names, ages, birth dates and death dates of each of those 160 people.

“These individuals who were murdered were someone’s child, someone’s father, someone’s mother, somebody’s brother, somebody’s sister … somebody’s beloved,” Willcox said.

Tree of Life member Carolyn Jeffrey, who helped spearhead the initiative, echoes that sentiment.

“I hope people who ride by will look at not only the life lost but the family,” Jeffrey said.

Willcox says the memorial is also one of the ways the church community is reaching out to lawmakers to push through stronger legislation enforcing straw purchase laws — something she calls common sense.

“We, as a faith community, are standing up against the scourge of gun violence, the pandemic of gun violence,” she said.

The memorial will remain on display until Nov. 5.

Comments / 7

Dean Johnson
3d ago

They obviously were afraid to place the memorial where it should have been, in the City of Chester…not in Lilly white Springfield

Reply
2
Related
CBS Philly

Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in Gloucester County

ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Man arrested after Halloween road rage shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a road rage shooting on Halloween left a man critically wounded. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that Phan Tran is being charged with attempted murder.Tran had no prior arrests and was a licensed gun owner, according to the DA's office.The Philadelphia Police Department said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue.Authorities allege it happened after Tran caused an accident with another vehicle carrying two women and a 5-year-old child.Investigators claim both drivers exited their vehicles after the crash and an argument...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fight breaks out at Academy Park HS over change to dress code policy

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A fight broke out at a Delaware County high school over a revision to its dress code policy. It happened Tuesday morning at Academy Park High School.According to the Sharon Hill Police Department, several staff members and police officers were attacked.A number of students were taken into custody.Last Thursday, the school board decided that hooded sweatshirts and hats could not be worn during the school day.Those items must be stored in a locker or closet during the day.The school district released the following statement:Today, students at Academy Park High School engaged in a walkout and demonstration over a new board expectation restricting the use of hats and hoodies in all district buildings.After the assembly of students adjourned, some students engaged in physical disruption, which necessitated a lockdown and police response.Students were dismissed early from school and the campus was cleared. School officials are working with local authorities to identify those parties involved and appropriate consequences will be issued per our district code of student conduct.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
wilmtoday.com

Reforms to Parking, Permitting, Ticketing, and Towing System Announced by Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki

The objective of the change is to issue fewer citations and reduce disputes while maintaining parking availability and order. Mayor Purzycki said that his administration has been continually working with Council Member Maria Cabrera, and lately has consulted Council Members James Spadola and Zanthia Oliver. Some of the changes will require legislative approval while others will be enacted through policy changes. The main goal of the reforms, according to Mayor Purzycki, is to foster a more customer-friendly parking enforcement system while ensuring that parking procedures are efficient in all City neighborhoods. The Mayor explained: “We will, of course, collect less revenue, and we’ll have to deal with that problem, but in the long run, I feel it’s better to have a system in place that makes Wilmington a more welcoming City and reduces resident and business owner frustration while promoting more efficient government operations. The greater the number of citations issued, the more opportunity there is for problems to arise for the public and the government, and it’s time to change that.”
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting

PHILADELPHIA – Samir Ahmad, 29, a former Philadelphia deputy has been charged by the Department of Justice for selling an illegal gun that was eventually used in a deadly school shooting. Federal prosecutors allege Ahmad sold two handguns to a confidential informant while working as a deputy with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office. One of those guns was traced back to a shooting that took place after a high school football scrimmage that left a 14-year-old dead and four others shot. According to the federal court documents, “Ahmad was employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office beginning in The post Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy