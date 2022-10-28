ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

How to Watch, Listen: No. 19 Kentucky-No. 3 Tennessee

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TIz77_0iqNCa0c00

On Saturday night in Knoxville, the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats will look to hand No. 3 Tennessee its first loss of the 2022 season. After dropping a heartbreaking 45-42 matchup to the Volunteers a year ago in Lexington, the Cats will attempt to make it two wins in a row inside Neyland Stadium. If you aren't making the trip down south, here's how you can watch or listen to the primetime SEC rivalry game:

How to Watch

The Wildcats and Volunteers have claimed the premier slot on ESPN this weekend. Kicking off at 7 p.m. EST, Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to the game. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

Top Stories As The Wildcats Prepare To Take On Tennessee

Scangarello Provides Insight on Tennessee's Offense

Kentucky's Defense is "Not Afraid" of the Volunteers

JuTahn McClain Emerging as Complimentary Option to Chris Rodriguez in Kentucky Offense

Stoops Expects Wildcats to be "Close to Full Strength" Against Tennessee

Kentucky's Offensive Line Looking to Carry Momentum From Miss State Performance Through Bye Week

Stoops Understand the Challenge No. 3 Tennessee Presents

Kentucky Football News

Jeremy Flax On Track to Play at Tennessee

Kentucky-Missouri to Kickoff at Noon Next Weekend in Columbia

Injury Update : Wildcats Getting Healthy Ahead of Tennessee

Depth Chart Update : Still No Jacquez Jones

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wildcats Today

Ugonna Onyenso Adjusting to 'Big Stage' at Kentucky

It's unclear what exact role true freshman Ugonna Onyenso is going to play for Kentucky this season.  After averaging 11.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.7 blocks-per-game at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut, the 6-foot-11 center reclassified from the Class of 2023 to join the 2022-23 UK ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Kentucky-Vanderbilt Set For Noon Kick in Lexington

Kentucky will kick off its three-game home stand next weekend, welcoming the struggling Vanderbilt Commodores to Kroger Field.  The matchup will kickoff at noon EST and will air on the SEC Network:  Kentucky has defeated Vandy in six consecutive meetings. Mark Stoops has never lost to the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Will Levis Named to Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2022

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has been named to the Davey O'Brien Quarterback Class of 2022.  The NFL prospect has thrown for 1,733 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in seven games played this season. His second year as Wildcats' QB hasn't gone totally to plan, but his draft stock ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Miscues Sink Kentucky's Defense Against Tennessee

Despite giving up 44 points on Saturday night in Knoxville, Kentucky's defense did just about all it could to try and give its offense a chance to win against No. 3 Tennessee.  The Wildcats were well aware of what the Volunteers were capable of, making Saturday night's blowout even more ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Georgia vs. Tennessee

Saturday's edition of the Georgia-Tennessee football rivalry will have the highest stakes in the series history as the two teams vie for SEC East supremacy and the top ranking in college football. The Georgia Bulldogs are the reigning national champions and have looked as good or even better than last...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Where Tennessee Stands in Rankings After Week 9

Tennessee (8-0,4-0) impressed once again on Saturday night as Josh Heupel's team throttled Kentucky 44-6 inside of Neyland Stadium. Following the outing, the AP and Coaches Poll have been unveiled ahead of Tennessee's matchup against Georgia.  The Vols stayed in place in the coaches poll at ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
606
Followers
518
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy