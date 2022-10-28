Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Related
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 11 p.m., until Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
Delays on Goethals Bridge due to traffic jam on Staten Island Expressway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on Goethals Bridge to Staten Island due to congestion on the Staten Island Expressway Brooklyn-bound during the Tuesday morning rush hour, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The congestion on Goethals was reported around 9 a.m. Earlier,...
Police identify Staten Island worker, 34, who fell from bridge, then was fatally struck by car
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jeremy Rozan, 34, of Mariners Harbor, has been identified by police as the construction worker who died in a horrific crash on the Van Wyck Expressway in Queens. The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound Van Wyck in the vicinity of the...
City announces safety upgrades at more than 1,200 NYC intersections, including dozens on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Mayor Eric Adams and city Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced on Sunday that the administration has completed safety upgrades at more than 1,200 intersections so far this year, including dozens across Staten Island. By the end of 2022, officials said they hope to...
Source: Staten Island man dies in horrific crash on Van Wyck Expressway in Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man who died in a horrific crash in Queens on Tuesday morning lived on Staten Island, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The incident was reported around 10:15 a.m. on the northbound Van Wyck Expressway near Roosevelt Avenue, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
GPS device helps Staten Island teen recover stolen bike after theft in New Dorp
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Some quick thinking and some modern technology helped one Staten Island teen have his stolen bike quickly recovered by police, while another teen ended up under arrest. On Sunday, Oct. 9, Julien Oropeza, 15, of St. George, rode his prized SE Beastmode bike — a...
What happened seconds before crash that paralyzed Staten Island businesswoman? 2 scenarios offered at driver’s trial.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What happened in the seconds leading up to a 2020 crash that left Diana Petrone, a popular Staten Island business owner and motorcycle enthusiast, paralyzed from the neck down?. According to prosecutors, it was an intentional act carried out by the man behind the wheel...
‘A Mile in Their Shoes’ Domestic Violence Awareness Walk and Family Day held at Willowbrook Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon, the William L. Murphy Staten Island Family Justice Center, and the NYPD joined forces Saturday to hold the first annual “A Mile In Their Shoes” Domestic Violence Awareness Walk and Family Day in Willowbrook Park. Hundreds of Islanders...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 2, 2022: Jim Nola, FDNY Battalion Chief, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. James Vincent (Jim) Nola, 90, of New Bern, North Carolina, and Staten Island. Jim was born on May 15, 1932, in Staten Island and graduated from Port Richmond High School where he played on the basketball team. He moved on to enlist in the US Army and then worked at Bayonne Barrel and Drum but found his true calling when he passed the entrance exam for the Fire Department of New York. A natural leader, Jim had an impressive 24-year career with the FDNY. With the support of his wife, Barbara, he studied hard and honed his teaching and fire fighting skills to quickly climb the ranks to Battalion Chief, last assigned to the 12 Division. Jim was a devout Catholic and though quite accomplished, he never was one to brag. Read the full obit on SILive.
Planes to fly over Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge on Wednesday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Military planes are scheduled to fly over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the end of the morning rush hour on Wednesday. The two F-18 jets are scheduled to cruise at 2,500 feet above the span around 10 a.m. while traveling toward upstate West Point, according to Notify NYC.
Cops: Boy, 15, reported missing from Charleston
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a boy reported missing from Port Richmond Center. Evan Vasquez, 15, was seen leaving leaving Tottenville High School on Monday around 1:50 p.m., according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Driver killed in Garden State Parkway 1-vehicle crash, cops say
A 35-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along the Garden State Parkway in Bergen County on Monday morning. Simon Sendonrey was driving a pickup south when he veered off the side of the highway, struck multiple trees and his vehicle overturned, State Police said. Sendonrey, of Campbell Hall,...
An hour and 15 minutes to drive 7 miles? Only on Staten Island (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Traffic on Staten Island is like the weather: Everybody talks about it but there’s nothing you can do about it. It truly feels like the borough grinds to a standstill every day because of traffic. There’s simple no escape. I had to drive...
Officials: 2 Newark police officers shot from roof by gunman
NEWARK, N.J. — Officials have confirmed that two New Jersey police officers were shot by an at-large gunman from the roof of a building, according to NJ.com. The incident occurred at Van Velsor Pl. and Chancellor Ave. around 2 p.m., with the nearby Chancellor Avenue School being put on lockdown out an abundance of caution, as reported by ABC7.
See Staten Island’s new painted Sanitation truck: A tribute to DSNY essential workers
New York, N.Y. -- Artists were challenged to showcase cleanliness, sustainability and New York’s Strongest --the 7,500 uniformed men and women who keep New York City clean, safe and healthy -- for the city Department of Sanitation’s newest Trucks of Art project. “Our collection trucks are a part...
Trick-or-treaters find candy ‘Harvest’ in West Brighton | 25 images available for download
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s Halloween again which means all the best costumes are out including Harvest Avenue in West Brighton, which for 364 days of the year is a quiet tree-lined street, but on October 31, it’s the go-to spot for Trick-or-treating on Staten Island. School...
Full scholarships available for EMT training on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thinking of becoming an EMT? Now might be the time, as Staten Island University Hospital has announced that it will award several full scholarships for EMT training in the borough. A total of 10 scholarships, valued at between $1,000 and $1,200 each, will be awarded...
Cops: Staten Island woman, 59, reported missing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman reported missing from Port Richmond Center. Marie Dimino, 59, was seen leaving her home in the vicinity of Willowbrook Road on Friday around 7 p.m., according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 1, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mary T. Brennan of Eltingville passed away on Oct. 28, 2022. Beloved wife of the late James. Devoted mother of Theresa Ducey, Eileen Capella and Marie Torre. She is also survived by her five grandchildren. For the full obit, click here.
Staten Island students strive to make beaches a ‘safe haven’ through trash clean-ups | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ever since Elliot Zakursky was growing up, he viewed the beach as a safe haven — a place to enjoy the sand, water, sun, and a feeling of freedom.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
64K+
Followers
41K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0