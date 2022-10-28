A senior citizen has been attacked in his home. So sad. Many of these comments are sad too. A human being has been hurt. It doesn't matter about his political position. Big walls don't always work in keeping our criminals. Stalkers are known to get into celebrity houses that have these big walls and security in place. He thought he was in the safety of his home. Prayers for him to recover completely.
I don't have any hope for this country reading these comments. You people are too far gone into psychoville. All your social media and internet programming has made your entire world, the dehuminization of political opponents. You have no sense of American unity. You have lost all sense of your humanity. This is filth.
I do not like this woman or her husband. with that being said I do not believe anyone should ever have to go through something like this. it makes that person no better then they are. prayers that he recovers quickly.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New rooftop bar opens in San FranciscoJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
