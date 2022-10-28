ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4d ago

A senior citizen has been attacked in his home. So sad. Many of these comments are sad too. A human being has been hurt. It doesn't matter about his political position. Big walls don't always work in keeping our criminals. Stalkers are known to get into celebrity houses that have these big walls and security in place. He thought he was in the safety of his home. Prayers for him to recover completely.

Somali Rose
4d ago

I don't have any hope for this country reading these comments. You people are too far gone into psychoville. All your social media and internet programming has made your entire world, the dehuminization of political opponents. You have no sense of American unity. You have lost all sense of your humanity. This is filth.

Cassie Jo Barnett
4d ago

I do not like this woman or her husband. with that being said I do not believe anyone should ever have to go through something like this. it makes that person no better then they are. prayers that he recovers quickly.

Deadline

Nancy Pelosi “Heartbroken And Traumatized” Breaks Her Silence After Husband’s Brutal Attack

Nancy Pelosi is making her first comments after the brutal attack her husband Paul Pelosi received in their home in San Francisco. “Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” read the letter Pelosi wrote to her colleagues. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.” Paul had to undergo skull surgery following the violent assault, which was a successful procedure to repair the fractures he received. “We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

'Jill knows a train wreck when it's coming': Republicans react to claim First Lady wanted aides to cut into her husband's last solo press conference - and say it's further evidence he is not in control of the White House

Republicans claim that Jill Biden, 71, is her husband's 'babysitter' after a report revealed the first lady was angry that no one stepped in to stop President Joe Biden's near two-hour press conference in January 2022. Several GOP lawmakers weighed in on the report to Fox News, including Senator Marsah...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Suspect in attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was searching for her, sources say

WASHINGTON — The suspect who violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday was searching for her, two sources briefed on the incident told NBC News. The sources said that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” One of the sources, a senior U.S. official briefed on the matter, added that the investigation is still ongoing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media

Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night for having too much work done, as she complained about positive media coverage of President Joe Biden and Democrats, likening it to a 'freak show.'. 'Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, you can't even- it's like the greatest hits of incompetence and...
People

Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi in His Home Was Reportedly Looking for House Speaker: 'Where Is Nancy?'

CNN reports that the intruder confronted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband asking about her before attacking him with a hammer and attempting to tie him up "until Nancy got home" When an intruder broke into a San Francisco home early Friday morning, they were searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Armed with a hammer, they were unable to locate her — so they instead attacked her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, who was in the residence. That's according to new reports by CNN, who received detail from sources briefed on the violent...
WASHINGTON, CA
RadarOnline

UNSEEN FOOTAGE: Watch Ted Cruz Squirm As Climate Protester Gets Thrown Out Of 'The View' By Security After Screaming Profanities At Texas Senator

Ted Cruz's protester was kicked out of The View audience after going off on the conservative politician about climate change — and now, there's footage of the verbal confrontation. One female protester was escorted out of the building by two security guards, but that didn't stop her from continuing to shout obscenities at the Texas Senator while he squirmed in his chair and the audience cheered during Monday's show, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Brand new footage of the incident showed the heated encounter. A woman in a face mask, wearing a brown jacket and gray beanie shouted, "F--- you, Ted Cruz,...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sacramento

Pelosi attack suspect David DePape embraced hate speech, multiple conspiracy theories

SAN FRANCISCO -- The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, appears to have been an active online participant in multiple conspiracy theories, railing against perceived censorship and government control, and engaging in hate speech and antisemitism.San Francisco police identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Wayne DePape, a Berkeley resident. DePape allegedly assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer early Friday during a home invasion of the couple's Pacific Heights residence. A source briefed on the attack told CBS News that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Mr. Pelosi shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where...
BERKELEY, CA
The Hill

Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

Former President Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Francisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Salon

Suspect in Pelosi attack had a dark internet presence

Police take measurements around Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's home after her husband Paul Pelosi was assaulted with hammer inside their Pacific Heights home early morning on October 28, 2022 in San Francisco, California (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) David DePape, the 42-year-old man...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
