Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Hall County Government names new Parks and Community Services director
Hall County Government has selected Brent Holloway as the new director of Parks and Community Services. The director position has been vacant since former director Mike Little passed away in June. Holloway’s first day as director will be Nov. 7. Holloway has served as the assistant director of Parks...
accesswdun.com
King's Hawaiian to expand in Hall County, creating 160 new jobs
Governor Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that the food company King's Hawaiian will invest $85 million into expanding its Oakwood facility, creating over 160 new jobs for the community. "Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we're a safe...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
JDA to appeal ruling against Rivian, prepares for legal battle
MONTICELLO — The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Newton, Morgan and Walton Counties has bolstered its legal team as it prepares to respond to court challenges seeking to halt development of the Rivian Automotive assembly plant. At a Tuesday, Oct. 25 meeting in Jasper County, the JDA approved a...
FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
accesswdun.com
Habersham County voters will decide 1-cent roads and bridges SPLOST
Despite a joint statement released by both the county’s political parties opposing it, Habersham County leaders hope voters will approve the 1-cent roads and bridges tax on the Nov. 8 ballot. If approved, funds collected through a single-county transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (also known as a...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Cherokee County (GA) to Consider $6.2M Contract for New Fire Station
The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners is considering a contract that could bring a new fire station for the Sutallee community, TribuneLedgerNews.com reported. The board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a $6.2 million construction agreement with Cooper and Company General Contractors, Inc., with a 10% county-controlled contingency of $621,000, for the construction of a new Sutallee Fire Station 13, according to county documents.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Solicitor General accused of using victims' support fund for personal expenses
Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard has requested an independent state review of her office after FOX5 investigator Randy Travis allegedly found that her office used the victims’ support fund to purchase several personal items. The FOX5 I-Team obtained spending records from January 2021 through September 2022 and allegedly...
accesswdun.com
Monroe man airlifted for care after Rabun County wreck
A Rabun County wreck late Friday seriously injured a Walton County man. David Nix, 56, of Monroe was airlifted after his westbound Jeep Wrangler traveled off Plum Orchard Road near Clayton and struck an embankment with its right side, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The Jeep then traveled across...
In Georgia's 14th District, Dems pin hopes on Marcus Flowers to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello reports on the race for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. On a Friday evening in a quiet neighborhood in Powder Springs, 40 minutes northwest of Atlanta, volunteer canvasser Kent Buis stops by houses with a clipboard and a stack of flyers. He’s wearing a powder blue T-shirt that reads: “Send Congress Flowers.”
accesswdun.com
Jefferson driver faces charges in death of Toccoa man
A Jackson County man seriously injured in a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Franklin County faces charges in the death of a Toccoa man. Johnny Burton Freeman, 78, died when his Cadillac DeVille collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on Grady School Road at Stone Bridge Road, the Georgia State Patrol said.
wabe.org
Judge won't dismiss Georgia election workers' suit against Giuliani
A federal judge on Monday declined to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by two women who served as election workers in Georgia in November 2020. In the lawsuit filed last December, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss accused Giuliani of defaming them...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Georgia man sues filmmakers over false claims of ballot fraud
A widely debunked film titled 2000 Mules is the subject of a federal lawsuit filed by a Georgia man who claims it falsely accuses him of ballot fraud. Surveillance video used in the documentary shows Mark Andrews depositing five ballots in a drop box in Lawrenceville. “What you are seeing is a crime. These are fraudulent votes,” says a voiceover from right-wing pundit and film producer Dinesh D’Souza.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
Stacey Abrams campaigns in Douglasville, focusing on teacher pay, moving Georgia forward
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — It's just 10 days away from Election Day, and here in Georgia, the push for votes remains strong as candidates continue to hit the campaign trail. One of the most high-profiles races is for governor. Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams rallied in Douglas County Saturday for her "Let’s Get It Done Bus Tour."
Gov. Kemp set to make stop at Pizza Farm next Wednesday during final campaign push
Those interested in taking part in a campaign stop this coming Wednesday, November 2 in Rockmart can sign up to take part in the event being held at Pizza Farm around lunchtime. The restaurant across the street from Rockmart High School will be hosting Gov. Kemp and special guest Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey during the […] The post Gov. Kemp set to make stop at Pizza Farm next Wednesday during final campaign push appeared first on Polk Today.
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County student killed in crash near high school
A teenager enrolled at a high school in Forsyth County was killed Tuesday morning after they were involved in a car accident near another high school in the county. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened at about 7:55 a.m. on Mullinax Road near Windy Hill Drive near Denmark High School.
fox5atlanta.com
Gang Prosecution Unit indicts five in Cobb County
The state's Gang Prosecution Unit indicted five men on dozens of charges each. The state Attorney General says it stemmed from a drive-by shooting in Marietta in June of 2021.
Four Cherokee County men sentenced for threats over gang territory
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced that four Cherokee County men have been sentenced to prison after admitting to their role in a 2021 gang-related incident, which involved firearms, and making terroristic threats, according to a news release. District Attorney Shannon Wallace announced...
wrganews.com
54-year-old Rome man arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor
A 54-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department on Tuesday for using a computer to solicit a minor. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Rodney James Towe of a Holland Drive address contacted someone online he believed to be under 16 years old and requested the individual for sex acts and nude pictures. Towe was arrested and has been charged with felony sexually explicit conduct of a minor, obscene internet contact with a child, felony use of a computer service to solicit a child, and aggravated child molestation.
accesswdun.com
Two Gainesville City Schools closed Monday due to water main break
Water service was restored to Gainesville High School and Centennial Arts Academy at about 3:20 p.m. Monday afternoon. Two schools in Gainesville will be closed on Monday due to a water main break. Gainesville High School and Centennial Arts Academy will be closed to students and staff due to the estimated repair times. According to Joy Griffin, the director of communications for the school system, all other schools are open and are not affected.
Comments / 0