Beverly Hills, CA

These Alleged Leaked Texts Reveal Exactly How Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Relationship May Have Fallen Apart

It’s been almost one year since former engaged couple Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde broke up. Since then, their names have dominated the headlines. From Wilde’s budding relationship with Don’t Worry Darling star Harry Styles, to their ongoing custody battle, the couple’s split was complex and multi-faceted to say the least. On Monday, the couple’s former nanny, who asked to remain anonymous, shared insight into what allegedly happened with The Daily Mail. According to Sudeikis and Wilde’s former employee, the Ted Lasso star was completely blindsided by the breakup – a fact Wilde has strongly refuted in the past. “On the...
Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
Brad Pitt, 58, Is Handsome In All Denim Arriving To Grand Prix In Austin: Photos

Brad Pitt looked every inch the matinee idol as he arrived at a Grand Prix event in Austin on Friday, Oct. 21. The Bullet Train star, 58, showed up to the racetrack in a cool, light blue denim jacket and matching pants, rocking designer shades and shoes. After making his way through the event, Brad was spotted hanging out in the race pits, sporting an official mesh vest… and a bucket hat!
AUSTIN, TX
Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Solange Seems To Confirm That Bill Murray Put His Hands In Her Afro During ‘SNL’ Appearance

A tweet about an alleged encounter Solange had with actor Bill Murray got some attention earlier this week, and even had the singer weighing in… sort of. In 2016, Solange was tapped to perform songs from her album A Seat at the Table on Saturday Night Live, but allegedly had an unpleasant encounter with Murray in preparation for it. TV writer and producer Judnick Mayard tweeted Sunday (October 16) that they “saw Bill Murray put both his hands into Solange’s scalp after asking her three times if her hair was a wig or not.”
Dax Shepard Says He and Kristen Bell Didn't Want a Second Child, Shares What Changed Their Mind

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share two daughters, Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9 Dax Shepard is opening up about how his family of four came to be. Appearing on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, the Armchair Expert podcast host, 47, shared how he and wife Kristen Bell came to have two kids after having their minds set on just one. While sharing advice with a caller debating on growing their own family, Shepard said that he and Bell "did not want a second child,...
