Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles appear stoic on date night after nanny’s tell-all
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ date night appears to have been ruined by her former nanny’s tell-all. Photos show the “Don’t Worry Darling” director and former One Direction crooner looking stoic and tired as they made their way into Pace restaurant in Los Angeles this week.
These Alleged Leaked Texts Reveal Exactly How Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Relationship May Have Fallen Apart
It’s been almost one year since former engaged couple Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde broke up. Since then, their names have dominated the headlines. From Wilde’s budding relationship with Don’t Worry Darling star Harry Styles, to their ongoing custody battle, the couple’s split was complex and multi-faceted to say the least. On Monday, the couple’s former nanny, who asked to remain anonymous, shared insight into what allegedly happened with The Daily Mail. According to Sudeikis and Wilde’s former employee, the Ted Lasso star was completely blindsided by the breakup – a fact Wilde has strongly refuted in the past. “On the...
Famously Private Jennifer Aniston Always Buys Homes Away From the Hollywood Spotlight
'The Morning Show' star Jennifer Aniston has used her private real estate to escape the paparazzi and critical public eye.
Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
Ryan Gosling Looks Unrecognizable on 1st Day of Filming New ’80s Film ‘The Fall Guy’: Photos
Talk about a throwback! Ryan Gosling debuted his new ‘80s style on the first day of filming his new movie, The Fall Guy — and it’s a far cry from the bleach-blond look he sported as Barbie’s beau. Gosling, 41, was spotted donning dirty blond locks...
Matthew Perry reveals the surprising reason he dumped Julia Roberts
Matthew Perry revealed the heartbreaking reason why he dumped actress Julia Roberts after the two dated for a few months. When she appeared on "Friends" in season two, they were already a couple.
Brad Pitt, 58, Is Handsome In All Denim Arriving To Grand Prix In Austin: Photos
Brad Pitt looked every inch the matinee idol as he arrived at a Grand Prix event in Austin on Friday, Oct. 21. The Bullet Train star, 58, showed up to the racetrack in a cool, light blue denim jacket and matching pants, rocking designer shades and shoes. After making his way through the event, Brad was spotted hanging out in the race pits, sporting an official mesh vest… and a bucket hat!
Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
Matt Damon Lost His ‘Ocean’s 8’ Role Due to ‘Thoughtless and Sexist’ Comments
Matt Damon didn't reprise his 'Ocean's' franchise role in 'Ocean's 13,' despite having filmed a cameo. He faced a scandal before the movie debuted.
Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies
Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
Oprah Winfrey Has Split Up Her $17 Million Montecito Estate and Sold It to 2 Famous Friends
Oprah Winfrey's real estate portfolio reflects her successful 50-year career and love for her close friends, like Jennifer Aniston.
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
Julia Roberts Says Marriage to Husband Danny Moder, Life With 3 Kids Is a ‘Dream Come True’
Living the dream! After decades together, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s love has only gotten stronger. “When I’m not working, [being a homemaker] is my full-time job,” the Runaway Bride star, 54, gushed during a Sunday, October 9, interview on CBS Sunday Morning. “It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy.”
John Travolta pays tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
John Travolta is honoring late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday. The "Grease" star posted a throwback photo on Instagram on Oct. 13 showing the couple embracing one another. "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly," he captioned it. Travolta and Preston's daughter,...
'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
Solange Seems To Confirm That Bill Murray Put His Hands In Her Afro During ‘SNL’ Appearance
A tweet about an alleged encounter Solange had with actor Bill Murray got some attention earlier this week, and even had the singer weighing in… sort of. In 2016, Solange was tapped to perform songs from her album A Seat at the Table on Saturday Night Live, but allegedly had an unpleasant encounter with Murray in preparation for it. TV writer and producer Judnick Mayard tweeted Sunday (October 16) that they “saw Bill Murray put both his hands into Solange’s scalp after asking her three times if her hair was a wig or not.”
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Talks Fighting For Mayim Bialik, And Why Adding Amy Was Such A Brilliant Move
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons spoke about Mayim Bialik's early days on the sitcom, and wanting to fight for her to stick around.
Dax Shepard Says He and Kristen Bell Didn't Want a Second Child, Shares What Changed Their Mind
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share two daughters, Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9 Dax Shepard is opening up about how his family of four came to be. Appearing on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, the Armchair Expert podcast host, 47, shared how he and wife Kristen Bell came to have two kids after having their minds set on just one. While sharing advice with a caller debating on growing their own family, Shepard said that he and Bell "did not want a second child,...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Share 1st Family Photo After Welcoming Baby No. 7: ‘Dream Team’
Courtesy of Eroula Dimitriou/Instagram Seven and counting! Hilaria Baldwin shared her first family portrait after welcoming baby No. 7 with husband Alec Baldwin. “What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland [Baldwin], you are missed and loved ✨,” Hilaria, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 3, alongside a photo of her and the 30 Rock alum, […]
