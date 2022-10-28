Read full article on original website
MyWabashValley.com
Need firewood? Indiana state park offering $10 loads
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) — If you’re willing to put in the work, one Indiana state park is offering truckloads of firewood for just $10. Indiana DNR said Tuesday that the public was invited to cut up and remove downed trees at Summit Lake State Park in New Castle. The cost of one pickup load is $10.
Parks and Playgrounds in Morgan County
Are you spending some time in Morgan County and looking for a place for your kids to burn some energy? Maybe you’re in need of a meeting place for your next playdate. Luckily, this area is home to several parks and playgrounds worth a visit. Get out in nature and enjoy all the outdoor fun Morgan County has to offer!
Things to do With Kids in Morgan County
Make a weekend of your visit to Morgan County. There are a lot of fun family-friendly things to do and we are sure you’ll find something for everyone. Did you know you can ride horses in the winter through beautiful trails? You can even pan for gold, hike the state’s longest trail, and so much more. Check out these top 10 ideas and plan your trip.
New study details housing issues in West Central Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new data driven study aims to tackle the housing needs of west central Indiana. Thrive West Central conducted and published the study that details the needs of individual communities in our area. The counties involved include Clay, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo. By 2050, West Central Indiana […]
Hiking and Biking Trails in Morgan County
Rich in history and the most terrific natural views, Morgan County offers great hiking and biking for all skill levels. While advanced cyclists and hikers can push their skills to the limit, there are some many breathtaking opportunities for hiking and biking as a family in Morgan County. Old Town...
WLFI.com
State officials propose pumping water from Lafayette to Lebanon for industrial park
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local officials are pushing back against a plan to pump water from Tippecanoe County to Lebanon. State officials want to pump water from the area of Ross Hills Park to a planned 6,000-acre industrial park in Boone County, about 35 miles away. A huge underground...
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: New Castle Annex
Shining the spotlight on another Indiana community, we take you to New Castle where there’s a push to save an important piece of the city’s history. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
Current Publishing
BJ’s Wholesale Club planning new store south of Lowe’s in Carmel
BJ’s Wholesale Club opened its first Indiana store last month in Noblesville, and now it’s eyeing an expansion into Carmel. The Massachusetts-based company has filed plans with the city to construct a new warehouse club on 8.5 acres at 14480 Lowe’s Way. The proposed location is currently home to Koto Japanese Steakhouse and is just south of the Lowe’s home improvement store.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Madison County, IN
Madison County in the State of Indiana opens you to many possibilities to enjoy and relax. With Anderson as its seat, this county has a recorded population of 130,129 in the 2020 census. It includes the cities of Alexandria, Anderson, and part of Elwood, with several towns, unincorporated towns, and...
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
Inside Indiana Business
Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life
More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
Mooresville Family Aquatic Center
Moorseville is home to a wide variety of places for families to enjoy together, and the Mooresville Family Aquatic Center is one of the best! You can splash and play at this awesome outdoor water park that has something for the whole family. This season outdoor aquatic center boasts multiple...
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
Seriously Local Guide to Morgan County | Things to do
Morgan County is a great place to play, with or WITHOUT kids! From the parks, to the arts; fantastic restaurants, to the amazing play places; there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Here are some of our favorite things to do in Morgan County. Thank you to...
WTHI
"The Truckstop" in Terre Haute brings in crowd at grand opening
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - What if you could find all of your favorite local food trucks in one place?. The "The Truckstop" in Terre Haute had its grand opening this weekend!. It is a community space where folks can gather and eat their favorite foods outdoors!. Organizers say it...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Engledow honored posthumously by Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home
Elaine Engledow, right, accepts the Indiana Children’s Champion Posthumous Lifetime Leadership Award on behalf of her late husband, Jim Engledow, during the Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home Breakfast With Champions event. Kevin Smith, left, IUMCH Foundation board member, and Mo Thomas, IUMCH Foundation board president, presented the honor at the Oct. 15 Breakfast of Champions celebration. Engledow, a longtime Carmel resident and community leader who died in August, was among eight honorees who were recognized as Indiana’s most dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children in crisis and for helping the children’s home live up to its values of love, family and education. (Photo courtesy of Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home)
2022-23 Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule Updated With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. All games can be seen on BTN, BTN+, CBS, ESPN/ESPN2, FS1 and FOX.
Indiana Daily Student
Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system
A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
