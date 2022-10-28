ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinners is Back with Over 100 Classes & DIY Projects

We are thrilled to be partnering with the Indiana Pinners Conference! This fun-filled event brings Pinterest to life with 250 shopping booths and 100+ hands-on classes. Learn new skills, shop the latest trends, create something cool, and have some fun!. Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy with Kids shares the best of the best in all of the central Indiana communities and beyond. Follow Indy with Kids for news, events and business info in the Indianapolis area and surrounding cities.

