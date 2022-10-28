PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- A 62-year-old Port Richey man was struck killed by a hit and run driver while walking along Bruce B Downs Blvd in Wesley Chapel Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, A Mazda sedan was traveling northbound on Bruce B Downs Blvd north of Legacy Blvd around 10:35p.m. and struck and killed the Port Richey man who was walking in the outside lane. The man died at the scene. Following the collision, the Mazda fled the scene in an unknown direction. Vehicle parts were located at the crash scene.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO