Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Yes, Florida Has Snow Tubing. Sort Of.L. CaneFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
‘A lot of gunfire’: Neighbors heard shots that led to teen’s death at Halloween party
Barry Brinson thought it was celebratory gunfire that rang out in his neighborhood at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Masked man at large after breaking into Pasco home, killing woman in front of kids, officials say
Authorities say a woman died after a man wearing a mask broke into a Pasco County home in the hour after Halloween and shot her in front of two children.
St. Pete man broke into home, tried to strangle sleeping woman, deputies say
A St. Petersburg man was arrested on Halloween after trying to strangle a woman while she slept, Pinellas County deputies said.
Bay News 9
Teen dead after shooting at Halloween house party
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place during a Halloween party early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 9000 block of Harney Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man...
St. Pete man held family captive for days, arrest records say
Arrest documents released Sunday revealed more information connected to a kidnapping and standoff that happened Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg.
Polk County teen threatened to blow up her school “because she was bored”, police say
A 13-year-old Polk County girl was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly threatening to blow up her middle school.
fox13news.com
Pasco sheriff: Two children were inside bedroom where woman was shot to death; deputies search for suspect
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A woman was shot and killed as she was laying in bed with two sleeping children inside a New Port Richey home. The sheriff said it appears the suspect, who has not been found, was targeting her and knew the layout of the house. Deputies...
Crash with semi on I-4 in Hillsborough County kills 1 person: FHP
One person died after a crash on I-4 in Hillsborough County early this morning, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.
WESH
Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
Temple Terrace fatal shooting suspect arrested in south Florida, officials say
A man accused of killing one person and wounding another in a shooting at a Temple Terrace gas station was arrested in south Florida.
foxsports640.com
Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead
(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
Florida inmate tries to stab deputies with plunger, sheriff says
A Florida inmate faces more charges after he attacked several detention deputies with a broken plunger Thursday, authorities said.
pasconewsonline.com
Port Richey man killed by Hit and Run driver in Wesley Chapel
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- A 62-year-old Port Richey man was struck killed by a hit and run driver while walking along Bruce B Downs Blvd in Wesley Chapel Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, A Mazda sedan was traveling northbound on Bruce B Downs Blvd north of Legacy Blvd around 10:35p.m. and struck and killed the Port Richey man who was walking in the outside lane. The man died at the scene. Following the collision, the Mazda fled the scene in an unknown direction. Vehicle parts were located at the crash scene.
6 shot at Florida nightclub, deputies say
Six people were shot at a Florida nightclub Saturday morning, according to deputies.
Man found dead on road in Brooksville was murdered for trying to leave gang: deputies
Five men allegedly affiliated with the Latin Kings gang have been charged with murder a year after a man was found lying dead on a Brooksville roadway.
Bradenton Police investigating after man shot, not expected to live
The Bradenton Police Department is investigating after a man "is not expected to survive" following a shooting on Saturday night.
Largo man killed in I-4 semi rollover crash
All lanes on Interstate 4 are back open after a deadly crash involving a semi-truck took place in in Hillsborough County early Tuesday morning.
Spring Hill Man Found Guilty Of Manufacturing And Aiding In Passing Of Counterfeit Bills
SPRING HILL, Fla. – Derrick Kamran Collins , 31, Spring Hill, has been found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes (FRN), aiding and abetting the passing of counterfeit FRN, and possession of counterfeit FRN. Collins faces up to 20 years in federal prison on
leesburg-news.com
Lake County K-9 aids deputies in capture of alleged truck thief
A Lake County sheriff’s deputy’s K-9 assisted in capturing a suspected truck thief. Deputies had been advised to look out for a white GMC Sierra which had been stolen Tuesday from a local business. A Lake County deputy spotted the truck driving northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 early Wednesday morning. When the truck accelerated to get away from the deputy, he radioed for assistance. Deputies deployed stop sticks near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 441 and County Road 44 in Leesburg. The stolen truck ran over the stop sticks, puncturing all the trucks tires. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Barry Earl Wilbanks, continued to drive the truck even though the tires came off the wheels.
Comments / 0