Lakeland, FL

Teen dead after shooting at Halloween house party

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that took place during a Halloween party early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 9000 block of Harney Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man...
Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead

(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
Port Richey man killed by Hit and Run driver in Wesley Chapel

PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- A 62-year-old Port Richey man was struck killed by a hit and run driver while walking along Bruce B Downs Blvd in Wesley Chapel Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, A Mazda sedan was traveling northbound on Bruce B Downs Blvd north of Legacy Blvd around 10:35p.m. and struck and killed the Port Richey man who was walking in the outside lane. The man died at the scene. Following the collision, the Mazda fled the scene in an unknown direction. Vehicle parts were located at the crash scene.
Lake County K-9 aids deputies in capture of alleged truck thief

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy’s K-9 assisted in capturing a suspected truck thief. Deputies had been advised to look out for a white GMC Sierra which had been stolen Tuesday from a local business. A Lake County deputy spotted the truck driving northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 early Wednesday morning. When the truck accelerated to get away from the deputy, he radioed for assistance. Deputies deployed stop sticks near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 441 and County Road 44 in Leesburg. The stolen truck ran over the stop sticks, puncturing all the trucks tires. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Barry Earl Wilbanks, continued to drive the truck even though the tires came off the wheels.
