Read full article on original website
Related
McKesson To $440? Plus This Analyst Raises PT On Fox
Baird boosted the price target on McKesson Corporation MCK from $405 to $440. McKesson shares fell 1.7% to $375.55 in pre-market trading. Rosenblatt raised Fox Corporation FOXA price target from $30 to $31. Fox shares gained 5.8% to close at $30.53 on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Saia, Inc. SAIA price...
ZoomInfo Technologies To $65? These Analysts Cut Price Targets On ZoomInfo After Q3 Results
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI reported Also check this out: better-than-expected Q3 results . and raised guidance. ZoomInfo posted quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, exceeding market estimates of $0.20 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $287.60 million, versus expectations of $278.48 million. The company boosted FY22...
ON Semiconductor Registers 26% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By EV, Industrial End Markets
ON Semiconductor Corp ON reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $2.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Revenue from Power Solutions Group (PSG) grew 25% Y/Y to $1.12 billion, Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) increased 20% Y/Y to $734.3 million, and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) rose 45% Y/Y to $342.2 million.
Rockwell Automation Shares Drop Post Q4 Results As Supply Chain Crisis, Inflation, Currency Headwinds Weigh
Rockwell Automation Inc ROK reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 17.6% year-over-year to $2.126 billion, +20.5% organic basis, marginally missing the consensus of $2.13 billion. Full-year orders were over $10 billion, up over 20% Y/Y. Total ARR grew 14% Y/Y, and organic ARR grew 14% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $3.04 beat...
Cedar Fair Reports Mixed Q3 Results
Cedar Fair LP FUN reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12% year-on-year to $843.06 million, missing the consensus of $864.67 million. During Q3, the parks had 1,088 operating days compared to 1,035 in 3Q19. In-park per capita spending was $62.62, representing a 3% decrease over 3Q21 spending levels and a...
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
Shiba Inu Follows Dogecoin Into Consolidation: Is The Crypto Getting Ready To Surge Higher?
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was spiking up over 10% higher at one point during Monday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which reached 11.72% over Sunday’s 24-hour closing price. The two Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrencies have been trading mostly in unison since Oct. 25, when Dogecoin started to...
Benzinga
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction
Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Analyst Ratings for Agree Realty
Within the last quarter, Agree Realty ADC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Agree Realty. The company has an average price target of $78.0 with a high of $84.00 and a low of $73.00.
What's Going On With Apple Shares
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 2.30% to $149.82 Tuesday morning. The stock may be trading lower on continued downward momentum after workers at supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant left the site amid COVID-19 worries. What Happened?. Zhengzhou plant, on the weekend, was rocked by discontent over tighter COVID...
Analyst Ratings for Canopy Growth
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Canopy Gwth CGC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Entegris Shares Decline On Q3 Miss; Clocks 71% Revenue Growth
Entegris, Inc ENTG reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 71% year-on-year to $993.8 million, missing the consensus of $1.02 billion. Revenue from Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment rose 45% Y/Y to $224.2 million; Microcontamination Control expanded 24.2% Y/Y to $280.6 million; Advanced Materials Handling improved 13% Y/Y to $210.4 million. Advanced Planarization Solutions revenue grew from $21.8 million to $293.9 million.
Benzinga
10 Analysts Have This to Say About Biomarin Pharmaceutical
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where NextEra Energy Partners Stands With Analysts
NextEra Energy Partners NEP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $85.62 versus the current price of NextEra Energy Partners at $75.4, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Where Bright Horizons Family Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bright Horizons Family BFAM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $74.4 versus the current price of Bright Horizons Family at $65.37, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Voya Financial
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Voya Financial VOYA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $77.0 versus the current price of Voya Financial at $68.46, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8...
Why Rogers Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 33 Stocks Moving Premarket
Avinger, Inc. AVGR rose 32% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. Avinger is expected to release its financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT shares rose 28.8% to $23.55 in pre-market trading. Arcturus reported collaboration with CSL to develop and commercialize self-amplifying mRNA vaccines.
Dynatrace Shares Drop As It Cuts FY23 Revenue Guidance; Clocks 30% Revenue Growth In Q2; Names New CFO
Dynatrace, Inc DT reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 30% year-on-year to $279.3 million (CC), beating the consensus of $272.4 million. Total ARR increased 30% Y/Y to $1.06 billion (CC). Revenues from Subscription rose 29% Y/Y to $261.3 million (CC). Margins: The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 100 basis points to...
Analyst Ratings for Catalent
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Catalent CTLT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Tellurian: Q3 Earnings Insights
Tellurian TELL reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 07:22 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tellurian missed estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $65.47 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
105K+
Followers
179K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0