ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

McKesson To $440? Plus This Analyst Raises PT On Fox

Baird boosted the price target on McKesson Corporation MCK from $405 to $440. McKesson shares fell 1.7% to $375.55 in pre-market trading. Rosenblatt raised Fox Corporation FOXA price target from $30 to $31. Fox shares gained 5.8% to close at $30.53 on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Saia, Inc. SAIA price...
Benzinga

Cedar Fair Reports Mixed Q3 Results

Cedar Fair LP FUN reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12% year-on-year to $843.06 million, missing the consensus of $864.67 million. During Q3, the parks had 1,088 operating days compared to 1,035 in 3Q19. In-park per capita spending was $62.62, representing a 3% decrease over 3Q21 spending levels and a...
Benzinga

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Agree Realty

Within the last quarter, Agree Realty ADC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Agree Realty. The company has an average price target of $78.0 with a high of $84.00 and a low of $73.00.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Apple Shares

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 2.30% to $149.82 Tuesday morning. The stock may be trading lower on continued downward momentum after workers at supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant left the site amid COVID-19 worries. What Happened?. Zhengzhou plant, on the weekend, was rocked by discontent over tighter COVID...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Canopy Growth

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Canopy Gwth CGC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Entegris Shares Decline On Q3 Miss; Clocks 71% Revenue Growth

Entegris, Inc ENTG reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 71% year-on-year to $993.8 million, missing the consensus of $1.02 billion. Revenue from Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment rose 45% Y/Y to $224.2 million; Microcontamination Control expanded 24.2% Y/Y to $280.6 million; Advanced Materials Handling improved 13% Y/Y to $210.4 million. Advanced Planarization Solutions revenue grew from $21.8 million to $293.9 million.
Benzinga

10 Analysts Have This to Say About Biomarin Pharmaceutical

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Where NextEra Energy Partners Stands With Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners NEP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $85.62 versus the current price of NextEra Energy Partners at $75.4, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga

Where Bright Horizons Family Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bright Horizons Family BFAM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $74.4 versus the current price of Bright Horizons Family at $65.37, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Benzinga

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Voya Financial

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Voya Financial VOYA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $77.0 versus the current price of Voya Financial at $68.46, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8...
Benzinga

Why Rogers Shares Are Trading Sharply Lower; Here Are 33 Stocks Moving Premarket

Avinger, Inc. AVGR rose 32% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. Avinger is expected to release its financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT shares rose 28.8% to $23.55 in pre-market trading. Arcturus reported collaboration with CSL to develop and commercialize self-amplifying mRNA vaccines.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Catalent

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Catalent CTLT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Tellurian: Q3 Earnings Insights

Tellurian TELL reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 07:22 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tellurian missed estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $65.47 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
105K+
Followers
179K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy