cbs12.com

Man found with 56.8 grams of cocaine and $28,960 in drug money

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested for trafficking cocaine. On Oct. 31 a Marathon man was arrested after a search warrant led to the discovery of two ounces of cocaine and nearly $30,000 in cash. Enrique Valdes Sr., 67, was also charged with possession of drug...
MARATHON, FL

