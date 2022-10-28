Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Florida Keys Woman Facing DUI, Other Charges After Causing 2 Hit-and-Runs: Sheriff
A Florida Keys woman is facing multiple charges after authorities said she caused two hit-and-run crashes Thursday afternoon. Debra Sue Bond, 62, was arrested on charges of DUI, hit-and-run, careless driving, failure to report a crash, driving with a revoked license and other infractions, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
cbs12.com
Man found with 56.8 grams of cocaine and $28,960 in drug money
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested for trafficking cocaine. On Oct. 31 a Marathon man was arrested after a search warrant led to the discovery of two ounces of cocaine and nearly $30,000 in cash. Enrique Valdes Sr., 67, was also charged with possession of drug...
cw34.com
Man sells ounce of cocaine for $1400, deputies arrest him a few months later
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — In July, a man was seen selling approximately an ounce of cocaine for $1,400 to another person at a Marathon gas station in Monroe County. A warrant for his arrest was obtained but deputies could not find him. Since then, the Monroe County Sheriff’s...
