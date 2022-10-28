Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Related
belmont.edu
Helping Regions Thrive by Making Hope Real: Belmont Hosts Inaugural Hope Summit
Hope did indeed abound as Belmont University hosted its inaugural Hope Summit October 24-26. The three-day event focused on making hope real in participants’ lives, work and communities. The central theme of the week – unleashing creativity and innovation so that regions can thrive—was inspired by the University’s strategic visioning process for 2030.
fox17.com
Stars, fans gather to honor life and legacy of Loretta Lynn
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Thousands of people from around the world are in Nashville honoring the life of Loretta Lynn. A celebration of life and music was held Sunday night at the Grand Ole Opry to pay tribute to the country music legend, who died earlier this month. A long line wrapped around the Opry House property as eager fans paid their respects to the Coal Miner’s Daughter.
Pride Publishing
‘Cancer: My Journey in Time’ (part 113)
Rev. Enoch Fuzz was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer a little over two years ago. He remains the pastor of Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church and an avid community leader. With all of the varied complications that derive from such a health challenge as cancer, it is usually difficult for...
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
clarksvillenow.com
G.H.O.S.T. fills Austin Peay State University campus with trick or treaters | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN. (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In spite of a couple of light sprinkles of rain, G.H.O.S.T. (Greater Halloween Options for Safe Trick or Treating) brought a large crowd to Austin Peay State University on Sunday. The free event has been an APSU Student Government Association holiday staple for 28 years.
wgnsradio.com
"Evening On College Street" to benefit Main Street program
Tue. (Nov. 15, 2022) 5-7PM "EVENING ON COLLEGE ST." a fun social evening to support the Main Street Murfreesboro program at 320 E. College St. It will be at the recently renovated home of Steve and Molly Poleskey (circa 1912). Guests are invited to attend and make a donation to help non-profit Main Street Murfreesboro reach their end of the year budget. Please RSVP by phoning 615-895-1887 or emailing kathy@downtownmurfreesboro.com.
wymt.com
Stars and fans gather Sunday night in Nashville to say a final goodbye to the Coal Miner’s Daughter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A host of country music stars and fans of an Eastern Kentucky country legend gathered at the Grand Ole Opry Sunday night to say goodbye. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn” was broadcast on CMT and simulcast on Sirius XM’s Wille’s Roadhouse channel. The Johnson County native died in early October at the age of 90.
After 80 years, Tennessee woman finally meets sister
With so many ways to search for information today, people are learning more about their family tree than ever before. One woman has hoped to get some answers for 80 years.
WSMV
Customers support Sweet 16th Bakery as shop prepares to close
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This weekend the Sweet 16th Bakery in East Nashville will close its doors after nearly two decades. Many are not ready to say goodbye just yet. “This is probably our last chance to get the wonderful breakfast sandwich and that good coffee,” local customer LaChetis said.
Tennessee Tribune
Pastor Emeritus the Reverend Herbert T. Brown, Guest Preacher for the 124th Homecoming of John Wesley UMC
The Reverend Daniel M. Hayes, Sr., Senior Pastor/Teacher, and the John. Wesley United Methodist Church family will host the Reverend Herbert. T. Brown, Pastor Emeritus of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist. Church, Nashville, TN, as the guest preacher for their 124th. Homecoming celebration, Sunday, October 30, 2022, 11:00 am. John.
Study: $71,000 income required to afford Nashville rent
The report says it takes an average of about $71,000 a year in Nashville with a one-bedroom apartment to avoid becoming what the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calls "cost-burdened."
The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery
They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
WSMV
5 Midstate lottery players win at least $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people purchased lottery tickets worth at least $50,000 from Middle Tennessee businesses for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. One lucky player won $150,000 after buying a ticket from a Murfreesboro location and four winners will receive $50,000 each after buying...
whopam.com
Child hit by car in Clarksville, flown to Nashville hospital
A young girl was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Saturday night in Clarksville. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Trenton Road, according to Clarksville police, who say the 12-year old girl was hit by an automobile on the northbound side when she ran into the roadway.
Tennessee Tribune
Historic Buena Vista District Building Reopens
NASHVILLE, TN — The congregation of the Hopewell Baptist Church will return to worship at 10:00 a.m. in their Historic building on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The return to the building also marks the 108th anniversary of this historic congregation. Founded in 1914, as an offshoot of the Mt....
Traffic, rowdy Broadway crowds causing discord at Nashville Symphony
The head of the Nashville Symphony says the city needs to work together to solve the problem of tourists, partygoers and traffic on lower Broadway that he says is turning off some of his patrons.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Jazz on the Lawn closes out season at Beachhaven
Beachaven’s 2022 season of Jazz on the Lawn came to a close on Saturday, with music provided by CJQ, a collection of some of Clarksville’s finest jazz musicians from 3 -5 p.m. They were followed by local legend Tina Brown who rocked the stage from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
Feeling bleu: Another Grilled Cheeserie location going away
Grilled Cheeserie owners Crystal and Joseph Bogan closed their location in Downtown Franklin earlier in October. Now, they also plan to close the location on Main Street in East Nashville.
thunder1320.com
Winning lottery ticket purchased in Manchester
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot saw no winners, however there were five purchased lottery tickets from Middle Tennessee businesses worth at least $50,000 in winnings. One of those tickets was bought at BZ Mart at 5506 McMinnville Hwy. in Manchester. One ticket purchased in Murfreesboro awarded one lucky winner $150,000 as...
Comments / 0