Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
'It's a thrill to be back': Bordentown's traditional massive Halloween display returns
BORDENTOWN, N.J. - After a three-year COVID hiatus, a beloved South Jersey Halloween tradition is back and people in Bordentown are ready to party, with a massive Halloween display. "It’s a thrill to be back and to be giving back to Bordentown that we love!" exclaimed Cecelia Henry. "You...
Sam Stafford
Sam Stafford joined the FOX 29 News team in Oct. 2022, as a part-time sports anchor. Prior to joining FOX 29, Sam hosted "Down the Line with Charlie & Bo" on NBCS Philadelphia throughout the Phillies 2021 season. She began her career by joining 97.5 The Fanatic right out of college as a part-time nights and weekend producer in 2018, before quickly being promoted to join "Farzetta & Tra in the Morning" weekdays from 6-10 a.m. in October of that same year. Sam started as part-time producer on the show, but gradually was given more airtime and eventually became the Update Anchor for the show by the new year. She then moved her way into television by doing features for shows like "What’s Brewing" and "Inside Golf" before hosting "Down the Line."
Best seat in the house: Phillies ball girl also helps Philadelphia's own in the operating room
PHILADELPHIA - Citizens Bank Park by day, hospital O.R. by night - one Phillies ballgirl is having the time of her life!. Cailyn Chow, a Mount Laurel native, has been a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan. And one day, a friend suggested she take that fandom to the next level. "The...
The Eras Tour: Taylor Swift announces 2 Philadelphia shows for first tour in 5 years
PHILADELPHIA - Attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," Taylor Swift will be in the "City of Brotherly" in just a few months!. The mega star is heading on the road beginning in March to make stops in Las Vegas, Tampa, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Seattle - and Philadelphia. : Taylor Swift becomes...
SEPTA to offer free rides, extra service for Phillies World Series home games
PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA is celebrating the Fightin' Phils return home for the World Series in one very helpful way - free train rides!. Massive crowds are expected across Philadelphia as the Phillies take on the Astros in Games 3-5 at Citizens Bank Park on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. In an...
Weather Authority: Sunny stretch will continue on Wednesday ahead of warm weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Rain has moved out of the forecast, making for a sunny stretch ahead of a warm weekend in the Delaware Valley. Wednesday's daytime temperatures will be around 70 degrees due to a high-pressure system moving across the area and temps will remain in the 50s throughout World Series Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park.
Quakertown fan with decked out man cave attends Union, Eagles, and all Phillies games this week
PHILADELPHIA - If you’re looking for "man cave" inspiration, look no further than Kevin Sica’s Quakertown basement. "It was a game room, but it kind of got a little carried away," said Sica. The basement, which is really more like a Philadelphia Phillies haven, wasn’t originally created for...
World Series: Wife fulfills promise to late husband by taking son to see Phillies in Game 3
PHILADELPHIA - Ramón Luis Santiago II was a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan - a trait he undoubtedly passed on to his 6-year-old son and No. 1 Phillies fan, Tre. "I actually think his greatest joy was the Phillies winning the World Series, the Eagles winning, and then maybe our marriage slightly below that," his wife Sharon explained.
Weather Authority: Scattered showers to move through area on night of Halloween, World Series game 3
PHILADELPHIA - Monday will have a cloudy start before on-and-off showers move through the area, impacting Halloween festivities and Game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. High pressure moved through the Delaware Valley over the weekend, making way for rain to move through the area Monday afternoon...
Philadelphia DA: Man charged after Halloween crash involving child, 5, turns into shooting
PHILADELPHIA - More Halloween violence plagued the city Monday evening when at least 10 shots were fired in a car crash turned shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say 27-year-old Phan Tran crashed into a vehicle with two women and a 5-year-old child inside on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue around 4 p.m.
Weather Authority: Rain set to taper off ahead of mild night for World Series Game 3
PHILADELPHIA - Monday night's rain spoiled fun in Philadelphia, leading the MLB to postpone World Series Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, but Tuesday is set to be a better night to watch the Phillies take on the Astros. Rain is moving out of the area, with some lingering showers...
City offering $20K for info on deadly Frankford shooting from February
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit have released surveillance video of a Frankford shooting in February in an effort to solve the case. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Brill Street on the afternoon of February 22. A 21-year-old man was...
Police: 3 teens hurt after car leaves road, slams into tree in New Jersey
EGG HARBOR TWP, N.J. - Three New Jersey teens were hurt when police say their car skidded off the road and struck a tree while trying to avoid colliding with another vehicle at an intersection Tuesday morning. Authorities say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of...
Suspect sought in April homicide where man was found shot in the head in burned car, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in connection with an April homicide in North Philadelphia. Officials began investigating the suspicious death of a man on the morning of April 18 after police and fire responded to a car fire on the 2400 block of Wendle Street. PREVIOUS:...
Video: Suspects who robbed Olney business armed with crutch, rifle sought by police
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police department is searching for two suspects caught on video robbing a business in Olney. Police say the robbery occurred on Wednesday, October 26, at 5 p.m. on the 5900 block of N 5th Street. The employee at the business reported that she was robbed at...
Police: 2 men killed, 1 badly injured in North Philadelphia triple shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is dead and two others were hurt in a Halloween night triple shooting in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2200 block of West Ontario Street just after 8 p.m. for reports of gunfire. A 27-year-old man died...
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint at West Philadelphia gas station, suspects sought
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at a gas station last month. According to police, the incident happened on October 10 around 2 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 3750 West Girard Avenue. Authorities...
Fight involving hundreds of kids at Academy Park High School leaves officers injured, causes property damage
SHARON HILL, Pa. - The Sharon Hill Borough Police Department is investigating a large fight, involving hundreds of kids at Academy Park High School, that left school officials and police officers injured. On Tuesday, at around 11:30 a.m., police say they responded to Academy Park High School for reports of...
Police arrest fourth suspect in connection to deadly shooting near Roxborough High School
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have arrested a fourth teenage suspect linked to the deadly September shooting near Roxborough High School, according to police. Saleem Miller, 16, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Police said Miller was developed as a suspect after investigators found "additional evidence" inside a Ford Explorer connected to the shooting.
Man found shot dead inside car on Kensington Street Sunday morning, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot to death inside in his car Sunday morning. The victim was found shot in the head when police responded to the 3100 block of Hartville Street just before 7 a.m. Police say he was inside a car,...
