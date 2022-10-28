ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Sam Stafford

Sam Stafford joined the FOX 29 News team in Oct. 2022, as a part-time sports anchor. Prior to joining FOX 29, Sam hosted "Down the Line with Charlie & Bo" on NBCS Philadelphia throughout the Phillies 2021 season. She began her career by joining 97.5 The Fanatic right out of college as a part-time nights and weekend producer in 2018, before quickly being promoted to join "Farzetta & Tra in the Morning" weekdays from 6-10 a.m. in October of that same year. Sam started as part-time producer on the show, but gradually was given more airtime and eventually became the Update Anchor for the show by the new year. She then moved her way into television by doing features for shows like "What’s Brewing" and "Inside Golf" before hosting "Down the Line."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

City offering $20K for info on deadly Frankford shooting from February

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit have released surveillance video of a Frankford shooting in February in an effort to solve the case. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Brill Street on the afternoon of February 22. A 21-year-old man was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police arrest fourth suspect in connection to deadly shooting near Roxborough High School

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have arrested a fourth teenage suspect linked to the deadly September shooting near Roxborough High School, according to police. Saleem Miller, 16, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Police said Miller was developed as a suspect after investigators found "additional evidence" inside a Ford Explorer connected to the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy