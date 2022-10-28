ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

Mountain Homeplace hosts a pumpkin patch for plenty of fall fun

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Homeplace has hosted a pumpkin patch every weekend throughout the month of October, but this weekend is the final chance for folks to come out and enjoy the fall festivities before Christmas preparations begin. With buildings dating back to the mid-1800s, officials said...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Longtime and beloved Pike County firefighter dies

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A longtime member of the Pike County first responder community has died. Officials with the Pikeville Fire Department announced the death of Randy Courtney on their Facebook page Sunday night. In the post, officials said Randy was a legacy fireman, who followed in his father’s...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County Man named Invest 606 Finalist with video game streaming business

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a fundraising opportunity for one Eastern Kentucky teacher’s e-sports club is now a full-fledged business. Nathan Lyttle of Perry County is the owner of Queen City Streams, where he hosts in-person and online gaming competitions and tournaments. The business began in 2019 and has grown to host events with hundreds of gamers from all over the nation.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Recalls Announced For Multiple Food Brands

Now, a couple of updates from the Floyd County Health Department:. -Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc., a Xenia, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Pike County Man Arrested On Forgery And Theft Charges

A man out of Pike County was recently arrested after a woman reported that her checkbook had been stolen and then used to purchase auto parts. The woman called Pikeville Police to inform them that her checkbook had been stolen from her mailbox, and then used at auto parts stores in both Pikeville and Coal Run.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Community mourns loss of Pikeville second-grader

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community is mourning the loss of a 7-year-old boy who died after coming down with a sudden sickness last week. The Pike County deputy coroner says Andrew Allen, a second-grader at Pikeville Elementary, died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. “It didn’t matter who you...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Kentucky, grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 5 and returned 15 felony indictments and six felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Driver indicted in Estill Co. fatal wreck

ESTILL COUNTY – The driver in a 2021 fatal wreck has now been indicted. The wreck resulted in the death of a Powell County man and serious injuries to a Salyersville man. Marsha Maggard, 38 years old of Irvine, is now facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter. While she was being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail, she has since been released, with her next court hearing in the case slated for December 6 at 12:30 p.m.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Man faces numerous charges after drug trafficking investigation in Floyd County, Ky.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A man faces numerous charges after a drug trafficking investigation in Floyd County, Kentucky, deputies said. Bradford Hunt, 48, of Hi Hat, Ky., was charged with trafficking in crystal methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, two counts of trafficking in schedule one narcotics and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges, according to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky deputies take 130 grams of drugs, man arrested

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Harold community of Floyd County after a drug trafficking investigation led deputies to more than 130 grams of illegal drugs. Deputies say 48-year-old Bradford Hunt, of Floyd County, Kentucky, was the man arrested. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Hunt tried to run away […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

State takes over Logan County School System following review

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Special Circumstance Review of the Logan County Board of Education and Central Office was conducted on September 15 through September 23 of 2022 and revealed 46 points of non-compliance, the West Virginia Board of Education announced Thursday. A team from the West Virginia Department...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
k105.com

Drought conditions worsen across Kentucky

Continued dry weather has led to an expansion of both the area and severity of drought conditions in Kentucky, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report issued Thursday. The eastern half of Pike County is the only area of the state not experiencing any drought conditions in the Oct....
KENTUCKY STATE
wklw.com

Election Information from the Johnson Co Clerk’s Office

The following information comes from Johnson Co Clerk Sallee Conley-Holbrook concerning the upcoming General Election. * Emergency Medical Ballot request is available thru November 8, 2022. * Early Voting (Excused) is available thru the remainder of this week and again on Monday, Oct 31, and Nov 1st and 2nd at...
q95fm.net

Man Facing Drug Trafficking Charges Following Drug Bust

An Eastern Kentucky man is now facing a list of charges following a recent drug bust. Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies were in the Harold Community, following up on a drug trafficking investigation, when they are said to have encountered a man whom they later discovered was a convicted felon.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy