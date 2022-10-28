Check out awesome cars from different Tucson car clubs and the Truly Nolen Classic Car collection! Along with local Food Trucks, Non-Profits, Kids Craft Corner and much more!. At this year’s event, Truly Nolen is honoring Ramon Gonzalez and his charity Miracle on 31st Street by “Stuffing the Mouse Limo” Help us by bringing a new unwrapped toy for this year’s holiday toy drive that benefits local Tucson children.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO