FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOLD-TV
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As kids across the region dig through their candy bags on Halloween, homeowners say they still have a lot to spare thanks to just a few trick-or-treaters knocking at their doors. Terisa Kellywood, Marana Resident, said her family spent the entire month turning their...
theazweekend.com
Vandals continue to strike Sabino Canyon Visitor Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vandal continues to strike the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center in Pima County. The Coronado National Forest said someone has been shooting out and breaking windows while also setting fires at the visitor center over the past few months. “We have tried to increase...
iheart.com
Truly Nolen 4th Annual Community Car Show
Check out awesome cars from different Tucson car clubs and the Truly Nolen Classic Car collection! Along with local Food Trucks, Non-Profits, Kids Craft Corner and much more!. At this year’s event, Truly Nolen is honoring Ramon Gonzalez and his charity Miracle on 31st Street by “Stuffing the Mouse Limo” Help us by bringing a new unwrapped toy for this year’s holiday toy drive that benefits local Tucson children.
TPD: High speed factors into death at Old Nogales and Valencia
Tucson Police say speed was a factor in a wreck that killed two young people on at Old Nogales Highway and Valencia.
thisistucson.com
The nostalgia is real: how Skate Country has thrived for half a century
It was the early ‘90s when Marlene Leer, just a teen at the time, was sitting in Skate Country on a day the rink was temporarily closed for some contracting work. “Future owner Marlene Leer,” she wrote in the dust on one of the tables. Leer was a...
KOLD-TV
One seriously injured in wreck on Campbell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police were at the scene of a wreck that caused serious injuries on Monday evening Oct. 31. Officers said two vehicles collided on Campbell Avenue, on the south side, resulting in one person being seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Campbell...
KOLD-TV
Two die in fiery crash at Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people died in a single-vehicle crash near Tucson International Airport early Sunday, Oct. 30. According to the Tucson Police Department, the driver, 19-year-old Jaen Soto Machado, and his female passenger, 20-year-old Yairelma Sarahi Holguin, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Personnel from...
Phoenix New Times
Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
TPD investigating pedestrian collision
On October 29, 2022, around 9:26 p.m. officers with the Tucson Police Department were on the scene of a pedestrian collision.
A new addition to San Xavier Mission
As restoration efforts continues at San Xavier Mission near Tucson, a pair of area artists are now building gates to be installed in front of the historic church.
KOLD-TV
At least one killed in crash on Oracle, Magee
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Roads have reopened after a single-vehicle wreck killed at least one person in Oro Valley on Monday evening, Oct. 31. Authorities said the eastbound Magee and the turn lane on North Oracle was blocked. Oro Valley police did not name the victim killed in...
Border Patrol agents find gun connected to Arizona shooting
The U.S. Border Patrol has connected a weapon to a shooting, after stopping a BMW near Amado, Ariz. and finding a gun in the car.
KOLD-TV
Stopping smugglers: Inside the operations at the Nogales port of entry
A tractor-trailer fire disrupted morning traffic on I-10 in Tucson Friday, Oct. 28. A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
thisistucson.com
This new restaurant brings Cuban flavors to midtown Tucson
Nick Schaffer loves Cuban food. Like many Tucsonans, though, he was struggling to find it here. “There are places that have Cuban items on their menus, but there’s no Cuban restaurant here,” he said. He found what he was looking for on social media: a local home cook...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
No tricks, just treats with these last-minute Halloween events
Has Halloween night slipped your mind? Maybe your plans fell through the cracks? From haunted streetcar rides to Halloween-themed shows, here are three local, family-friendly events that will ensure your night is full of G-rated fright. Flandrau’s annual “Spooktacular Science” event happens this Sunday with a full day of hands-on...
tucsonaz.gov
Traffic Alert - Cyclovia Tucson
On Sunday, October 30, 2022, beginning at 6 a.m., the following streets will close to vehicular travel for Cyclovia Tucson. Sixth Avenue, south of Grant Road to Drachman Street. Oracle Road/Main Avenue north of University Boulevard to Drachman Street. 15th Avenue from Mabel Street to Rillito Street. Rillito Street from...
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Tucson in 2022 (By a Local)
I’m a born-and-raised local, and in this guide, I cover the best things to do in Tucson, Arizona. This list is the result of a lifetime of exploring the Old Pueblo, so look no further for the ultimate guide to this desert city!. I’ll help you discover popular Tucson...
KOLD-TV
Differences threaten the future of the RTA transportation plans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When Tucson, Pima County and Rio Nuevo officials gathered to dedicate the beginning of the Sunshine Mile project on East Broadway this week, there was little mention of the issues which surrounded the widening project. It took nearly 30 years to finally get in...
KOLD-TV
Tucson police investigate midtown shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a shooting near First Avenue and Fort Lowell on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. Officers said one person had been injured, and is expected to recover. As of Friday, no suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2022...
Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
