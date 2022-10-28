ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Video: Dog runs through Mexican town with human head found at ATM

Video circulating on social media showed a stray dog running in a street in north-central Mexico with a human head in its jaws, authorities said. According to The Associated Press, police in the town of Monte Escobedo confirmed the incident, which occurred Wednesday. Citing a “law enforcement official who was...
The Independent

Plane carrying six including fitness mogul Rainer Schaller crashes near Costa Rica

Authorities in Costa Rica are surveying wreckage from a plane crash after a small aircraft that was believed to be carrying five German nationals, including international fitness mogul Rainer Schaller, went missing on Friday.A twin-engine turboprop plan was found on Saturday, according to officials.According to authorities, the charter plane passenger list included Mr Schaller, the founder of an international chain of fitness centres, including McFit, John Reed and Gold’s Gym. Five other German nationals and a Swiss pilot were also believed to be on board. All are feared dead.German newspaper Bild reported that Mr Schaller’s partner Christiane Schikorsky and...
The Guardian

France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty

France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
AFP

Burkina sets up government on 'war footing'

Burkina Faso's new government on Wednesday declared its top priority would be to secure the nation's territory, after the latest coup to rock the jihadist-torn Sahel state. "The main and priority objective is securing the territory," Tembela said.
Daily Beast

Rome Swamped With Fascist Images on Meloni’s First Full Weekend in Power

ROME—For the second day in a row, residents of the Italian capital woke up to a horrifying reminder of the country’s darkest past. Posters celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Benito Mussolini’s March on Rome, which led to 20 years of fascist rule, adorned several buildings in the city center and a giant banner promising, “100 years later, the march continues” was draped over a foot bridge in front of the ancient Roman Colosseum.
Houston Chronicle

ISIS fighters terrorize Mozambique, threaten gas supply amid Ukraine war

PEMBA, Mozambique - The boy's scars streak under his ears and circle his neck, dark razor marks left by the Islamic State militants who overran his village. The fighters tried to recruit him. When he refused, the torture began. He was 13. But the boy's deepest trauma surfaces when he...
NBC News

Italy threatens to ban NGO ships after thousands of migrants rescued at sea

NGO-operated rescue ships have saved thousands of migrants from the Mediterranean Sea in recent days as Italy's new right-wing government looks set to clash with migrant rescue charities. According to Italy’s Interior Ministry, the actions of the rescue ships are “not in line” with Italian or European rules on immigration and has threatened to prevent the vessels from entering Italian waters.Oct. 27, 2022.
maritime-executive.com

Italian Government Takes First Steps to Rein In Migrant Rescue Vessels

The newly-elected government of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni may be laying the groundwork to reinstate limits on NGO rescue vessels, which were eased under the previous administration. Meloni has appointed Matteo Piantedosi, a civil servant who worked under former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, to head up his former department....
The Associated Press

New Italian rules could keep humanitarian ships out of port

MILAN (AP) — The new Italian government has prepared directives that could be used to once again prevent humanitarian rescue groups from accessing Italy’s ports, according to Italian media reports Wednesday. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi signed a directive Tuesday notifying port and other relevant authorities that the SOS...
The El Paso Times

Returned to Mexico: 'Traumatic' expulsions meant to deter migrants from re-entering US

JUÁREZ, Mexico — Ilse Medina traveled for weeks from Venezuela and saw three U.S. border states from the window of a Homeland Security bus before she was expelled to Mexico. She and her husband crossed the U.S.-Mexico border at El Paso in mid-October. U.S. Border Patrol separated the couple. Agents released her husband with documents allowing him to travel to Chicago — their hoped-for destination — while she was shuffled to multiple border detention cells across 400...
EL PASO, TX
Idaho8.com

Russian missiles bombard cities across Ukraine

Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes at Ukrainian cities on Monday as it ramped up its attacks on infrastructure facilities across the country. Explosions and air raid sirens were heard in Kyiv early on Monday and parts of the city were left without electricity and water following power outages caused by Russian strikes, the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said on Telegram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy