Authorities in Costa Rica are surveying wreckage from a plane crash after a small aircraft that was believed to be carrying five German nationals, including international fitness mogul Rainer Schaller, went missing on Friday.A twin-engine turboprop plan was found on Saturday, according to officials.According to authorities, the charter plane passenger list included Mr Schaller, the founder of an international chain of fitness centres, including McFit, John Reed and Gold’s Gym. Five other German nationals and a Swiss pilot were also believed to be on board. All are feared dead.German newspaper Bild reported that Mr Schaller’s partner Christiane Schikorsky and...

8 DAYS AGO