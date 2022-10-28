ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Cumberland County physical therapy facility construction underway

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Inspired Physical Therapy (IPT) officially broke ground on the construction of their brand new facility, which is going to be located near their already existing Mechanicsburg location. According to an IPT release, the new facility will continue to offer physical therapy sessions to its...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pequea Bridge reopens in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A bridge located in Lancaster County has officially reopened after several years. The Pequea #2 Bridge had closed for safety reasons. Crews worked to straighten the roadway and constructed a new bridge. The reopening of the bridge today is part of the county’s multi-year...
abc27.com

York County’s Market Street Bridge open for traffic

HARRISBURG (WHTM) — The Route 462 Market Street bridge, in York County – located in both Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, is officially open for traffic, according to PennDOT. The contractor for the replacement of the bridge is Clearwater Construction, Inc. out of Mercer County, Pa. The project...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Truck crashes into York County home

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home in York County on Monday. It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township. "I was in the living room, and I heard this 'bang.' I thought, 'Oh, something hit us.' So, I opened the door and, lo and behold, I saw this truck on my porch," homeowner Carol Krout said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Shippensburg casino will hold 2 job fairs this month

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The first casino in Cumberland County has scheduled two multi-day job fairs in November, looking to fill positions prior to its planned opening early next year. Parx Casino Shippensburg, a 73,000-square-foot casino located at 250 S. Conestoga Dr. in Shippensburg Township, is currently under construction. The...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania state and local officials celebrate new Lancaster County preschool classrooms

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday Pennsylvania state and county officials celebrated the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at a Lancaster County school. Officials gathered to participate in a classroom visit, press conference, and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at Manheim Township’s Brecht Elementary School.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
fcfreepress

Fall Turkey season closed for WMU 5A

The fall 2022 turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A will again be closed. Because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is 3 years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Goddard School opens new Cumberland County location

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new daycare building is now open in Cumberland County. The Goddard School held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today for its new location in Enola. The new location is currently enrolling children who are six weeks to six years old. This brand new 18,000 square...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Character of 1762 Kitchen & Cocktails at Warwick is part of Hummelstown’s charm

His business doesn’t own him, symbolically or in any other way. David Deimler is very much his own man, a proprietor, an entrepreneur, a restauranteur. But Deimler does honor his personal sense of obligation, to the establishment’s past, to his family, to his town and to his community. In that way, the 1762 Kitchen and Cocktails at the Warwick Hotel makes Deimler and his family’s hometown a better place to live.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

3 – 305.11 Food Storage, Preventing Contamination from the Premises. Observed meat in a pail beneath the handwash sink, where is it subject to splash from handwashing. Moved. 4 – 101.11 Characteristics – Materials for Construction and Repair. Plastic dish pans and plastic bus tubs that have...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic Harrisburg company acquired by St. Louis company

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was officially acquired by Federal Recycling & Waste Solutions, according to an announcement on Oct. 25, 2022. Harrisburg Waste Paper Co. was founded by Abe Freedman in 1904, and serviced central Pennsylvania for over the last 100 years, according to the press release.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Old Sled Works to close permanently

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Perry County staple will be closing their doors at the end of the year. Old Sled Works, a well-known antique and craft store in Perry County, will be closing their doors after nearly three decades. The store will be closing on Dec. 31 of this year, according to Facebook page on Old Sled Work’s official Facebook page.
PennLive.com

20-year-old killed in weekend central Pa. crash

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead Saturday night after a three-vehicle crash on Route 283 in Lancaster County, police said. Manheim Borough police said the 20-year-old Hershey man was driving east and trying to pass another eastbound vehicle that was in the left lane when the crash happened just before 11 p.m., near mile marker 22.2 in Rapho Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Harrisburg Veterans Village receives major donation

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Renewal by Andersen, Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania (VOPA), and other business leaders are hosting an event to announce a large donation for the Veterans Village in south Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The Tiny Homes Transitional and Therapeutic Housing and Community Center (Veterans Village) is being built to...
HARRISBURG, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle was established in 1751 by Scots-Irish immigrants and served as the county seat of Cumberland County. It is nestled in the Cumberland Valley, an extremely fertile area for farming. Its small-town appeal extends to its many attractions, including museums, antique shops, and a weekly farmer's market. It's also home...
CARLISLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy