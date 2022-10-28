ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
pethelpful.com

Moment Dog Sees Mom After Being Lost in the Woods Is a Tear-Jerker

Every dog mom's greatest fear is being unable to find their fur baby. These moms will be terrified for the safety of their dog while they're out searching for their pups all day and all night. This dog mom recently lost her pup in the woods overnight, and she shared their tear-inducing reunion to the relief of her viewers.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Instant Love for Newborn Baby Is Impossible to Resist

As some of the most universally loved dogs, Golden Retrievers are friendly, gentle, and oh-so-loyal. Just take it from @hdbrosriley, one precious Golden boy who's reliving some of the best moments from his first few weeks of big brotherhood. His video is the cutest thing we've seen all week, so we just had to share.
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Dancing With Her Parents Is the Stuff of Dreams

When you have a dog, you also have a built-in best friend. They can be the perfect buddy to cuddle with, play with, or even dance with, as one adorable couple proved. Their impromptu dance party with Phoebe, their miniature Labradoodle, was the cutest thing we've seen on the Internet all week.
pethelpful.com

Video of Shelter Dog Whose Owners Turned Their Back on Her Is So Sad

The life of a shelter dog is never easy, but can you imagine adjusting to a new, isolated life after being rejected by your family? That's the difficult reality for Lola, a 5-year-old shelter dog in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After being rescued as a stray and returned to the address on her microchip, her former family 'slammed the door in her face,' and left her to face shelter life alone.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
DogTime

5 Ways Your Dog Shows You They Love You

It’s the pet parents‘ biggest dilemma – do our pets truly love us? We do our best to display to our pets, regardless of language barriers, how much we love them. The average dog parent spends $40-$290 per month on their beloved fur baby. We’ve gone out of our way to make life as pleasant […] The post 5 Ways Your Dog Shows You They Love You appeared first on DogTime.
pethelpful.com

Rescue Dog's Reaction to Having Her Very First Bed Is So Full of Gratitude

Ask anyone who has ever adopted a rescue dog how their new fur baby reacts when tit starts to sink in they have found a forever home. Shelter dogs that are welcomed into a home with a new family have a joyous attitude whenever they are fed, or played with, or get a new toy, or in the case of beautiful Dixie here, her first-ever bed.
pethelpful.com

Rottweiler's On-Point Reaction to Seeing Mom 'Freeze' Is Quickly Going Viral

All pet owners wonder if our fur babies understand us when we talk to them. Sometimes, we will test them with words or phrases outside of their usual commands to see if their reactions correlate to the meanings of the words just to see how they respond. One woman tried this with her dog and the pup's reaction is too good.
ohmymag.co.uk

This abandoned dog was found tied to a fence with a heartbreaking note

An abandoned dog named Woody was found tied up outside a house in the West Midlands, England. The woman who came across the pooch was devastated by the cruelty after she saw him wear a shock collar and have no food or water. There was also a note that made it clear this dog was unwanted.
WeHaveKids

Daddy’s Little Girl Hysterically Mocks Him When He Corrects Her

Raising daughters can be very sweet, but if you have one of your own, you are probably well aware that the possibility of sass is high. Even from the time they're babies, they know exactly how to put us in our place (and sometimes even make us laugh in the process). They are so cute, but they know how to push our buttons!

Comments / 0

Community Policy